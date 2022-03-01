How To Prevent Burnout For You And Your Construction Crew

High risk promotes a high level of stress. Not only do construction projects involve higher risks, but they also go on for a long time. Constant engagement in work without any change can gradually lead the workers in a construction site towards monotony, followed by the feeling of unavoidable burnout.

Prolonged work often destroys a construction crew’s initial spree. Incessant physical labour and increasing mental stress can get on their nerves at one point, gradually leading them towards their eventual fall.

In such instances, being the head of the crew, you are the one responsible for the well-being of your team and helping them stay positive and enthusiastic. If you are wondering how to avoid burnout, this article is for you.

Meanwhile, if you face trouble scheduling your workforce, you can visit https://gobridgit.com/blog/what-is-workforce-scheduling-in-construction/ to know more.

Why are Construction Workers More Vulnerable to Burnout?

Burnout means an extreme level of exhaustion that results from chronic stress and can be marked both physically and mentally.

Since construction workers have to work for long and irregular hours in an environment with higher risk and greater job insecurity, they are more prone to significant stress than workers of most other industries. It can lead to severe physical and mental health issues like high BP, diabetes, depression, anxiety, and much more.

Moreover, most workers avoid burnout and do not reach out to their employer, fearing embarrassment and negative impact on their career. There is a direct correlation between burnout and job performance; the former eventually hampers a construction worker’s productivity and reduces focus levels.

10 Ways to Prevent Burnout for You and Your Construction Crew

It is possible that a consistent workload might lead you to burnout. An exhausted leader will ultimately risk the whole crew, eventually leading to unproductivity. Hence, you must take specific steps beforehand to prevent this disaster.

If you are wondering how to prevent burnout, the following detailed analysis lists down potential measures you can take to prevent you and your construction team from facing burnout.

1. Be an Inspiration for Your Crew

With all the issues in everyday life, people may not feel motivated to work each day, but they have to. As the leader, you have to be their motivation by working as dedicatedly and as engagingly as you want them to do. Your enthusiasm will make them enlightened too.

If you expect them to do something you can’t do for yourself, they will feel suppressed and lose their interest in work. Serving as a role model is one of the best ways you can learn how to prevent burnout.

2. Safety Reviews

Since safety is an inevitable matter lingering on construction projects, it might induce chronic stress among the workers. So, frequent safety reviews will assure your crew about their safety, thereby boosting their psychological energy to work.

You can briefly discuss safety matters regularly, or at least every week, with your crew to avoid burnout.

3. Acknowledgement

People don’t often work for recognition. But acknowledging their efforts and performance can surely motivate them to work more efficiently and avoid burnout. When you make a team member know that he holds credit for doing something extraordinary, it can boost their self-esteem.

Remember that a motivated worker is always more engaged and more efficient than one who is not.

4. Reward and Bonus

When a team member achieves something noteworthy, acknowledge his achievement by rewarding him. Besides, you can introduce bonuses for those showing extraordinary skills or doing something exceptional to accomplish the mutual goals. Along with motivating that particular worker, it will also encourage other crew members to work harder.

5. Listen to Them

Make your crew members feel that they can count on you and that you will listen to their issues. It makes them understand that you value them and their work.

Always try to be supportive. If your crew members suggest something really valuable, try implementing that at your worksite. When they know that you respect their opinions, they won’t feel demotivated.

6. Grant Breaks when Needed

Continuous prolonged work might overwhelm you or your crew. Taking a break whenever you feel overloaded with excessive work is a wise decision to restore energy.

Don’t hesitate to grant a break if your team members need one. It will help your crew retain a higher productivity level. Instead, encourage them to take a break whenever they feel drained.

7. Shared Values

Be compassionate towards your co-workers. Make them feel that you care for them, not only as workers but as human beings too. Don’t be the boss, be the leader and a co-worker.

Stress is subjective. So ask your crew members individually about the reason for their stress, and try to support them on their way towards your common goal. Celebrate their successes together. Invite them to have meals with you.

8. Let Them Grow with You

People like the idea of getting promoted. So create a space for your crew members so that they can grow with you while advancing towards a common goal.

There will be members in your crew who will be desirous to learn new skills and develop their existing skills. Provide them with that opportunity. It will save you from the risk of losing good workers.

9. Help Them Realize the Purpose of Their Work

When one knows the purpose of one’s toil, one gets more focused on their work. So help your crew members realize the greater purpose of their work. You can do that by setting an example through your work.

10. Provide Them with Required Resources

Last but not least, provide your workers with all the requisites, lest they don’t get frustrated by the pressure of heavy workload compared to the limited resources available. This will assure their productivity and engagement, as well as work quality.

Endnote

A team leader must know how to prevent burnout. When people are under stress, they need to speak up. Help your crew members address their issues without hesitation. Your friendliness will make them impart their problems to you. At this point, be supportive and helpful.

You can suggest ways to cope with their stress, like meditation and exercise, along with trying other ways to relieve their stress at the worksite. It can prove to be fruitful in the long run for both you and your construction crew.