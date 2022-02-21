How Today Digital Transformation Affects iGaming

The online gaming market is more significant than the film and music industry combined and moves millions of dollars a year. According to the TechNET Immersive survey, the segment is valued at approximately $163.1 billion. As per the data, around 2.5 billion online gamers are spread across the world, and most of that number is in China.

The gaming market had its growth boosted during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the TechNET Immersive study, in 2019, this industry was valued at around $152 billion, an estimate considerably below its current value.

The Most Significant Acquisition In Technology Happened In The Area Of ​​games

Early in 2022, Microsoft made the news. The reason was the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest game companies in the world, responsible for creating famous games such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Candy Crush, and Guitar Hero, which will become Microsoft properties.

The acquisition is in the final stages. According to the news, the value being negotiated is around 70 billion dollars, which is the largest technology market acquisition. However, the big surprise about this negotiation does not concern the matters ​​at stake but the controversies involving Blizzard.

Amid so much turmoil, the announcement of the purchase by one of the technology giants was surprising. During the controversy involving Blizzard, the company’s stock dropped about 30%. However, since Microsoft’s announcement, they have been up 40%. This transaction puts the conglomerate in the third-largest group in the gaming market, behind only Chinese companies Tencent and Japan’s Sony.

Mobile Is A Grand Promise For The Future.

The outlook for the gaming market is quite positive, and the sector with the most significant growth potential is mobile. According to research by gaming and esports analytics company Newzoo, mobile games generated approximately $90.7 billion in 2021, with a growth of 4.4% on the year. This number represents more than half of the global gaming market. In addition, mobile is the segment that has been least affected by the pandemic, unlike the PC and console gaming sectors.

As The Verge explains, currently, the biggest video games in the world can be found on smartphones, and, in recent years, the primary game companies have invested a lot of money to conquer the mobile sector.

To give you an idea of ​​the impact, just this month, the company Take-Two invested about US$ 13 billion to acquire Zynga, developer of the mobile game FarmVille. Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard also marks a critical moment for the company and the future of mobile gaming. Microsoft is already well-known in the gaming world due to its Xbox consoles. However, the purchase of one of the largest game companies globally is essential for the consolidation of mobile games owned by Microsoft.

With Technology, The Igaming Market Will Grow Even More In 2022

With today’s digital transformations, the industry is eyeing what streaming and the internet can offer going forward. The World Series of Poker, one of the most significant poker events in the world, returned to Las Vegas in 2021 with a new broadcast deal with CBS Sports last year. This seems to bring the game to a new and larger audience in the US and around the world.

The picture is encouraging when we look at just a few numbers in this market. Juniper Research figures suggest the total value of online gambling could reach $1 trillion this year. Forecasts also point out that the value of online gaming will exceed $112 billion by 2025.

Much of this movement is not restricted to the moment of the pandemic. But also to the investments that the platforms have made in different segments. Technology, digital security, new forms of payment. Everything is influencing the sector to continue growing.

Technology is advancing more and more in favor of casinos, and one of the latest innovations available to players in the virtual reality experience in an internet casino. The objective is to simulate a ‘real’ casino environment only in a virtual way. They use Virtual Reality, for example, to bring more realism to the game.