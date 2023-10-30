How to Wear a Shoulder Holster: Mastering Concealed Carry with Style and Safety

Concealed carry is a serious responsibility, but it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style or comfort. A shoulder holster is famous for carrying concealed firearms because it offers excellent concealment, quick access, and a touch of classic cool. This guide will show you how to wear a shoulder holster like a pro, ensuring style and safety.

Why Choose a Shoulder Holster?

Before we dive into the “how,” let’s briefly explore the “why.” Shoulder holsters are favoured for several reasons:

Concealment: Shoulder holsters are excellent for concealing your firearm beneath a jacket or suit, making it ideal for those who want to carry it discreetly in formal and casual settings. Quick Access: They provide a fast and efficient draw, making them popular among law enforcement officers and those who value speed and precision in self-defence situations. Comfort: When worn correctly, shoulder holsters distribute the weight of the firearm evenly, reducing strain on your belt or pants. Style: Classic movies and TV shows have popularised the shoulder holster, giving it an iconic and timeless appeal.

Choosing the Right Shoulder Holster

The first step to mastering concealed carry with a shoulder holster is selecting the right one for you. Here’s what to consider:

Firearm Fit: Ensure your holster is designed to fit your firearm snugly. Ill-fitting holsters can be uncomfortable and unsafe. Material: Leather and nylon are common materials for shoulder holsters. Leather is stylish but may require more maintenance. Nylon is practical and easy to maintain. Concealment: Opt for a holster design that allows easy concealment beneath your clothing. Some models have vertical or horizontal orientation, and you should choose the one that works best for your attire.

The Art of Wearing a Shoulder Holster

Now, let’s get to the main event – how to wear a shoulder holster correctly. Follow these steps to ensure style, comfort, and safety:

Adjust the Harness

The harness is the foundation of a shoulder holster. Proper adjustment ensures that your holster sits comfortably and securely on your body. Here’s how to do it:

Loosen all the straps and put on the harness like a jacket.

Adjust the chest strap so it’s snug but not constricting.

Ensure the holster sits horizontally at the base of your ribcage.

Tighten the straps so the holster remains close to your body, preventing excessive movement.

Position the Holster

Your firearm should be positioned for a natural and quick draw. Follow these guidelines:

Place the firearm’s grip slightly forward so you can quickly grasp it.

Ensure the muzzle points to the ground for safety.

Adjust the holster’s cant (angle) to match your draw preference.

Cover It Up

The purpose of a shoulder holster is to keep your firearm concealed. Here’s how to ensure proper cover:

Choose clothing that’s loose-fitting and conceals the holster.

A jacket, blazer, or vest can provide an extra layer of concealment.

Practice Drawing

Carrying a concealed firearm requires practice. Spend time at the range practising your draw to ensure a smooth and efficient motion. Safety should always be the top priority.

Stay Informed

Laws regarding concealed carry vary by location. Knowing your local regulations and ensuring you have the necessary permits and training is crucial.

Shoulder Holster Etiquette

Now that you know how to wear a shoulder holsters correctly, consider these etiquette tips:

Always keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction.

Be discreet and avoid drawing attention to your concealed carry.

Respect “no firearms” signs and private property owner requests.

Regularly check your holster for wear and tear and maintain it accordingly.

Conclusion

Wearing a shoulder holster is a stylish and practical way to carry concealed, but it comes with the responsibility of doing it safely and respectfully. Please choose the right holster, wear it correctly, and remember that concealed carry is a serious commitment that requires continuous practice and adherence to the law. With the proper knowledge and equipment, you can master concealed carry with style and safety.