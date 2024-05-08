How To Write Professional CV That’s AI-Proof Too

Writing a strong CV is crucial in today’s competitive job market. Many companies use screening tools such as an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to scan the countless applications they receive. Often, curriculum vitae that lacks the information employers and the ATS look for gets tossed aside. So, how do you appeal to both without sounding too much like a robot?

You’ll need to optimise your CV, and there are some effective ways to do that. This blog discusses those methods to ensure you write professional CV applications that are optimised for the ATS yet AI-proof, too.

Optimising Your CV for AI

Many businesses still have human recruiters, but they’ll likely only see your CV if the ATS green-lights it. Here’s how to make sure yours doesn’t get overlooked:

Keywords and CV Format

The ATS is a filter that sorts CVs of qualified candidates from the unqualified by looking for specific keywords. Those keywords will depend on the job you’re applying for. For example:

Teaching: classroom management, curriculum development, patience

Foodservice: food handling, kitchen hygiene, salesmanship

Law: contract drafting, negotiation, typing

However, avoid keyword stuffing. Using the same keyword repeatedly in one section may let the ATS think you’re qualified, but with human eyes, your CV appears AI-generated. Consider using an online CV maker free of charge to help you get an idea of what an ideal resume should look like. Then, if you’re satisfied with the result, read through it and edit as needed. It still needs your human touch, after all.

When you write professional CV drafts, make sure to follow good formatting found in most CV templates. Use simple, readable fonts (e.g., Arial, Calibri, or Times New Roman) and have clear section headings. Avoid incorporating fancy graphics, tables, or special characters to make your CV look more professional.

Quantify Your Achievements

Job search is a numbers game, and you can play that game by quantifying your achievements. The perfect CV showcases your accomplishments via numbers, percentages, and metrics.

For instance, instead of saying ‘increased sales,’ write ‘Increased sales by 15% through targeted digital campaigns.’ You can check CV examples on how to quantify your achievements depending on your field.

Go easy on the numbers and be as honest as possible, though. The ATS adores numbers, but potential employers may question your credentials if your CV sounds AI-written. Keep this in mind if you opt to use a professional CV writing service.

Showcasing Your Human Side

While the ATS plays a role, human recruiters are still the final decision-makers. Don’t let your CV become a robotic recitation of skills. Here’s how to add that human touch when you write professional CV applications:

Action Verbs: Power Up Your Work Experience

Replace generic verbs like ‘led’ with strong action verbs that paint a vivid picture of your accomplishments. Instead of simply stating you ‘managed a team,’ use powerful verbs like ‘spearheaded’ or ‘mentored’ to showcase your leadership skills.

Tailor, Tailor, Tailor: Make it Relevant, Make it Shine

A generic CV won’t cut it. Take time to tailor your CV to each specific job description. Highlight the skills, qualifications, and professional experience most relevant to the position you’re applying for. This shows the recruiter you’ve done your research and are genuinely interested in the role.

Craft a Powerful Summary: Your Elevator Pitch in Print

Think of your professional summary as your elevator pitch on paper. In a few concise sentences, capture your career goals, key skills, and unique value proposition. This is your chance to grab the recruiter’s attention and make them want to learn more about you.

Putting It All Together

With the tips above in mind, you’re ready to write professional CV drafts. After you’ve finished crafting it, remember to give it a thorough run-through before finalising it with these steps:

Proofread meticulously! Typos and grammatical errors scream unprofessionalism.

Double-check the employer’s requirements. Include your cover letter, personal statement, and references if necessary.

Keep your writing clear and concise. Avoid jargon and overly complex sentences.

Save your CV in a format compatible with ATS, such as .doc, .docx, or plain text.

Don’t hesitate to ask for assistance from professional CV writers if you need help. While it may sound counter-intuitive, you can also use AI to build your CV, but use it sparingly. There are ways to use it without raising red flags. Also, consider running your final output through a free CV review program or a trusted friend to ensure you don’t have any leftover mistakes.

Conclusion

A professional yet creative CV could land you that dream job you’ve been vying for. So, go ahead and write professional CV applications, making sure you add your human voice to it, too.

Ready to submit your job application? Follow the strategies in this article, and you’ll increase your chances of getting noticed by the ATS and human recruiters without sounding too robotic. With some effort, you can create a good CV that’s AI-proof and gets you noticed by the right people. Good luck!