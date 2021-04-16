There are many measures you can implement to conserve water and lead a sustainable lifestyle. Obvious options include rainwater harvesting, greywater recycling, and little conscientious lifestyle changes like shortening showers and going easy on the sprinklers and repairing faulty leaks ASAP.

You may, however, be missing out on fixing small leakages from malfunctioning appliances like the water heater, dishwasher, or a hidden pipe leak. These leaks, besides wasting a lot of water, can run your utility bills high and herald major problems ranging from stained walls and black mold to potential flooding.

There is a way to prevent these causal damages, by identifying inconspicuous leaks and getting them fixed at the earliest. This is where water sensors come in. Check out how they work and benefit you.

Water Sensors To The Rescue

Water sensors or detectors, when placed near appliances or systems prone to leakage, identify and alert us to any excess moisture and dripping. After sensing a leak, they can trigger an alert or send a notification to your smartphone. There are several types of leak sensors in the market today, some using electrical conduction, some monitoring water flow rate and usage, and some even discerning changes in acoustics to detect water leaks.

Detecting a leak is a great feature, but imagine a gadget that stops water damage from affecting your home and belongings. Some modern water sensors can shut off the water supply to prevent leaks from turning into a bigger mess. They can also check for low temperatures, which cause plumbing pipes and fixtures to freeze, coming to the aid of those inhabiting cold areas.

Another feature that water sensors offer is their seamless integration into your smart home systems. Most leak detection systems can be integrated with an Amazon device or other intelligent devices.

Water sensors can also detect water leakage causes like loose connections, clogged lines, corrosion, broken seals, damaged joints, excess pressure, and more.

Water sensors should be placed in leakage-prone areas. Some of them are –

Sinks

Washing Machine

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Water Heaters

Toilets

Benefits Of Water Sensors

Early leak detection allows you to take pre-emptive actions to stop water wastage. Apart from helping conserve water, water sensors come with many health, safety, and cost benefits. Some of these additional benefits include –

Avoiding Expensive Repairs

Water damage can cost thousands of dollars in repairs and modifications. Leaks cause standing water, which can stimulate black mold or pest infestations. An unchecked leak can go on to destroy the plumbing system. A water sensor can help you avoid these unpleasant scenarios in the early stages.

Protects Your Home

The early detection by water sensors can help you prevent damage to the walls, appliances, carpets, floors, and furniture.

Avoid Safety Risks

Plumbing or foundation leaks can cause floods in the basement. If the water rises high enough to reach electrical appliances or wall outlets. The flooding, in such cases, can lead to short circuits, and in other cases, pose a fire hazard if electrical wiring or light fixtures get wet.

Reduce Bills

In some cases, you may notice a leak only when your utility bills become unexpectedly high. Having a water sensor will bring your notice of a leak immediately.

Remote Access

A water sensor can be especially helpful when you are out vacationing. Some water sensors allow you to monitor your water levels from anywhere and let you shut off the main supply in case of an emergency. Without a water sensor, you may see significant damage before you can address the leak.

What To Do With The Detected Leaks?

Once the gadget informs you about a leak, what do you do next? You can call a plumber to fix the leak before it turns worse. Another option you can consider is getting a home warranty plan. Some leak detection system manufacturers partner up with home warranty companies to enhance home protection.

Similar to water sensors, home warranties offer you peace of mind and a sense of relief, knowing that you have protection in case something unexpected happens. A home warranty offers coverage with discounted repair and replacement services to the appliances and systems in your home.

Conclusion

Leaks in an average household can cause nearly 10,000 gallons of water to go waste every year. Common leaks, as listed above, are easy to spot but the hidden ones can cause more damage and wastage. These innocuous leaks can easily be fixed if spotted early on. In such cases, a water sensor can be exactly what you need to help you conserve water and aid in your quest for sustainable living.