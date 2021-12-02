Whereas many students majorly emphasize the writing process and its importance, very often a decisive aspect of paper’s success lies in proper paper review and editing. You may use some flowery language and sophisticated sentence structures, but if your paper is not edited or proofread, even the minor mistakes may distract attention of your target audience. If you ask professional writers, you will get to know that they devote much time to reviewing, editing, proofreading, and formatting their papers in order to polish their work and make it comprehensible. Once you learn how to improve the quality of writing with the help of ample editing and proofreading, you will never need to know how to rewrite an essay because rewriting can be applied when no proofreading can help.

It happens that students consider grammar to be one of the main factors that influence overall paper success. Yet, it is equally important to strike a balance between what you write and how you write. The grammatical structures you pick should be used not just for the sake of them but also for conveying the message in the clearest manner. If your piece of writing cannot communicate the intended message, you need to paraphrase it and make it more appropriate to the style, purpose of writing as well as needs and specifics of the target audience. In such cases, rewriting or essay rewriting service is what you need.

What Is Rewriting?

Paraphrasing. When you rewrite some piece of text or document, you rephrase it in another manner. For example, sometimes you have to paraphrase text in order to get rid of plagiarism or to make the wording smoother.

Paragraph restructuring. Sometimes, to maintain coherence of text, it is essential to change the order of paragraphs or some sentences. You can use this approach to make readers more interested.

Improving readability with the help of visuals. For some pieces of writing, you can add some images, lists, graphs or tables. They can help you structure the information in a more efficient manner and make the paper more appealing to the eye.

Adding hooks and catchy sentences to the opening and closing paragraphs. With such attention-grabbers, you can make text more engaging and interesting.

Questioning the value every sentence. Make sure that you write in a specific manner or that you provide specific information because you have some intention.

Basic Aspects of Essay Rewriting

Essay rewriting is not that much easy to master, especially if you have insufficient time. As a rule, sufficient practice is what makes the rewriting process perfect. If you want to master it overnight, do not expect a miracle. Still, you can get to know some basic principles of rewriting:

Read the original piece of writing a few times to properly understand the main idea and to spot different areas for improvement.

Jot down key information from the original text that you would like to preserve in the updated text.

Put aside the original piece of writing.

Start rewriting the paper without looking at it – by only bearing in mind the content and central ideas. This strategy will also help you avoid plagiarism.

After you have finished writing the new draft, compare it with the initial paper version. Check on whether you have missed some points or ideas.

Edit and proofread the paper upon completion.

Follow the American Writing Style

When you are writing a specific academic assignment, keep in mind that you should stick to one specific style and language. If you are required to provide an essay in American English, make sure that all words, phrases, idioms, etc. correspond to the given style. Check out the list of what you should avoid when working on academic papers:

colloquial language;

informal style;

wordy and flowery sentences;

gendered language;

insufficient usage of specific terms or concepts related to the topic;

and repetition of ideas.

If the style of writing does not correspond to the requirements at all, you will certainly need to rewrite you essay in order to stick to the instructions.

Rewrite Ideas, Not Words or Structures

One of the central principles of rewriting is to focus on paraphrasing ideas but not separate words. Instead of paraphrasing word by word or sentence by sentence, try to grasp the overall idea of a paragraph or chapter and paraphrase it as a whole. Try to understand the essence of the content and then rewrite it from scratch in your own words.

Reword and Paraphrase

Modify the paper title and change the introductory paragraph. Try to adjust them according to the freshly rewritten content. Then, look through the main body of the text, pay attention to the vocabulary used and consider whether you want to change some words into their synonyms. Focus on rephrasing the text on paragraph level.

Put Back Your Paper Together After Breaking It into Constituents

When rewriting, do not be afraid to split your academic project into separate pieces. You may thus rewrite the paper in pieces. After that, take a look at the paper coherence and maybe add transitions when needed. When you finish rewriting your paper, end this process with revision to make sure that the paper is of premium quality. Edit the paper in terms of content, usage of words and sentences, transitions, development of ideas. When proofreading and formatting, pay attention to the possible grammatical, punctuation, and spelling mistakes, as well as typos and citation errors.

Pay Attention to Editing

Make sure the basic writing tools – vocabulary, punctuation, and spelling – work properly. Use automatic spell-checkers, but do not forget to look through the spelling manually. Spell-checking software may help you spot some mistakes in text, but manual check is still needed, especially when it comes to such aspect as the feel of language.

Punctuation is also an essential focus when it comes to academic writing. A misplaced comma may change the meaning of the whole sentence. So, make sure you know when to use commas, semi-colons, colons, full stops, and exclamation marks.

Make vocabulary comprehensive enough, so read as much as you can. The more you read, the more you will come across some useful and appealing words and phrases.

Read Your Paper Out Loud

The final stage of paper reviewing process is to read the essay aloud. This technique helps to spot more mistakes or inconsistencies. An even more effective approach would be to ask someone of your family or friends listen to you while you are reading the text out loud Or you may ask them to read the paper and share their feedback with you. These are brilliant strategies for getting a fresh perspective on the paper and coming up with new ways of improving content.

With the improvement of your writing level and mastery, you will surely write in a more sophisticated manner. Thus, it will be even less difficult to make your piece of writing original, plagiarism-free, and easily comprehensible. If you practice rewriting, it will be easier for you to write summaries, reports, and reviews on any topic and in any discipline. Besides, these rewriting skills help you evaluate various texts. Overall, if you pay ample attention to the rewriting process, you will have more space for developing your ideas and experimenting presenting them.