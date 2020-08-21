How to Sell Viagra online in 2020

Viagra is a well-known erectile dysfunction medication. The popularity is not limited to a certain country, but it is used in all parts of the world. Initially it wasn’t in the reach of every one. But since it has gone generic (Sildenafil), you can get one in as low as only $ 4 per tablet. Not only that, now there are a number of online stores as well that provide Viagra. But there are certain things that you need to consider when viagra online in uk buying it from any online store. Here are a number of things that you should consider.

A number of manufacturers:

In 2017, there were only two main manufacturers of sildenafil. These were Teva and Pfizer pharmaceutical. But due to its popularity and benefits in people suffering from erectile dysfunction, there are numerous manufacturers nowadays. That is why the prices are going down over time. So one thing that you need to consider is to buy it from a well-known and popular company. While selecting the online platform, you can also make sure that the provider has a good repute. Because if they do, they will provide you authentic medication as well.

Prices are decreasing:

In 2017, Teva and Pfizer pharmaceutical companies priced the generic sildenafil at around 50% the price of the actual medication. As explained above, now there are a number of companies that are producing this medication. So the price has not only lowered a lot, but it is still going down.

A number of strengths:

This tablet comes in a number of strengths. That ranges from the lowest at 25 mg, then the medium one at 50 mg and finally the highest potency is of 100 mg. So you should consider getting a tablet of the potency that is enough to help you with your condition. If you are suffering from mild to medium, then there is no need to go for a 100 mg tablet.

Sildenafil and Viagra are one and the same thing:

There are a number of people who are concerned that Viagra and sildenafil might be different because one is a brand name while the other one is the generic. The truth is quite far from that. In reality, sildenafil and Viagra are one and the same thing. All the medication undergo rigorous testing before being launched into the market. These methods make sure that the active ingredients in the generic as well as the brand are the same. The only difference among them is the colour of the tablet. Viagra, is the famous “little blue pill” while sildenafil comes in a white colour.

Multiple versions of sildenafil:

There are two versions of sildenafil that are available in the market. So this shouldn’t be very confusing because their uses are quite different from one another. The Viagra generic, as already established, is used to treat men with erectile dysfunction. Whereas the other version is Revatio generic. This is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. Both of these have been tested by the FDA and are safe to use. Another thing that can help you in distinguishing between them is that Revatio only comes in one strength that is 20 mg, while Viagra has 3 different strengths, 25 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg.

Side effects:

Like a number of different medications, sildenafil also has a number of side effects as well. The different side-effects are headaches, low blood pressure, indigestion, flushing and abnormal vision. In a number of cases, people suffer from erections longer than even five hours. But all these side effects are seen in people that use it regularly. One thing that you need to make sure is to never take Viagra without proper consultation of your doctor or physician. If you see any side effects becoming more that normal, you should consult your physician as soon as possible.

Getting sildenafil:

You can easily get sildenafil online as well as from a number of pharmacies without a prescription of the doctor as well.

One thing that you need to consider while ordering it online or buying it yourself is that due to the popularity of the medicines, there are hundreds of counterfeit sildenafil alternates in the market as well. The problem rose to such an extent that Pfizer pharma had to make a special team, that worker in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies to get a hold of these counterfeiters. Some versions have even found out to have dangerous ingredients like blue printer ink to give the tablet its colour. Therefore, always make sure that you are buying from a trusted website whenever you order it online.