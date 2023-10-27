How to Remove TikTok Watermark in 5 Easy Ways [Updated]

TikTok is a widely used App for creating short video content and is used by billions of users worldwide. Most users use this platform to create fun and engaging videos to entertain their fans and audience.

The worst part of creating videos on TikTok is that you won’t able to share that video on other social media platforms because every video created on TikTok comes with a watermark, which is impossible to remove.

But don’t worry because, in this guide, we will learn how to remove TikTok watermark from TikTok videos.

If you have a TikTok download on your device and want to remove watermark from video, then be sure to read this guide till the end because this guide has the best methods that will help you to remove watermark from TikTok videos.

Looking for an AI Video Translation Online Tool? Then, don’t look further and use the HitPaw Online AI Video Translator. This Tool allows you to translate video into any desired language in no time.

What is a TikTok Watermark?

A TikTok Watermark is a logo that appears on every video created on the TikTok Platform. This watermark is used to ensure viewers that the following video is created on TikTok. TikTok also mentions the username of the creator on the Watermark.

Many users are annoyed by this Watermark because they can’t share their videos on other social media platforms. That’s why many TikTok users want to remove watermarks from their videos.

TikTok uses a bouncing watermark that moves around the video; that’s why it is hard to get rid of it. However, in this guide, we will share some of the best methods that will allow you to download TikTok videos without a watermark.

How to remove the TikTok Watermark

As we have mentioned above, TikTok uses a bouncing watermark that moves around the video. That’s why it can be tricky to remove, but it’s not impossible. Here are the top methods on how to save TikTok without a watermark.

1. Use a TikTok watermark remover.

The easiest way to remove a TikTok Watermark from the video is by using a TikTok Watermark remover App. The best app available online to fulfill this job is HitPaw Online TikTok Watermark Remover. With the help of this App, you can easily remove watermarks from the videos. This tool automatically detects and removes the watermark from your videos without blurring it with the help of AI technology.

HitPaw is available on various devices, including Windows, Android, iOS, and macOS. It’s a web-based program, which means no downloading and installation is required. The best part of this program is that it provides an easy-to-use interface, making it the best option for beginners with no tech knowledge.

Key Features

Remove the TikTok watermark without blurring it

Compatible with different devices such as Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS

No downloading and installation required

Offers a free trial

It has a straightforward and easy-to-use interface

Provides High-Level Security

Save TikTok to MP4

How to remove TikTok Watermark with HitPaw Online TikTok Watermark remover?

Follow the below steps to remove and download TikTok videos without a watermark.

First, head to TikTok and copy the URL of the video you want to remove Watermark. Now, launch your Web browser and go to the HitPaw official site.

Paste the TikTok URL in the empty box and click on the Remove button to start the removal process.

Once the process is complete, click on the Download Button to download TikTok without Watermark.

2. Use a blur tool to cover it

The next method to save TikTok video without a watermark is by using a blur tool to cover it. There are hundreds of Blur tools available online that will allow you to blur the TikTok Watermark.

The only downside of this method is that you will have to cover multiple areas on the video with a blur effect as the watermark bounces around the video. This approach will make your video unattractive, and it’s quite obvious that there is a watermark in the video that’s been blurred out.

Still, if you want to blur the TikTok watermark, then follow the below instructions.

Select any Blurring Tool and launch it.

Upload the video and select the Blur effect.

Apply the Blur effect around the video corners.

Once complete, download TikTok videos and upload them on other social media platforms.

3. Zoom in and crop it

Cropping the watermark from the video is the simplest solution to this problem. However, this will change the video’s aspects because it will zoom in on the video and cut the important elements on the edges of your video.

This approach is the simplest method to remove and save TikTok videos without Watermark.

Follow these steps to do it:

You can use your Smartphone to crop the watermark from the video.

Select the TikTok download video and tap on the Edit button.

Now Tap on the Crop option and then edit the dimensions of the video to remove the watermark.

In the end, tap on the done button to save TikTok without watermark.

Note: This method will zoom in on the content and cut the important part of the original video, lowering the quality. We will not recommend you to use this method if you want a professional-looking video.

4. Add a border and hide it.

Adding a border to cover up the TikTok Watermark is also an option that you can choose. Adding a border to your TikTok video will cover the TikTok watermark, but it will also make your video look unattractive.

Your video will look unprofessional, and users will also notice that you have used a border to hide something.

Here is how to add a border to your TikTok Video

Choose any simple editing tool and upload your TikTok video

Now select the Add border option and choose any frame you want to use

Click on the Apply button, and you will notice a border around your TikTok video.

Now click on the download button to download TikTok videos without Watermark.

5. Use a video editing tool

The last method to save TikTok videos without watermark is by using a video editing tool. With the help of a video editing tool, users can easily replace the TikTok Watermark with Pixels.

A video editing tool also allows you to add different graphics or emojis on the top of the watermark. Adding more graphics and emojis to your video will not only make your video look more attractive but will also hide the watermark.

There are hundreds of video editing tools available online, so be sure to choose the tool that will allow you to hide the watermark for free and has the easiest interface.

Conclusion

We are sure that after reading this guide, you will definitely get the answer on how to save TikTok without a watermark. This guide has the top 5 methods that will allow you to hide the watermark from your TikTok videos easily. Once you have removed the TikTok watermark, you can easily share the video on other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

All the methods are reliable, but the best method to remove the TikTok logo from the video is by using a Watermark remover App. Watermark remover will remove the logo without lowering the video quality. The best watermark remover available on the internet is HitPaw Online TikTok Watermark Remover. This program removes the watermark from your video with a single click without lowering the video quality. It also allows you to download the video in popular formats like MP4 and more so that you can easily share it on other platforms.