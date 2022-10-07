How Winn.AI is Optimizing Sales Processes

Sales processes make or break a company’s profitability. From pushing a deal forward to establishing customer relationships for future purchases, the role of sales teams is integral in pumping fuel to accelerate business growth. As the age of digitalization advances, consumer demands become more complex, leaving salespeople quickly catching up in order to deliver their needs. With this market evolution, companies are relentlessly scouring for cutting-edge solutions to invest in their business’ best asset: their people. One tech startup is currently revolutionizing sales processes by aiding sales reps with all their logistic needs: Winn.AI.

Winn.AI is the newest AI-powered assistant that helps salespeople deliver their best performance. From filling out CRM to conversation tracking, this latest tech solution is designed to fulfill all the tedious and time-consuming tasks of sales teams. In a nutshell, it helps reps focus on their customers, not on their keyboard. Its cutting-edge features include a) frictionless sales book adoption; b) seamless rep onboarding, and c) effortless CRM hygiene. These technological capabilities take the multitasking part of sales processes out of the way, eliminating distractions and unnecessary back-and-forths.

This year, Winn.AI went to San Francisco for Dreamforce 2022, an annual event for the global Salesforce community. It’s a 2-day celebration that’s filled with learning, fun, and connection participated by all trailblazers in the sales industry from all around the world.

Dreamforce in the Global Sales Community

Established in 2003, Dreamforce has always been the pinnacle event for the global sales community. From empowering keynote sessions to visionary seminars, it’s an inspirational gathering that aims to revamp the industry. From what started as a sales conference, Dreamforce is now a massive event for discovery, networking, and engagement among industry luminaries and thought leaders.

According to Salesforce, Dreamforce has delivered proven results, including:

83% of its annual attendees discovered new tools and products for their business;

86% solved business challenges with invaluable knowledge that they picked up from the event;

89% saved time and boosted productivity in their companies, and

87% learned how to accelerate growth and profitability.

Winn.AI at Dreamforce

As a trailblazer in sales optimization, Winn.AI stood out amongst the Dreamforce participants. And as a fun and easy company, they made sure that their marketing strategy matched their brand’s spirit as well. At the event, they handed out yellow finger foam keychains with an “I Hate Updating CRM” tagline at the back and “I Heart Winn” at the front – a stand that supports all the struggles of salespeople in manually fulfilling all the taxing aspects of sales processes.

With a solid network of clients and a myriad of industry connections on top of its state-of-the-art solutions, Winn.AI positions itself as one of the leading tech companies that will change the game of sales from here on out.