How to Watch US and Canadian Shows in Mexico

America produces the most significant number of TV shows. A majority of them become famous due to the diverse population living in the country. Almost every TV show comes with completely different stories, actors, and locations.

American TV producers stay in business for long periods, even after millions of dollars of TV shows end up becoming financial failures. Every big story gets the attention of the producers, and everyone involved is paid well to keep them motivated. Canadian TV shows are not as popular as the those produced in the US. But still, some of the shows have an international viewership.

US and Canadian TV shows are top-rated in Mexico, as it also has a diverse population. Moreover, many American and Canadian people move in or stay temporarily in Mexico. The country is also home to many foreign people. All these people love to watch such TV shows too.

Watching US and Canadian TV Shows in Mexico

There are several ways of watching US and Canadian shows in Mexico. A majority of the methods involve you to download VPN. If you want to watch US only or Canada only content in Mexico, you cannot watch it withou a VPN. The reason is that geo-blocking of such content protects its copyrights.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) services have their server located in significant countries. These servers convert your IP address to your designated country of your choice. This way, the streaming website you want to assumes you are in their country. This way, you can watch content only available to the country’s residents.

Buying a Cable Subscription

Mexico has a lot of cable TV services that have a good connection. These services can be subscribed to if you want to watch TV shows in English. Good services have more than 200 TV channels. Some of them are for English movies and shows.

These shows include both American and Canadian TV shows. Moreover, channels like CNN and BBC are available, where you can watch your favorite sports and news shows. This is the simplest and easiest way of watching US and Canadian TV shows in Mexico.

But with this method, you can only watch shows that are available internationally. US and Canada-only shows cannot be accessed using this method.

Watching TV on USTVNOW and Similar Websites

There are several online websites like ustvnow.com that can be accessed in Mexico. These websites contain a majority of the US and Canadian channels.

Using the website, you can easily watch your favorite shows. Such websites usually need a subscription and a good internet connection to stream channels.

But if you want to watch channels that are only available in the US or Canada, you will have to download VPN. This VPN needs to be connected to servers of any of the cities. This enables you to watch US and Canada only channels and shows in Mexico.

Buying an Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Firestick is a great way to watch US and Canadian TV shows and movies while in Mexico. The sticks also allow you to connect it to US and Canadian TV channels. To watch your favorite shows, plug the stick into the HDMI port of your TV. You will also need a good internet connection. Following these steps, you instantly get access to thousands of TV shows, movies, and other content.

There is a chance that your favorite show might not be allowed to be viewed in Mexico. You will need to download VPN and connect to the relevant server. This will unblock restricted content due to your location. You can easily watch US and Canadian shows in Mexico, whether they are news, TV, or sports.

Watching Youtube Live TV

If you are not a traveler and stay in Mexico, you can subscribe to Youtube Live TV. Youtube Live TV is connected to dish antennas available locally. You can watch the US and Canadian TV channels aired worldwide. These channels include ABC, FOX, ESPN, and more. You can also watch shows only for Canada and US using a VPN

You need to connect to any Canadian or US city server’s server. Now your IP address would become similar to that country’s IP address. Youtube Live TV, therefore will now show you channels that can be accessed in Canada and US only. This way, you never miss any US or Canadian show while in Mexico.

These were some of the best ways to watch your favorite US and Canadian shows in Mexico whether you are a Mexican resident or staying in Mexico temporarily.