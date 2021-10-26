How To Save Up Money: A Student Guide

By Patrick Green

Every student sooner or later faced the problem of lack of money. Even if there is a scholarship, part-time work, and parental assistance. What to do if you want to make a dream come true, but don’t have the funds? Save money. How to do it – we will share secrets.

Today we offer three levels of savings. If you gradually move from one to another, saving money will not seem so painful. So, let’s go ahead.

First Level Of Saving Up

Write down all expenses. Get yourself a special notebook or use your own phone. Here only make records in detail and precisely, instead of “ice cream – 10, travel – 20, I do not know where 50 more went”. Clearly account for costs. In a few days, you will be surprised how much money was spent in vain.

Realizing how much money you are wasting without even noticing, will change your perception and will make you more attentive.

Keep track of the change. Often people don’t pay attention to the change, we can lose it, or put it in different pockets and forget about it, especially if we are talking about cents. Therefore, make a useful habit – immediately after coming home, pour all the cents in one place. And you will see that very soon there will be a considerable sum. Use cash. Using bank cards is extremely convenient, but we usually don’t perceive a card as money. As a result, you might spend a much larger amount from the card than you would when using cash. Therefore, consider in which way you would like to spend your money. Make lists. What to buy? Formulate everything clearly and write it down on a piece of paper or in your gadget. And with such a list go shopping, do not deviate from it.

This is a general helpful tip, which will help you not only manage your money but also manage your studying process. You can start doing the list of all the necessary papers you need to complete beforehand. This way you can manage your time.

Second Level Of Saving Up

Buy food when you are not hungry. When you are hungry, you can buy twice as much, and you will not be able to eat everything later. As a result, the money would be wasted. Buy travel passes. In this way, you might save a lot of money. If you use some kind of public transport every day, then you definitely need it. Very often students can purchase discount cards. Do not borrow or lend. Learn to live only on the amount you earn. Plan expenses. If you want to buy something big, then wait and save your own money. When someone asks for a loan, learn to say “No”, because it will hit your budget hard.

You don't know what may come up, maybe you will need the money later this month for yourself. So, it is better not to lend money even to the closest friends. You can help your college friends in a different way, by helping them out with homework or useful information.

Third Level Of Saving Up

Give up bad habits. If you have such habits as smoking, drinking, or eating sweets, they probably harm your budget a lot. An apple is cheaper than a chocolate bar and is much healthier. The body the wallet will benefit from it. Review your tariff plan. Do you control what money is spent on your phone? If not, take control of mobile costs as soon as possible. Very often mobile operators update tariff plans without warning. Try the “50 + 20 + 30” system. At first glance, it looks scary, in fact, everything is very easy. Under this system, you will divide your income into three categories.

50% are necessary expenses: daily commute costs, food, communication services, etc. Here belongs everything vital, with what you can’t survive.

20% are the funds you will save, i.e. your own savings;

30% – the so-called “flexible costs”, i.e. money that you can spend on desired things.

Using this system, you can successfully keep track of your finances.

Final Thoughts

Don’t do all the levels at once. Start with the first one, and then proceed to the next one. It might be hard at the beginning, but be sure, seeing the money you are saving in your wallet/bank card, will motivate you even more.

