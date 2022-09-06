How to Personalise Your Office or Workspace

Modern life is always changing, and as the last few years have caused working from home to get a huge boost in popularity, it’s only natural that people’s desire to make those spaces as personal and as comfortable as possible has risen too!

But when it comes to transforming your office space, whether it’s adding some more personality to your office at your place of work or turning a spare room into your new business hub, there are many things to consider before you can finally sit down and feel like you’ve mastered your own workspace.

To help get you there faster, here are some tips and ideas for making your workspace more personal and inviting. If you can stick to these, you’ll find morning mornings a lot easier and a little less daunting!

Keep loved ones close by

If you’re lucky enough to have a wall in your office, or you’re looking for things to put up on the walls of your home office space, you can decorate your empty wall by adding some personalised photos that have been printed into stylish pictures.

With a range of shapes, sizes, and combinations, you’ll be able to keep a constant reminder of the people you love nearby. This small but effective method of personalising your work area can give you a boost when you need it most.

Add some personality

While it’s important to have some professionalism in your work surroundings, there’s nothing wrong with adding a few small flourishes of personality to your workspace to add some fun and joy there as well!

Whether it’s branded stationery, a funny mug, or a small trinket or figure from your favourite show that’s sat at your desk, adding some of these things can make a difficult day feel less woeful and help to relieve your stress at the same time.

Lighting matters

The majority of office lighting is pretty dire. But if you’re working from home, you can avoid those fluorescent lights and add a fun desk lamp or softer bulb to make the desk area feel less bright and startling.

Of course, you need to see what you’re doing and refrain from causing your eyes further strain, but some clever lighting can really make the desk and surrounding areas more cosy and welcoming.

Comfort is king

A good chair and some comfortable pillows that support your backside and lower back can sometimes be the difference between a great day at work and a day that’s full of frustration and discomfort.

With a few pillows and blankets over your chair, you have the chance to renovate a dull and uncomfortable part of your work and transform it into a comfortable place to get some serious work done!

Keep it tidy

A clean desk surface with minimal clutter is a recipe for success. Piles of books and notes and paperwork will make your workstation feel overwhelming and difficult to manage. But if you can stay organised and keep your space tidy, you’ll feel at peace in your office space, and ready to take on whatever the day ahead has in store for you.