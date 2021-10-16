How to Trade or Invest in FTSE 100: Everything You Need To Know

What are your investing goals? Do you want to invest for retirement or do you want to make some extra money on the side? If investing is something that interests you, then investing in the FTSE 100 might be a good option for you. In this blog post we will discuss what investing in the FTSE 100 entails and how it can help grow your wealth.

What is FTSE 100?

FTSE 100 is the most popular stock market index in the world. The FTSE stands for Financial Times Stock Exchange Index. It was created by a joint effort between the London Stock Exchange and FT (Financial Times).

The FTSE 100 consists of top 100 companies listed on the London stock exchange that represent over 80% of its total market capitalization. Each company must meet minimum standards of liquidity, free float, sector classification, public float, financial viability and size to qualify for inclusion into this index.

How does investing work?

There are two ways you can invest in FTSE: directly or indirectly through ETFs/ETNs .

Directly Investing

Directly investing in individual stocks can be more lucrative if done right but it also comes with the risk of losing all your money if you make a wrong investment decision. Indirect investing in ETFs and ETNs (Exchange Traded Funds and Notes) is more popular because it’s a simpler, safer way to invest .

Indirectly Investing

There are two ways that one can go about investing in FTSE 100: investing for dividends or commodity trading software futures contracts . You could either receive monthly dividend payments from individual companies' stocks you own through their quarterly payouts OR buy call/put options on certain index futures contract(s).

ETF & ETN advantages

Investing in the FTSE is simple and easy, just sign up for an account with a broker of your choice. investing in ETFs/ETNs will give you more diversification because you are investing in many companies at once rather than investing in one or two stocks. It also means less work! One can easily invest without having to do hours of research on individual companies’ performance every month. – Indirectly investing gives investors exposure to other sub-indices within FTSE 100 such as oil & gas, mining etc .

This way if there’s a slump happening somewhere else that doesn’t affect your portfolio then it won’t have any negative impact on the returns either. – Low transaction fees compared to trying to buy 100 different stocks. – investing in an ETF/ETN won’t require you to be glued to your screen all day watching the stock prices go up and down so you can buy or sell at right time

FTSE 100 investing pros & cons

Investing directly is more lucrative than investing through ETFs if done correctly.

Buying individual stocks has lower transaction cost but requires much more research on each company’s performance every month. It also means that one will need to keep buying new stocks as some companies’ share price goes up over time while others drop, resulting in portfolios having less exposure since not all of them are top performing ones .

This makes it harder for investors who want a balanced portfolio with low risk involved like retirees looking for nice returns without investing too much time on investing. – Investing directly does not give investors exposure to other sub-indices within FTSE 100 so if there’s a slump happening in one sector, it will affect your portfolio negatively.

Best Strategies for Investing in FTSE

FTSE 100 investing has several strategies one can follow to earn maximum returns. The first one is called the “top down” strategy . It’s simple, buy the top performing stocks’ shares or ETFs/ETNs that have exposure to them and wait for it to pay off! But this obviously does not work because if you invest before a stock becomes profitable then there will be no dividends being paid out until it starts making money so your return may take longer than planned.

Final Words

There are many ways that investing in the FTSE is beneficial for you and can help grow your wealth but like with most things, nothing comes without risk! If investing sounds interesting to you then read our article about common trading mistakes beginners make! And remember: before doing anything related to investing always do extensive research first even when reading blog posts because what works for others might not work for you