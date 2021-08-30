How to Save Money by Playing Roulette Online

Besides pure entertainment, many people actively look for ways to make money at roulette. The mysterious game of luck remains an enigma to this date.

So, to solve the puzzle, we decided to take a different approach. Namely, we’ll be focusing on the optimal money-saving technique when playing roulette on the internet.

The best way to beat luck is by enhancing your own odds against it.

This is an article about saving money on online roulette and the most successful roulette strategy.

What Is the Safest Bet in Roulette?

First off, betting safe and staking high are complete polar opposites. If you’re a risk-averse person, safe bets in roulette might be the right call for you.

The best bet in roulette if you’re looking for moderate to low payouts yet neglectable risk is a color bet. In other words, betting on red or black covers 18 numbers, offering a 1:1 payout and almost a 50% chance of winning.

Red and black are the best roulette bets for beginner gamblers. It takes time to truly feel the game so playing safely for starters is sensible.

Slightly riskier but better in payouts are columns and dozens. These encompass 12 numbers, giving you solid chances of a return. Sure, there is more to lose but 12-number roulette bets are still considered safe.

To get to those roulette strategies with $3000/day, you must devote yourself to the little wheel.

There’s no way to figure out what numbers will hit most in roulette sessions overall. But here’s a fun fact – the number that hits most in roulette is 17.

Most Profitable Roulette Strategy

To maximize profit in roulette, players should determine strict betting limits and apply the best roulette strategy. And this exactly what we meant by money-saving technique.

Since you cannot affect the outcome or lower the house edge, you can control how much you’re losing.

The most successful roulette strategies include:

Romanosky Martingale Labouchere

While all three are effective to an extent, we’d single out Romanosky as the most successful roulette strategy. Why? Well, to start with, Romanosky offers a massive 86% chance of winning – more than even Martingale.

Martingale is the most famous betting system in the world. It has been around for centuries and continues to be a high-roller fan favorite. However, not everyone can afford high stakes, so we’re focusing on its lesser sibling Romanosky.

Second of all, the novel betting technique is fairly easy to master. The general idea is to cover as many bets as possible without going overboard and overspending. Also, the point is to follow the pattern explicitly how the system dictates.

Long story short, with Romanosky you cover all but 5 numbers. Ultimately, that should drive the RTP up and the casino advantage down. No other betting system offers such favorable circumstances.

Only Romanosky provides both casino balance security and a seeming influence on the payback percentage. That said, bear in mind that playing strategically might turn into an illusion if you don’t follow the instructions closely. Remember, it’s all about money-saving techniques.

Keep reading for minutes on how to use Romanosky to win at online roulette.

Ask Yourself – What Works for Me?

On casino comparison sites such as CasinoDirectory.com you may read in more detail about the best roulette strategies and find top casinos online to play roulette at. Learn how to fully customize the gameplay to work in your favor.

You might be surprised, but regularly reading tutorials about casino games incentivizes subconscious learning. By passively “digesting” newly acquired knowledge, we continually work on strengthening our brainpower. These theories apply both to everyday life and online gambling.

The conclusion is that there is no guaranteed roulette strategy. However, some of them, such as Romanosky, come quite close.

At the end of the day, the best roulette strategy is the one that suits your bankroll and style of playing.

After all, the ultimate goal is to save money in online roulette, and customization is the smartest way to do it.

How to Win Roulette Every Spin?

Pardon the misleading title but we must address this common misconception about roulette.

It’s wise to as soon as possible come to terms with the fact that you cannot win roulette on every spin.

By nature, roulette is a game of chance, which means that spins are not mutually interdependent. As a result, it is impossible to determine the outcome of any following round based on the previous ones.

So, the next time you ask, “Is there a guaranteed way to win on roulette?” the answer should be no. Anyone who claims otherwise simply doesn’t get the essence of the Devil’s Game.