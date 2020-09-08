How Your Hosting Provider Will Impact Your SEO Rankings

Search engine optimization is really important these days since there are just too many similar websites and businesses on the internet. So basically, in order to stand out from such a big crowd, you need to work on different aspects of your website so that you can be able to attract an audience. Having a hosting provider is a great way to do this, and in this article, we are going to explain just why that is.

What is SEO?

Just in case you are not familiar with the terminology, let’s explain what SEO means. First things first, since almost 80% of all searches are done on Google, we’re going to talk about them the most. Now, search engine optimization basically represents the optimization of the possibility that internet users are going to find your website when they are searching for information that is relevant to the website. So, basically, if your website shows up in the first three results on the first page, you can say that your website has very high SEO rankings since 70% of people tend to click on one of the first results that show up.

But what variables impact where will your website show up? Well, the most important ones are: relevant and how useful your website is.

Relevance

What this means is that Google algorithms are going to sort websites by how much do they find them relevant to the search. A Canadian web hosting service has explained this a bit further with an example. A website of a business that originates from Canada and operates there as well is going to have the best chance of having high SEO rankings if they use a local web hosting service and if the person looking up information is from Canada. If the person that is looking up information is from Europe, the probability of this website to show up first is very low.

A good hosting provider is going to be able to further enhance your SEO rankings by helping you build your website in the way that google will find it relevant.

How Useful Your Website Is

Even if your website is relevant, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s useful. By useful, we primarily refer to how easy it is to find the information that the person in question is looking for. So, it’s really important to organize your website well, which is something that hosting providers are experts on. You want the layout of the website to be clean, don’t put big bulks of text everywhere – make it user friendly. Try and have a lot (but not too many) of different sections that are able to cover all the relevant information, but are categorized so that the information is easier to find.

On-Page SEO

On-page SEO refers to the ways that you can work on your SEO rankings directly on your website. This pretty much covers the organization of your website, as well as the content that you have. So, the most important things that you and your hosting provider should work on are keywords, titles, pictures, and their descriptions, internal links, and the text in general.

How to Achieve This?

For instance, if your website is about HVAC maintenance, you want to make sure that the keywords like “HVAC” and “maintenance” are well portrayed in the titles, in the text in general, in the descriptions of your pictures, and also that the pictures are relevant to HVAC maintenance. You also want to make sure that you have more so-called supporting keywords, in this case: HVAC system, air conditioning, and similar keywords that are related to the topic.

Basically, the thing is that every website is probably just a few tweaks away from having higher SEO rankings. And these tweaks are exactly what a good host provider can help you with.

Off-Page SEO

Off-page SEO refers to how much the other websites are linking back to your website. Off-page SEO is a little bit out of your control than on-page SEO since you are relying on other people to put out the links of your website on different websites. But, if you are working on your on-page SEO and have a great website, this shouldn’t be that big of a problem.

As we have said in the beginning, standing out in the crowd isn’t easy these days. But people don’t realize that polishing even the most minor details can push your SEO rankings way up, so it is very important to know how to spot these details and have good guidance when it comes to tweaking them – and that’s exactly what your hosting provider is here for.