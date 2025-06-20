Why Roofing is a Good Business

Starting a roofing business can be very profitable. Everyone needs a roof. Roofs get damaged by storms, wear out over time, and need regular repairs. This means there’s always work available.

The roofing industry makes billions of dollars every year. Unlike some businesses that depend on trends, roofing is always needed. Houses, offices, stores, and factories all need good roofs.

Many roofing business owners make good money because the work requires skill and trust. Customers will pay well for quality roofing work because a bad roof can cause expensive damage to their property.

Your First Big Decision: Service Provider vs Material Supplier

Before you start, you need to decide what type of roofing business you want to run. There are two main options:

Option 1: Roofing Service Provider (Contractor)

This means you install roofs, fix roofs, and provide roofing services. You buy materials from suppliers and then install them for customers.

What you do:

Install new roofs

Repair damaged roofs

Replace old roofs

Inspect roofs for problems

Clean gutters and roof maintenance

Benefits:

Higher profit margins on labor

Direct relationships with homeowners

Steady repeat customers

Can start with less money

Challenges:

Need skilled workers

Physical work in all weather

Liability and insurance costs

Seasonal work in some areas

Option 2: Material Supplier (Distributor)

This means you sell roofing materials to contractors and sometimes directly to homeowners. You don’t install anything – you just supply the products.

What you do:

Stock roofing materials (shingles, nails, tools)

Sell to contractors and homeowners

Deliver materials to job sites

Provide product advice and support

Benefits:

Less physical labor

Work year-round indoors

Lower insurance costs

Can serve many contractors

Challenges:

Need lots of money for inventory

Need warehouse space

Compete with big suppliers

Profit margins can be lower

Can You Do Both?

Some business owners try to do both – provide services AND sell materials. This can work, but it’s harder because:

You need more money to start

You’re competing with your own customers (contractors)

It’s harder to manage two different types of business

You need different skills for each part

To succeed, focus on quality workmanship, strong customer service, and building trust in your community. Aim to become the go-to roofing provider in your area—known not just for reliability, but for excellence. That’s how companies earn a reputation as the best roofing contractor denver co, or wherever they operate.

Most successful roofing businesses pick one focus when starting. You can always expand later once you’re established.

Getting Started as a Roofing Service Provider

If you choose to be a service provider, here’s how to start:

Step 1: Learn the Trade

You need to know how to install and repair roofs safely. Options include:

Work for another roofing company first

Take roofing courses at trade schools

Get certified through roofing associations

Learn from experienced roofers

Don’t try to learn while running your business. Customers expect professional work, and mistakes can be dangerous and expensive.

Step 2: Get Licensed and Insured

Most areas require roofing contractors to have licenses. Check your local roofing requirements. You’ll typically need:

Business license

Contractor’s license

Workers’ compensation insurance

General liability insurance

Bonding (in some areas)

Insurance is expensive but essential. Roofing work is dangerous, and property damage claims can destroy your business without proper coverage.

Step 3: Buy Basic Equipment

You’ll need tools and equipment to start:

Ladders and safety equipment

Roofing tools (hammers, nail guns, measuring tools)

Truck or trailer to carry materials

Basic hand tools

Start with quality used equipment to save money. You can upgrade as your business grows.

Step 4: Find Your First Customers

Start marketing your services:

Tell friends and family you’re in business

Create simple business cards and flyers

Build a basic website

Join local business groups

Offer competitive prices to build reputation

Word of mouth is powerful in roofing. Do excellent work on your first jobs, and customers will recommend you to others.

Getting Started as a Material Supplier

If you choose to be a supplier, here’s your path:

Step 1: Research Your Market

Find out what contractors in your area need:

What materials do they buy most?

Who are their current suppliers?

What problems do they have with current suppliers?

What prices are they paying?

Visit job sites and talk to contractors. Understand their needs before you invest in inventory.

Step 2: Secure Funding and Space

Material supply businesses need more startup money:

Warehouse or storage space

Initial inventory investment

Delivery trucks

Office space and equipment

You might need $50,000 to $200,000 or more to start, depending on your market size.

Step 3: Build Supplier Relationships

Contact roofing material manufacturers:

Asphalt shingle companies

Metal roofing suppliers

Tool and equipment manufacturers

Safety equipment suppliers

Many manufacturers require minimum orders or have territory restrictions. Start with smaller regional suppliers who are more flexible.

Step 4: Develop Your Customer Base

Focus on building relationships with contractors:

Offer competitive pricing

Provide reliable delivery

Stock what contractors need when they need it

Offer credit terms to established contractors

Provide technical support and product knowledge

Legal and Financial Basics

Regardless of which type of business you choose, handle these basics:

Business Structure

Choose how to structure your business:

Sole proprietorship (simplest, but personal liability)

LLC (limited liability, flexible)

Corporation (more complex, but good liability protection)

Talk to an accountant or lawyer to decide what’s best for your situation.

Accounting and Taxes

Set up proper record keeping:

Track all income and expenses

Save receipts for everything

Set aside money for taxes

Consider hiring an accountant

Roofing businesses have seasonal cash flow, so manage money carefully during busy and slow periods.

Contracts and Estimates

Always use written contracts that include:

Exactly what work you’ll do

What materials you’ll use

Timeline for completion

Total cost and payment schedule

Warranty information

For suppliers, use clear invoices and credit agreements.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Starting Too Big

Many new roofing businesses try to grow too fast. Start small and build gradually. It’s better to do excellent work on small jobs than poor work on big jobs.

Underpricing Your Work

Don’t compete only on price. Calculate your true costs including:

Materials

Labor

Insurance

Equipment wear

Profit margin

If you can’t make money at a price, don’t take the job.

Ignoring Safety

Roofing is dangerous work. Always prioritize safety:

Use proper safety equipment

Train workers on safety procedures

Follow OSHA regulations

Never rush dangerous work

Accidents cost money and can shut down your business.

Poor Customer Communication

Keep customers informed:

Explain what you’re doing and why

Give realistic timelines

Call if there are delays or problems

Clean up properly when finished

Good communication prevents most customer complaints.

Building Your Reputation

Success in roofing depends on reputation. Here’s how to build a good one:

Do Quality Work

Never compromise on quality. It’s better to make less money on a job than to do poor work that damages your reputation.

Stand Behind Your Work

Offer warranties and fix problems quickly. Customers remember businesses that take responsibility for their work.

Get Reviews and References

Ask satisfied customers to:

Write online reviews

Refer you to friends and neighbors

Let you use them as references

Positive reviews and referrals are your best marketing tools.

Stay Professional

Always be professional in your dealings:

Show up on time

Dress appropriately

Communicate clearly

Honor your commitments

Professional behavior sets you apart from competitors who are less reliable.

Growing Your Business

Once you’re established, you can grow in several ways:

Hire Good Workers

As demand grows, you’ll need help. Hire carefully:

Look for experience and reliability

Check references thoroughly

Provide good training

Pay competitive wages

Good workers are hard to find and worth keeping.

Expand Your Services

Consider adding related services:

Gutter installation and cleaning

Siding work

Windows and doors

General exterior maintenance

This gives you more ways to serve existing customers.

Invest in Better Equipment

Better tools and equipment help you work faster and safer:

Professional-grade tools

Better vehicles

Safety equipment

Technology for estimates and scheduling

Seasonal Considerations

Roofing work varies by season in most areas:

Busy Season (Spring/Summer/Fall)

More roofing work available

Higher prices possible

Longer work days

Need more workers

Slow Season (Winter)

Less outdoor work

Focus on maintenance and repairs

Plan and prepare for busy season

Manage cash flow carefully

Plan for seasonal changes from the beginning.

Technology and Modern Roofing

Modern roofing businesses use technology:

Estimation Software

Computer programs help create accurate estimates faster and look more professional.

Drone Inspections

Drones can safely inspect roofs without ladders, helping identify problems and create estimates.

Customer Management Systems

Software helps track customers, jobs, and follow-up opportunities.

Online Marketing

Websites, social media, and online advertising help find new customers.

Final Advice

Starting a roofing business can be rewarding, but it requires hard work, dedication, and smart planning. Whether you choose to be a service provider or material supplier, focus on:

Learning your trade thoroughly

Building a strong reputation

Managing money carefully

Always prioritizing safety

Providing excellent customer service

The roofing industry needs reliable, professional businesses. If you’re willing to work hard and provide quality service, you can build a successful roofing business that serves your community and provides a good living for you and your family.

Remember: it’s better to start small and grow steadily than to try to become big overnight. Focus on doing excellent work, and success will follow.