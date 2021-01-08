How to Protect Your Privacy When Surfing the Internet

For most individuals, finding that your web use is being monitored by everyone from the public sector to your email service company comes as a little surprise. Though, this does not tell that this continuous surveillance is not a little disturbing. And there is nothing inappropriate with choosing to keep your data private. It does not necessarily indicate that you are doing anything online that is immoral or illegal. Securing your privacy will not only prevent you from the peering eyes of marketers or public officials, but it will also reduce the chance of falling prey to identity fraud, malware, or other types of cyberattacks.

Here are the best internet security tips that you should consider while surfing the internet:

Encrypt your information

Encrypting anything you can is a simple way to safeguard your data. You can encrypt files on your drive so that no one can easily access anything you have saved there if your computer is misplaced or hacked. And you can also encode your emails so that email service providers can not notice what you send and use the details to bother you with ads that they think may be found interesting by you.

Always ensure you are surfing the site with a valid SSL certificate because the SSL certificate sites are secure. The SSL certificate encrypts all the data that passes via the network so that no one can read that information even if they somehow get their hands on it. It will protect all your data, such as credit card information, login data, and everything else.

Restrict the private data you share on social media

A smart approach to secure your online presence is to restrict the personal details you share on social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Sharing too much information about yourself on these websites could make it extremely easy for hackers to acquire identifiable information, enabling them to steal your identity or exploit your financial data. An identity thief, for instance, may assess your high school nickname or the maiden name of your mother by searching through your social media accounts. Often this data is used to reset passwords on financial profiles as safety questions.

Skip the “About Me” sections of your social media accounts to safeguard your online security. You do not need to tell individuals the year or the place of your birth, making you an easy target for identity fraud. Explore numerous other settings for protection, too. You can also restrict the users who can see your stories to only those you have personally invited.

Browse in Incognito mode

If you do not like your search history, temporary web data, or cookies to be stored by your computer, browse the web in incognito mode. No one would be able to track your surfing history from your device while you browse with these modes switched on.

These private modes, however, are not entirely private. When you browse in incognito mode, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) can still monitor your surfing history. If you are using the internet on a corporate desktop, the manager will track your searching history. The sites you visit can watch you too.

So, yes, there are many advantages to browsing incognito. But when online, it is far from the only method available to assist you in protecting your privacy. Your internet security can be enhanced by anonymous browsers and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Use a VPN

A virtual private network (VPN) provides you with web secrecy and anonymity by building a private connection from the public internet. VPNs obscure the Internet Protocol (IP) address, so your online activities are practically impossible to trace.

When you are using public Wi-Fi at a cafe, restaurant, or other public venues, using a VPN is necessary. A VPN makes it harder for hackers to invade your security online and obtain your sensitive details.

Use an antivirus program.

Always use an antivirus app on all of your devices. This app will prevent hackers from secretly taking over your device, viewing your confidential and financial details, and monitoring your location.

Companies regularly modify virus security software to defend against the new malware, adware, and other threats. So, keep an eye on the latest versions and install them when accessible.

Secure your accounts

When it comes to securing your confidential info, one of the best strategies is to ensure that no one but you have easy accessibility to your different accounts, from social media sites to emails, retailing accounts, and more. Even if it seems like an insignificant account that does not have any of your private details, understand that something can still help attackers. For each of your profiles, choose different passwords, and ensure they are solid ones.

Stay aware of scams

Phishing attacks are one of the ways in which cybercriminals can harm your internet security. Fraudsters try to manipulate you into sharing useful banking or private information by phishing. They often do this by sending fake emails that claim to be coming from legitimate banks, credit card companies, or other financial firms. These emails will sometimes ask you to quickly tap on a link and confirm your financial details to prevent your accounts from being seized or disabled.

Protect yourself from these kinds of scams. If you tap on a malware link, you might be brought to a fake website that seems like a real homepage of your banking or financial organization. If you enter your confidential information there, you will be giving it to the hackers behind the phishing attack instead of your bank or financial firm.

Hold your mouse over the link to see the destination website address before tapping on unknown links. Avoid clicking, if the banking or financial site you have been using does not match it.

Protect your smartphones

Most of us use our smartphones more than our computers to browse the internet, send emails, and watch YouTube videos. It is then necessary to make the same efforts on our mobile devices as our laptops to safeguard our internet security.

To begin, ensure to lock your mobile using a password. Every time you want to open your device’s start menu, it may seem like an extra effort to enter a password. But if your mobile gets misplaced or robbed, this security code could provide an additional security layer. Make sure that your password is intricate. Do not choose your name, nickname, or any other PIN that cybercriminals can effortlessly guess.

Look out for warnings when browsing the internet or installing games. These software and performance apps could arrive with harmful bugs hidden in them. Purchase games from trustworthy companies only.

Conclusion

The risks to our online privacy and protection are continually changing, and things can change for the good — or the bad — within a few more years. When the topic turns to encryption, it is a continuous push-and-pull battle between policymakers, law enforcement, everyday users and tech wizards. Cybercriminals are growing in number and sophistication, continually finding new techniques to exploit us regularly. Therefore, to enhance your internet security, you should follow the guidelines mentioned above strictly.