How to Pick Your Ideal Water Bottle

Most of us are well-versed in the virtues of staying hydrated. As well as keeping our joints lubricated and our organs functioning properly, drinking enough water promotes a better quality of sleep – and has even been shown to positively impact on our mood. Of course, drinking adequately while on-the-go is less straightforward, but by selecting the best water bottle for your needs, you can certainly take a step in the right direction. The question is, with so many types of water bottle to choose from, how do you find the ideal one?

Travelling by car?

First of all, think about how you usually move around. If you spend a lot of your time driving, then a good sturdy water bottle is a must. According to the RAC, driving when dehydrated can cause slower reaction times, episodes of dizziness or light-headedness and lead to a loss of focus – none of which are desirable when you’re behind the wheel. With this in mind, finding a suitable water bottle for those long car journeys is paramount.

However, it’s not just about finding a pretty water bottle when you’re heading out in the car; consider where you will store it, and in particular, bear in mind the circumference of the cup holder you’ll have access to. There’s little more frustrating than picking out a fancy new water bottle, only to find out it is simply too wide to fit in the storage space available.

Using public transport?

While the circumference of your water bottle might not be so important if you’re using public transport, the weight of your bottle certainly is. And, while much of that weight is the fluid itself, you can minimise the load you have to carry by choosing a water bottle made from a lightweight material. While insulated stainless steel bottles are durable, plastic water bottles are usually the lightest. They represent a sensible choice when you’re travelling long distances by public transport and you have other bags to lug around. If you do opt for a plastic bottle, it’s a good idea to wash it by hand as this preserves its life; heating plastic in a dishwasher can cause it to become misshapen.

Using it while you exercise?

Heading to the gym or out for a long run? Then you almost certainly know the importance of staying hydrated. Choosing something lightweight is of course a necessity here: you are already working out, without carrying unnecessary extra weight, too! Go for something that specifies it is leakproof (the last thing you need when you’re gasping for water at the end of your workout is to find an empty bottle and a puddle on the floor!), and think about what type of spout best suits you during exercise. Some water bottles have a one-touch opening mechanism, while others come with a built-in straw or spout-like top. Decide what works best for you!

If you’re using your water bottle to stay fuelled and hydrated during intense exercise such as a long training run in preparation for a marathon, you might also want to fill it with a sports drink, to replenish your electrolytes. For this purpose, choose a bottle with a fully removable top as most sports’ drinks come as a powder to mix up with water.

Handing them out at an event?

Branded water bottles make excellent corporate gifts or giveaways. Everyone needs to stay hydrated, so something portable and practical is bound to be well received. If you choose to hand them out at a marketing event or as a gift to your clients and employees, then you could consider having custom water bottles made. Have your company’s logo or an inspirational message printed on the side, and create a unique water bottle that nobody else will have! You can customise various of types of water bottle at pens.com/uk.

Carrying it in your bag?

If your water bottle is going to be stashed away inside your bag, then it’s important to choose something well-insulated, to minimise condensation. A stainless-steel outer shell makes a good choice here as this material is also particularly durable. You won’t have to worry too much about it clattering around at the bottom of your bag, and if you want to fill it with a hot drink, an insulated material will keep it warm for several hours.

Stainless-steel bottles usually have a secure fastening which makes them far less likely to leak compared to other tops – a must if you’re storing it in a bag with other important things!

What’s your tipple?

Hot or cold? Flavoured or plain? Still or sparkling? These are important considerations for your water bottle decision! If you like to drink coffee on the go – and you want it to stay hot – then an insulated stainless-steel bottle is a very good choice. And, if you find sipping coffee straight from the bottle opening a little awkward, you could always opt for a flask-style bottle with a detachable cup. These are not usually quite so portable, but they do add to the drinking experience.

If you prefer to flavour your water with something fruity, then you could plump for a fruit infuser bottle. These come with an infuser basket in where you can insert your choice of fruit. The longer your water stays there, the more flavoursome it becomes! A word of warning though: be sure to clean the basket regularly, as fruit debris can easily accumulate.

Worried about keeping it clean?

Let’s face it, some water bottles are a pain to clean. Many are not dishwasher-safe, and those with intricate spouts can be difficult to really wash properly. Bottles with a narrow neck can be hard to get inside, and debris can quickly accumulate. If you’re concerned about keeping your water bottle free from germs, a glass bottle might be a good option. Although glass comes with concerns of its own (let’s face it, it’s not the best material to play catch with), cleaning it is one of its advantages. They’re dishwasher safe and can withstand boiling temperatures, without any risk of chemicals seeping out. Glass water bottles also keep water tasting really fresh, as well.

Choosing one for a child?

When selecting a water bottle for a child, there are different considerations. If your child is going to carry it themselves for long periods of time, then finding something lightweight is important. Many water bottles come in a range of sizes, with smaller options suiting small children who don’t like to lug around big bottles – and probably don’t drink as much, either. Opt for something durable and lightweight such as plastic, and check it’s the kind of spout your child can drink from.