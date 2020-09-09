How Ultrasonic Safety Technology Remains Vital during The Pandemic

Many things have changed globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In many ways, the world will never be the same again. Millions of people have now begun to work from home; often with no adverse effects upon their productivity. As a result, it is unlikely they will all return to full-time employment at an external location once the pandemic has ended.

Whilst some things have changed, others have not. Many businesses and organisations have continued to operate because they form part of society’s essential infrastructure. Ultrasonic safety technology has been used for decades across the world, and the support it provides remains as essential now as it ever was. Let’s take a look at how this is true.

It provides widespread protection

Ultrasonic safety technology uses sound waves that can either dimly be heard or not at all. These waves are used to transmit data. According to the professionals at http://coltraco.com/, it helps improve the safety of people, assets, and infrastructure on land and at sea. This is achieved by using specialist instrumentation and constant monitoring systems. We will now take a look at several different aspects, one by one.

Train services benefit

COVID has led to a reduction in some train services and the making of new rules such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Having said that, they are still running, and the previous safety requirements continue to exist.

The FRA announced a motion that railroads were permitted to use ultrasound inspection technology alongside GPS systems. This helps train companies to check rail safety more frequently, and to make repairs before things become dangerous.

The maritime industry benefits

Ports and ships have continued to operate throughout the global pandemic. Ultrasonic safety technology is all about protecting the people, the ships, and their contents. It is used by marine surveyors and can be found in many ports and shipyards. When people talk about marine fire suppression systems, they soon realise this technology is not just a luxury!

Ultrasonic safety technology is also used to test hatch cover on ships. Seals are an essential part of their design, and they must be watertight and weathertight at all times. Equipment is also used to assess multiple cable transits.

The manufacturing industry benefits

Some businesses that collapse during the economic downturn will reappear later because their goods and services will still be required. The manufacturing industry is a wide term that can cover mining for metal, the creation of industrial refrigerants, and the making of food and drink. It also includes paint, chemical, and pharmaceutical products. Regardless of the pandemic, all these businesses need to operate smoothly and safely, and ultrasonic safety technology can keep this happening.

It’s not hard to believe that rotation machinery experiences wear and tear with frequent and long term use. Ultrasonic safety technology can accurately test for this and also look for signs of corrosion. It can also help with acoustic emissions.

Think of tanks inside factories containing food, oil, chemicals, or refrigerants. Ultrasonic sensors can check how full they are. Ultrasonic flow meters have been designed to check the flow rates inside pipework and to check for blockages. This can have a wide application elsewhere, too.

Room integrity is maintained

Ultrasonic safety technicians exist to check compartmentation seals and room integrity. This really matters in such places as hospitals where sickness abounds, and areas need to be isolated and kept clean.

Think of the world of IT. This has continued to function just as hospitals have. Data centres and server rooms need to have full room integrity, too, in order to protect the equipment. The financial implications of such things malfunctioning can be financially catastrophic.

Energy production is assisted, and fire control put in place

Some businesses selling ultrasonic safety technology have worked for over three decades within the energy industry. This would include fossil fuels, oil, gas, nuclear, electric, and wind production. These companies have also helped service fire cylinders by weighing them and checking their contents. Fire suppression systems have also been put in place.

Technology is advancing perpetually, and it is encouraging when it is used for good. Ultrasonic technology can help provide safe occupancy and working environments, wherever this may be – on land or at sea. Some businesses need technicians to visit and make checks, while others require constant monitoring systems to be put in place.

These needs will never go out of date, and the current pandemic crisis is not able to stop it. Hopefully, a vaccine will soon be discovered and used, making the COVID virus a thing of the past. By way of contrast, safety technology will continue far into the future.