How Your Business Should Dispose of Scrap Metal Waste

Looking for effective, eco-friendly, and safe ways to dispose of scrap metal waste in industrial settings? Explore these simple tips!

Did you know that metals such as lead, beryllium, arsenic, and mercury can build up in biological systems and become toxic and a health hazard over time? If you are looking at ways to dispose of scrap metal waste in your place of business, you are in the right place.

We are going to share some options and also talk a little bit more about what types of metals you can and cannot recycle.

Scrap Metal Shredders

Metal shredders tear up huge pieces of metal into smaller parts. Usually, there is a conveyer belt that divides the non-ferrous and the ferrous materials because of its magnetic properties. The scrap is then turned into small pieces of metal by special machines that use a high torque to strike the scrap metal.

One of the bonuses is that the scrap that is shredded is automatically divided. Another bonus is that these machines do not require a lot of maintenance.

Scrap Yards

You can also call local scrap yards in your area and ask them for pricing for the metals that you have. Make sure that when you call, you are specific about the amount you have.

There are some scrap yards that will offer to pick up your scrap at a cost and others that will require you to drop off your metals.

What Metals Can’t Be Recycled?

Not every piece of metal in your place of business can be recycled. For example, propane gas tanks can’t be recycled, mercury that is found in fluorescent light tubes is something else that can’t be recycled.

Paint cans and pots and pans can’t be recycled either. The reason is that these metals are usually treated with chemicals that are harmful and they can damage the soil and air when they break down.

What Can You Recycle?

You can recycle copper or aluminum insulated wiring. You can either strip it or leave it as is. Stripping it will double or even triple the amount of money the scrap yard gives you for it.

Something else that you can collect around the office includes old keys, light fixtures, plumbing pipes, door handles, wire hangers, air conditioners, gutters, etc. Most scrap years will accept brass, iron, steel, copper, and aluminum.

Steel is another metal that can be melted down and reused over and over again. A scrap yard won’t pay much for steel but it is a metal that can be used to make chairs, shelves, tables, etc.

Ready to Dispose of Your Scrap Metal Waste?

Now that you know the ins and outs of disposing scrap metal waste in your place of business, you can do your part to help the environment. Every time you recycle your metal it prevents excessive mining of metal ores which, in turn, saves manufacturers energy resources and money.

