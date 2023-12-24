Hybrid Is In Demand, Succeed by Creating Guidelines

There is no great war waging between remote and office workers.

People are just trying to get their jobs done in an ever-changing environment. They’re looking for company support while trying to balance new home demands. And many are eyeing hybrid work as a way to achieve that while ensuring the office is a place they enjoy and feel connected to.

Hybrid work is showing itself to be a path forward that benefits employees and their companies. Many in the media are starting to call it the future of work; this time, they may be right. At least today, hybrid situations are improving the daily lives of people and the quality of their output.

What’s getting in the way of larger success is a lack of understanding of how to succeed. That may seem obvious and unhelpful at first, but it highlights the plight of today’s workers. They can see the benefits of hybrid and remote work. Companies are willing to try it. However, few have clearly defined outcomes that enable people to reach their metrics.

Companies can fix that relatively quickly if they can see the value that hybrid offers. So, let’s start there.

Hybrid is proving its worth

A core reason for businesses to consider adopting or expanding hybrid work is that it pays off financially while giving employees what they want.

Hybrid work accomplishes a few core things that in-office and remote-only setups can struggle with:

Putting it all together, hybrid teams tend to be more effective, have lower turnover and burnout, and are happier. Adopting hybrid models can help European businesses find top talent, offer a core benefit people want, and stand out from regional competitors.

A surprising lack of guidance

Perhaps the biggest issue facing a successful hybrid deployment is a lack of guidance and guidelines for teams and managers. Many organizations have yet to put these in place, while others are vague about how hybrid works. Unfortunately, this reality did not change even as more organizations adopted hybrid and remote work.

Studies bear this out. One found that only 34% of organizations have clear, transparent rules for flexible work. Another found that roughly half of people in companies with hybrid work don’t understand their plans or requirements.

How can a team member succeed at remote work when they’re not sure what success is?

How can managers properly evaluate and support hybrid teams when they have no guidance for metrics or requirements?