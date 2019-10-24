How To Remove Neck Acne

Aside from the face, the neck is one of the most awkward places to get acne, since people are likely to notice it and you won’t be able to see it yourself without a mirror. However, just like regular acne, you can easily fix it if you try hard enough, and it’ll eventually go away on its own as long as you’re being careful with cleaning routines.

Make sure you’ve cleaned the area properly

One of the biggest causes of acne is oily skin or clogged pores, both of which can easily be dealt with by cleaning yourself properly. If you’ve got acne on your neck, this will usually mean that you’ll need to pay attention to that area while you’re showering: a lot of people forget to wash their neck at all, which can mean that it’s quite a common area for things like acne to develop.

Ideally, you’ll want to try and wash your neck twice a day, with at least one of them involving a proper shower. The other could just be a wipe with a wet cloth or something similar, but properly cleaning is extremely important if you want the acne to go away quickly. If you’re somebody who sweats a lot, either naturally (i.e. for health reasons or due to a medical issue) or because you get a lot of exercise, you should take a second shower afterward instead, since the built-up sweat can cause even more irritation and make the acne worse.

Avoid irritants

One of the biggest problems with neck acne treatment is that it can easily be irritated again, making it itch and potentially harming you more than it normally would. This isn’t just chemicals you might use while bathing or cleaning: even something as simple as a shirt or coat with a tight collar can be enough to irritate the acne on your neck. Scarves, sweaters and other clothing items that touch your neck can be equally irritating, and it’s hard to prevent further irritation without removing that item of clothing altogether.

That’s not the only main irritant, though. Any chemical that adds more oil to your skin is likely to make it worse, or at least prevent it from going away quickly, and it can end up making it more painful in the short term. You should also be careful with your hair, especially if you wash it a lot, since traces of the chemicals can still be on them and might rub against certain parts of your neck.

Use a safe cleanser

If you want to quickly clean the area near some acne without increasing the risk of it harming you, try to find an oil-free cleanser or cleaning solution that you can use on your neck. Ideally, you’ll want one that’s gentle and smooth enough to apply easily with your fingers, since brush bristles are usually an irritant as well. If you can, it might be worth using solutions that are non-comedogenic, a term that means the chemicals in the formula won’t block your pores and make the acne worse.

You should also make sure you’re not using products that contain alcohol. While it depends on the kind of skin you have, alcohol can be a massive irritant even in small amounts, and it’s present in a lot of normal cleaning products that you might have lying around the house. You don’t need to stop using them permanently – just long enough for the acne to disappear.

Other remedies?

If you’re wanting to try any other remedies or solutions, just treat your neck acne-like regular acne. As long as you’re aware of the fact that your clothes can act as an irritant, neck acne is essentially the same as regular acne, just on your neck. Things like herb-infused teas, aloe vera, special medication or another neck acne treatment can all work, but you’ll need to use them properly and make sure that they’re actually being applied to your neck properly (if it’s a treatment that’s used in that way).

Whatever you do, don’t try to pop or pick the acne pimples and spots. While this might work for ‘regular’ spots, it can cause scarring and even more damage with acne, and it’s not considered a valid treatment no matter how small the case of acne is.