HubbleBit Review: Forex Trading For Beginners | Learn How To Trade Currencies For Profit!!!

You know how sometimes you find something that is pretty useful and it turns out to be the real deal? Well, I discovered the HubbleBit trading platform through their website but had no idea what would happen once my research was done – so before contacting anyone else I decided on doing some investigating online first. To my surprise, these guys are legitimate as heck which made me feel better already from Jump Street!

One thing that I did before joining them was that I read as many online HubbleBit reviews as possible and this gave me more of an idea of how they operated as a company and more importantly their customer service. I found that they have a very high rating (4.8/5 stars) on Trustpilot, which is one of the top review sites online for customer satisfaction.

From what I could see, HubbleBit is a legitimate Forex Trading platform that is perfect for beginner traders. I contacted customer service and they were able to guide me through the signup process step by step, so if you are reading this HubbleBit review then you are in luck!

I am sure the first question that will pop up in your mind is going to be;

What Is HubbleBit?

HubbleBit is a Forex Trading platform that enables traders to trade any combination of currencies to profit from price fluctuations.

What I like about HubbleBit is that they offer a variety of currency pairs which makes forex trading easy for everyone! Another great thing is that they offer competitive spreads and intelligent trading tools to help traders make the most out of their trades. Their customer service is excellent and they offer a great education center for those who want to learn more about forex trading. So if you are looking for a way to start trading currencies, then HubbleBit is the perfect platform for you!

Next, I want to talk about my experience with other trading platforms and why I chose the HubbleBit platform over others in this HubbleBit review.

My Experience In The Trading World

Initially, I got into trading because of my friends but there were so many trading platforms claiming to be legit that I didn’t know which one to choose. So, I decided to do some research and found that most of the platforms were scams, which made me very frustrated. After a while, I discovered the HubbleBit trading platform and it was like a breath of fresh air!

Why I Chose HubbleBit

After investigating other trading platforms, I found that HubbleBit was the most legitimate and had great customer service. They offer a variety of currency pairs which makes forex trading easy for everyone, and they have excellent educational resources to help beginners learn about trading. Plus, their spreads are very competitive which makes it a great platform for those who want to make a profit from trading!

I’m so happy I finally signed up for this investment plan! It’s been a great experience watching my account growing because of HubbleBit’s dedicated account manager that was assigned to me. And best of all, it feels amazing knowing that the money in there is real and not just virtual pixels on paper – which means we both make out like bandits (I hope).

After opening an account to get myself started I was guided by my dedicated account manager who helped me set up my profile and investment portfolio. He explained how the platform worked and what I should expect in terms of returns.

I made an initial deposit of $2,500 to get started and was able to see my account balance grow every day. After a month or so, my account was already up by 3% which was way more than I had earned in my bank account during the same period. The team at HubbleBit is doing a great job at making money for me and I couldn’t be happier!

Now that I have shared my experience with you all in this HubbleBit review let’s move on to its features, services, and tools that make it one of the best trading platforms out there.

The first thing I want to talk about is their trading platform where all the magic happens.

Trading Platform: The Easy Platform That Every Trader Will Love!!!

The fact that Forex traders need a good trading platform is an undeniable truth in this business. And when it comes to features, there’s nothing better than what you’ll find at HubbleBit – including their unique “Auto Sell” and Stop Loss tools which many other platforms do not offer (standard).

The platform has a straightforward design that any trader, new or experienced, can understand and use without any problems. The layout is intuitive and user-friendly, with all the features and tools you need within easy reach.

There is a sliding bar on the platform’s first page and I find it quite informative and helpful, it gives you a quick overview of all the important things like current account balance, P/L, equity, etc.

It also has a news feed which is quite handy if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of forex trading.

In terms of analysis, I think they have done a pretty good job. The charts are of good quality and you can use a variety of indicators (the popular ones at least) to do your technical analysis.

The one thing I would say is that they need to improve on their fundamental analysis as it’s quite lacking in my opinion. But then again, most platforms don’t offer much in this department so it’s not a big deal.

The other thing I want to talk about in this HubbleBit review is their customer service. As I mentioned earlier, one of the reasons I chose this platform was because of its excellent customer service.

Customer Service: It Is The Best, Try It Out Yourself!

I’ve had a great experience with customer service and that is why I want to touch on this topic in my HubbleBit review. When contacting them once for clarification about something they were very patient– answering all questions patiently!

However you contact them, the team of experts is always available 24/7 to help! You can reach out by phone or email and receive quick responses from someone who knows exactly how trading works. They also send out newsletters with tips on success in markets each month along with annual messages around holiday times so that nothing falls through the cracks – especially when things are happening fast here on Wall Street- which means they’re watching over us all closely right now too!

These are some of the most exciting forex trading services on earth! You can communicate with anyone in any language you want and it’s very easy. The only downside is that they only offer English as a speaking option, but this doesn’t bother me since I’m not really into dialects anyway.

Now, let’s talk about the commissions in this HubbleBit review. Many platforms out there will charge you hidden fees or commissions, but not HubbleBit!

Commission: Low Commission and No Hidden Fees!

That’s right, with HubbleBit there are no hidden fees! You heard that correctly – NO HIDDEN FEES. This is a huge advantage that they have over other platforms and it’s one of the reasons I decided to go with them.

The thing is, most other platforms will charge you high commission for every trade you make. And these fees can add up, especially if you’re an active trader. But with HubbleBit, you don’t have to worry about that because there are no hidden fees and there commission fees is quite low as compared to other platforms!

Lastly, I want to talk about the payment methods that they offer in this HubbleBit review.

Payment: They Accept A Variety Of Methods!

HubbleBit accepts a variety of payment methods, including:

The payment option that is not available yet is PayPal and I hope that they add it soon because PayPal is one of my favorite payment methods.

Now that we are almost at the end of my HubbleBit review, I quickly want to give all the pros and cons of this platform so that, you can get an overall view of the platform and can decided whether this platform is suitable for your trading needs or not.

Pros:

It’s easy to use platform

It has a variety of features, tools, and offers excellent customer service.

Daily Market News

Low Commissions and No hidden fees

Easy Withdrawal and deposit process

Cons:

Lack of Dialect options

No demo account

No option to choose a theme between dark or light mode

The PayPal payment option is not yet available.

Conclusion

Overall, I’m really happy with HubbleBit and I think it’s a great platform for anyone who wants to trade forex. They have a great platform design, customer service, and commission-free trading! There are a few things that they need to work on but I’m sure they will soon! Thanks for reading my HubbleBit review!

Disclaimer: This review is written from my own experience and my self-knowledge only and this is not a recommendation.