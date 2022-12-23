How to Play Arcane Mage in World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King

Mages are a specific, but very spectacular and combat class with huge damage potential and very weak defense. A mage can die just as quickly as he can kill entire groups of players, but it all depends on the equipment.

The Arcane specialization involves the use of a strong damage, but very mana-consuming combination of skills that decide the outcome of the battle in the first seconds. Often, if the enemy group did not die in the first couple, then the battle is lost, but let’s figure out what a Mage with the Arcane specialization is.

Main specialization

The Arcane build is to use the Fire and Ice skill base to transition into Arcane.

The player will be able to apply slow and fire damage to move into a void attack and deal fast and powerful burst damage to multiple targets.

Skill combinations allow you to increase the damage and speed of casting spells, as well as a chance to reduce the cooldown of the next casts of the same skills again,

Skills to look out for

Magic Absorption – Increases your defense against any use of magic by 2%. There is no such thing as too much magical protection.

Weakening Magic – Weakens the effect of magic spells when applied to a target. For an ally, it will reduce the influence of enemy magic attacks, and for an enemy, it will reduce the strength of incoming healing.

Best symbols

Glyph of Arcane Missiles – When using a similar spell, it gives a 25% chance of inflicting critical damage with the Arcane Missiles skill.

Glyph of the surge of strength – allows you to restore 60% of health one-time.

Symbol of transformation – remove all periodic damage from the caster. Dispatch, Bleeding, and Debilitating Effects of Warlocks.

Abilities and order of their application for the Mage of Arcane Magic

Arcane does not have a clear algorithm of action, but there are many useful attacking and defensive skills that can be used to win in PVP and Arenas – consider the key ones:

Ring of Ice – Freezes enemies around the mage and deals damage to them.

Mana Shield – Transfers all incoming damage to mana, not health. Be careful – when the mana is 0, then the damage will go to health, and you will not be able to cast anything in response.

Ice and Fire Protection are two different skills, each able to absorb some of the damage from its element. Effective when fighting other mages.

Surge of Strength – similar to meditation, you cannot move and replenish your mana within 8 seconds.

Blink – Move forward, canceling all holding effects and stuns.

Polymorph – Turns the target into a helpless turtle that can only roam around. The target quickly recovers health and mana, and any damage will remove it from the debuff.

Antimagic – blocks the application of any magic from the school of spells after being applied to a magician for 8 seconds.

Slowdown – a complex skill, slows down the movement of the target, the time of drawing the bowstring and loading the musket, the time of casting spells.

Spellstealer – steals any magic skill cast on the enemy for two minutes, does not work on physical amplifiers.

Magic Amplifiers

Arcane Power – You deal 20% more magic damage, but you cost significantly more mana to cast spells.

Icy Blood – increases the speed of casting spells and reduces the time for casting magic when receiving damage by half.

Greatness of Mind – When activated, all spells with a long cast timer are cast instantly.

Attack spells

Arcane Blast is a magic with huge damage, each subsequent application will increase mana consumption by almost three times, but increase the power of the skill, there can be no more than 6 such amplifications per cast.

Barrage Arrows is a strong offensive effect that can be applied with an additional 40% chance after casting Arcane Blast.

Arcane Missiles is an offensive skill with base damage and a fast cooldown.

Arcane Barrage – massive use of Arcane Missiles with increased damage.

A few tips that may not seem obvious

For Mages, all skills can be divided into 4 parts:

Reinforcing Attackers Protective Combinable

Strengthening spells must be used constantly – they are the key to causing maximum damage that your weapons and equipment allow.

Combining skills should be used after the attackers if you have enough mana – then you can significantly increase the final damage.

Defensive skills should be applied last and used in the following order:

Get out of the way. Regenerate mana Restore health

It is in this order that when taking heavy damage, the mage will die very quickly and there is no need to prioritize damage over defense.

If an enemy group is targeting you, then your comrades should help you get rid of attacks – of course, against strong opponents, the magician will not have an easy game and free procast, but the quality of your group’s work determines how long you inflict damage on targets, instead of saving your life from permanent deaths.