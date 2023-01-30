How To Write Engaging, SEO-Worthy Blog Content

If you are tapping into the world of SEO for the first time you’ve probably stumbled upon the phrase: “Content is King”. As cheesy as it might sound, it is absolutely correct. When it comes to search engine optimization, what is arguably the most important aspect of all is creating and sharing exceptional content. Quality over quantity.

So, how can you write engaging, SEO-worthy blog content for your own website?

Here’s what you need to know…

Audience first – SEO second

Another thing you’ll learn about SEO soon enough is just how often the goal posts are moved. While the fundamentals have largely remained the same since the early days, Google regularly introduces new algorithm updates and criteria for ranking.

One of the most recent updates in August 2022 was the ‘people-first content’ update.

In other words, if you want to rank well on Google, it’s no longer enough (or acceptable) to squash a tonne of keywords onto a page. Instead, you have to write with intention – and for the benefit of your audience.

That’s not to say that you should carry out an extensive competitor analysis, research the best keywords, look up trending topics, or optimize your imagery with alt tags and descriptions! It just means that when writing it, primarily you must do so with the reader in mind.

Put your experience and expertise to good use

The whole point of having a blog is to build authority in the eyes of your audience and Google. So, put that expertise and all of your experience to good use.

Even if you don’t have the time to write for yourself, make sure that you have some input when having other people write your blog posts for you. Provide bullet points, stats, and facts that they can flesh out and build upon.

The more knowledge you can share about your products, services, and industry, the better.

Look at your competitors

Look at some of the best ranking blog posts in your industry. Study it closely and look at all the things they’re getting right. Now, think about how you can make it infinitely better.

Is the content up to date?

Is there enough depth?

Could the language do with simplifying?

How well does the message flow?

Is there any imagery?

Are there video / audio files attached?

Plan it out and structure it well

Nobody wants to read one massive chunky block of text. Nobody! So, plan it out thoroughly before you start writing and structure it well.

Summarize the article at the top with a “go to this particular section” feature so readers can get straight to the information they need in one click.

Implement headers such as H1’s, H2’s, and H3’s (etc.).

Use bullet points to break things up a bit.

Link internally to your various products / services / blog posts as necessary.

Add appropriate imagery (and size / optimize accordingly).

Create infographics and make your data more digestible / accessible.

Link to your references (if pulling stats from other websites, credit them).

Summarise well: TLDR (too long didn’t read).

Write a compelling CTA (call to action).

Write location-based content

If you are a Dallas based business, write about Dallas! Speak with your local community and create content that is hyper relevant to your unique situation.

For example, if you have a cowboy hat shop in Dallas, there’s absolutely no reason why a shop that sells cowboy hats in Beijing should be outranking you. Dallas has a rich, cultural tapestry that is rooted in cowboy culture; there are weekly rodeo, cowboy shows, and so many different community events that are relevant to your business and you (literally) have boots on the ground!

Write what you know.

Hire the experts

Writing the best blog content is simple enough, provided you have the time to develop your writing skills. Of course, if you are running a business, then it’s not likely something you can prioritise. If that’s the case for you, we strongly recommend finding a reliable digital marketing company that focuses on SEO in Dallas. They will have some exceptional writers who will be able to do all of the necessary research to create highly tailored blog content that will blow up on your website and your audience will not be able to resist sharing with their friends!