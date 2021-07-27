How to Perfect Your Company’s Recruitment Funnel

For many organisations, a sales funnel is the key to success. With the right funnel, each step of the customer’s visit to the site is tracked and optimised to keep prospects interested and, eventually, convert them into happy, paying clients.

A funnel also has uses outside of sales, and recruiters are increasingly starting to develop and use funnels to find the right employees. A typical recruiting and hiring funnel will make use of five processes that assist organisations in attracting, evaluating, and hiring the right people for the right roles. On this page, we’ll go through each step of how to set up and use a hiring funnel and provide ideas and information to make sure your company is able to recruit the best talent available. This will include details on how to set up pre-employment assessment.

Raise Candidate Awareness of Your Company

The majority of job seekers will search for jobs at companies that they see as attractive places to work. They’ll often do research on a company before they apply to see what kind of working environment they provide. As a result, simply posting a job advert and expecting the best talent to apply isn’t enough. You should also market your company and the benefits it provides to its staff.

The modern job seeker expects more from his or her employer than just a reasonable wage. They also want perks, a good work-life balance, prospects for growth, and to enjoy themselves while working. Determine what makes your company stand out from the competition and showcase the benefits on your company’s careers website.

Find Excellent Applicants

Once you have a job advert, you’ll need to direct talent to it. There are a number of ways recruiters go about finding talent. Here are a few examples:

Job boards – Online job boards are one of the most popular ways to find talent. They’re excellent for generating a large number of applications, but many of the applicants will be low quality and utilising a scatter-gun approach.

Employee referrals — Asking your employees to recommend people they know for open positions is always a good idea. You’ll get fewer applicants than job boards, but they’ll often be more qualified and have a higher level of enthusiasm about the position.

Social media – Social media is a great way to engage with prospects who are already familiar with your business. You can adopt a more passive approach and post content about what makes working for your firm enjoyable. Recent research suggests around 79% of people utilise social media in their job hunt , and many businesses are still ignoring this resource.

Interview and Assess Applicants

Once you’ve generated as many applicants as possible, you’ll need to then narrow down the number and find the ideal candidate to hire. Depending on the number of applications you receive from your job posting, roughly 10-15% should advance to the interview and pre-employment assessment stage.

It’s critical to outline the position’s requirements early on so you can ask the right questions during the interview and find out whether each candidate is the right fit. You only have so much time with a candidate, so you need to be as efficient as possible when it comes to figuring out if they have the right abilities, experience and personality.