Are you a Throne of Thunder Fan? If, yes then you must be very eager to reach the final stage of the game and summon the boss Lei Shen in the Throne of thunder. So, if you are looking for how to summon Lei Shen, then you are at the right place. We will be helping you with summoning Lei Shen by providing some ways and information about the Lei Shen.

Who is Lei Shen in Throne of Thunder?

Lei Shen is the ultimate final and number twelfth boss whom you encounter in the game Throne of Thunder. Lei Shen is a male and is of Mogu (humanoid) race. Lei Shen has the title of ‘The Thunder King’, and he is considered to be the First king of the virtual dynasty Mogu. The titan Keeper Ra was the owner of power of storms and Lei Shen stole his power of storms and became powerful. No one was able to stand in Lei Shen’s way of achieving his aim of unifying Pandaria. You will find Lei Shen in the location of Pinnacle of Storms, Throne of Thunder. Lei Shen may be an ultimate boss, but his status is killable.

HOW TO SUMMON LEI SHEN?

There are a total of thirteen bosses in the Throne of Thunder and one of them Ra den is a heroic boss. Lei Shen comes at the twelfth position.

For reaching Lei Shen, you have to encounter the preceding eleventh bosses, and then you will encounter Lei Shen. The first stage is ‘Last Stand of the Zandalari’ there will be three bosses in this stage. The first will be with Jin’rokh (the breaker), the second encounter will be with Horridon the second boss. And then you will encounter the Council of Elders. In the council of elders, you will encounter the Darakkari, the Farraki, the Amani, the Gurubashi. After winning this, you are done with the Last Stand of the Zandalari.

After the Last Stand of Zandalari, you will enter into the stage of ‘Forgotten depths’. Here you will have encounters with the fourth boss Tortos, the fifth boss Megaera, and the fifth boss Ji Kun. After winning this stage, you will enter the ‘Halls of Flesh Shaping’.

In the ‘Halls of Flesh Shaping,’ you will encounter the seventh boss Durumu (the forgotten), Primordious the eighth boss and the Dark animus the ninth and last boss of the halls of shaping flesh. After winning this round, you will finally enter the Pinnacle of Storms, the place where you will be finding the Lei Shen. But reaching Lei Shen is not so easy. You first have to encounter two new bosses for that.

Now in the Pinnacle of Storms, you will have the encounter with the tenth boss Iron Qon and the eleventh boss Twin Consorts. You have to deal with the encounter, and then after winning, you will finally reach the final boss Lei Shen. The encounter with Lei Shen is not a piece of cake. You will need a proper strategy for winning the Lei Shen encounter.

Powers of the Lei Shen

Now, coming to the powers possessed by the Lei Shen. Lei Shen generally goes more dangerous almost after 15 minutes of the game, and he will become more disastrous as after 15 minutes he will be in Raid Finger Mode. Some more spells and abilities of Lei Shen.

The Lighting Conduits: The lighting conduit gives him an extra ability which is specific to the lighting conduit. When Lei Shen is charging the lighting conduit, the power of the conduit keeps on rising, which ultimately gives rise to the damage to be dealt with by the conduit ability. The power of the Lighting Conduit will reset to 0 when the power reaches 100; it will raise the conduit level resulting in the resetting of the power level. The lighting conduits include North (Static Shock), East (Diffusion Chain), South (Overcharging) and West conduits (Bouncing Bolt).

STAGE ONE: The stage one is thunderstruck and in this Lei Shen will equip the Axe, which he is able to throw with really high accuracy and causing the lighting to strike wherever it falls. He will charge the conduits which are near him. He will Discharge the electricity causing damage to the players (if there is no conduit he is charging). He will decapitate and throw the axe causing great damage. Then he will use the Thunderstruck which will again cause serious damage. And he also uses lightning crash on a target which creates a crash and damages every player seriously.

STAGE TWO: In this stage the Lei Shen will now equip a Pole arm and lightning, allowing him to bring the lightning from the sky. In this also Lei Shen can charge any conduit which will be near him. Again, He will Discharge the electricity causing damage to the players (if there is no conduit he is charging). The new attacks which he will use in this stage are:

1. The Fusion Slash: He will use the fusion slash on a target by his pole arm. This will knock the player’s back and cause damage to the players.

2. The Summon Ball lightning: This attack can cause damage to the players who are falling in the range of 6 yards. And the ball lightning will be released periodically which will rush to the target and cause damage.

3. The lightning Whip: Includes lightning Bolt which poses damage to the players, but one can save himself from the bolt by jumping over the bolt.

STAGE THREE: Stage three is the final stage and in this Lei Shen uses both his pole arm and axe which unifies the thunder and lightning. By this Lei Shen gets great powers and he utilises every amount of electricity and destroys the functional conduits which prevent the further activation of the conduits. The attacks which he will be using in this stage are:-

Overwhelming power: He will collect all the electrical energy from the Throne of Thunder and will cause damage to its enemy.

The violent Gale Winds: He unleashes the power of the violent winds and damages the player by these winds

Thunderstruck: He will use his axe and create a thunderstruck at a targeted place.

The Summon Ball lightning: This attack can cause damage to the players who are falling in the range of 6 yards. And the ball lightning will be released periodically which will rush to the target and cause damage.

The lightning Whip: Includes lightning Bolt, which poses damage to the players, but one can save himself from the bolt by jumping over the bolt.

SOME STRATEGIES YOU NEED TO FOLLOW

We have tried to bring some suggestions for you so that you can perform well in the game.

Be alert with the attacks of the lei Shen and try your best to avoid his attacks. You can avoid his attacks by either jumping over the attack or moving away from the place. This can help you avoid attacks to some extent.

​You must be cautious and should totally avoid standing in the Crashing Thunder zone.

​Some other suggestions are:- you can take Lei Shen near any one of the four conduits and keep him there for 15-20seconds or performing a tank switch whenever the decapitate is cast is also a good strategy.

CONCLUSION

The throne of thunder is games for which in order to win, you require a strategy and without a proper strategy, you can’t even win the initial stage of the game. All the preceding bosses are also very strong, and you cannot take them as granted it is not easy to reach the final stage, and as you progress, every next stage is going to be demanding and tough, and in order to reach the final stage and battling with the Lei Shen you have to be working with a proper game plan as the Lei Shen is the strongest boss and beating him is really not a piece of cake.