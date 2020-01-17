How to Secure Your Bitcoin Wallet

Cryptocurrencies are mostly famous for added layer securities. As a bitcoin user, you can easily transfer your money from one place to another in the decentralized network. Since there is no middleman involved in the transfer process, the associated cost is very low and super-fast compared to the traditional banking system. But such great benefits also creates major security issues. There are few things you must know or else your bitcoin wallet might get compromised and you may have to face big financial loss.

Online purchase

Many popular online retail stores are accepting bitcoin as a standard medium of payments. The consumers can easily buy products via bitcoins without any additional cost. However, when you do online transactions, try to selected reputed companies like Bigx, coin base, etc. In the past, many small companies accepting bitcoin was subject to cyber-attacks. The users lost a big amount of money and blamed the cryptocurrency industry.

But do you think, online transactions via credit or debit card is fully secured? Card transactions are riskier since hackers don’t have to overcome tons of obstacles. The smart users carefully select the online retail stores so that they don’t have to lose money from the scammers. Just like this, the bitcoin or cryptocurrency users must do an initial assessment before they initiate an online purchase.

Diversify your store

Bitcoins or other digital cryptocurrencies are stored in the wallet. Instead of saving your wallet on the computer, diversify your storage facilities. Put a small amount of money on the computer, mobile phone, and other smart devices so that you don’t have lost all the money in the worst-case scenario. And when it comes to everyday uses, it’s better to use your smartphone since you can easily complete the transfer with smart mobile apps.

Create backup

The new bitcoin users don’t understand the importance of backup. Cryptocurrencies are not like your traditional fiat money. It’s always better to create a backup for your bitcoin address, hidden keys so that you don’t have to lose big money due to human error or computer malfunction. Though this might be a concerning issue, with some practice, you will develop the habit of creating regular back. Your wallet is more like the most sophisticated data you will ever have in your entire life. You don’t want to keep such data just only in place. So, create multiple back-ups so that you can use it in times of need.

Remember your password

Some of us have the habit to forget the password. But if you ever forget your wallet password, you risk losing money permanently. Make sure you keep your password and never use the too much-complicated password. Try to encrypt your wallet so that you are required to enter the password in each withdrawal. Though it might be a hectic process to some of the users it is the best practice to keep your funds safe. Though cryptocurrency is heavily secured you must not forget the bad guys on the internet. They are continuously looking for a weak spot so that they can steal your money.

Always use updated software

Using the updated software for your bitcoin wallet gives you an added layer of security. Reputed companies like Bigx.com always suggest the bitcoin users keep their software updated regularly. Though it might seem a hassle for some of the users it is a great way to keep your fund safe. You don’t have to do any hard work rather than clicking the update button. Usually, the updates take less than 5 minutes. But make sure you update the software in all your storage medium or else it will not provide enough security to your wallet.

It’s always better to stay on the safe side since you never know how the hackers are trying to get your money. But don’t think it’s an easy way to steal the money. Even with the basic security, you can expect your money to be safe in the wallet.