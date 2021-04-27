How To Select The Right Data Quality Tool?

As the growing number of data can tend to overwhelm many businesses, there is much need for automation in data cleaning.

Introduction

The process of data cleaning is only part of a greater effort to achieve the highest data quality possible for business decisions and internal operations. It requires precise organizational effort and participation from all facets of an organization. If done correctly, this can prove to be the most valuable investment you will make that proves you accurate insights and analytics for better decision making.

In particular, the right data tool can fill in some of your organizational gaps and manage several issues automatically before they have a chance to grow into something genuinely inconvenient for the business. By being able to address these problems beforehand, it can ultimately help businesses to become more efficient and more profitable in their efforts.

Finding the right data quality tools have always been a challenge. With the prospect of choosing and leveraging smart and efficient data quality tools with embedded quality controls, you are granted an arsenal of systematic control over your businesses’ data and what you can achieve by analyzing them more thoroughly.

The right data cleaning practices can have a hugely positive impact across an organization, so it's worthwhile to take the time to choose the right tools to support it. In the case of large or complicated datasets, outsourcing the entire process is also encouraged.

Take extra care into looking out for these when choosing the right data quality tool.

Identify data errors

By using data profiling tools, companies can then perform a much more in-depth and comprehensive analysis regarding the existing quality of data. It provides results in a standardized format that allows you to track and measure its progress over time.

By scanning through data to find patterns, missing values, character sets, and other essential characteristics, data profiling also gives you the inside knowledge to identify faulty or irregular data before they compromise the business. After analyzing the quality of the data, you may find that there will be a need for a specific quick-hit data cleanup effort where you might not leverage data quality tools.

Understand what data quality is

As you go through the motions of supervising your data maintenance, you also have to keep in mind that there is no complete or easy fix for some data problems. Data cleansing tools have been immensely helpful for specifically targeting branches of error in your data code and suggesting courses of action to mediate it, but sometimes there are glitches in the system that even all their surgical precision gathering will not be able to identify.

For example, data cleansing tools cannot perform magic on outdated legacy systems or sloppy spreadsheets. If your business identifies gaps and shortcomings in its data collection and management methods, it may be necessary to go back to the drawing board and examine the entire data framework from scratch.

This includes the data management tools you’re currently using, how your organization manages and stores data, and what workflows and processes could be changed and improved. By retracing your footsteps, you can arrive at the point of origin when the problems started.

Differences between data quality tools

You also have to understand that not all data quality management tools are created equal. There are different ones made to address specific challenges, offer up their different strengths and weaknesses; it is ultimately up to you to navigate through them and know which ones you need to nurture.

Some of them are designed only to enhance specific applications such as Salesforce or SAP, others excel at spotting errors in physical mailing addresses or email, and still others tackle IoT data or pull together disparate data types and formats.

You need to, first and foremost, decide which features are most important to your organization. In this decision-making process, it’s worth noting that to understand how a data cleansing tool works and what level of automation it offers, you have to be knowledgeable in the specific features that you will need to accomplish key tasks as well. At the end of the day they will do most of the heavy lifting, but you need to be the one placing the weights.

Conclusion

Nowadays, it’s common to see specialized data quality tools that require deep expertise for successful deployment. With the copious amounts of data being passed through and analyzed on the web every growing second, it wouldn’t hurt to fine-tune its mechanisms every once in a while.