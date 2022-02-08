How to Optimize Your Website for Google

By Janil Jean

At any given point in time, there are millions of people searching for business or products and services online. According to a report, Google gets the highest amount of searches and holds 91.66 percent of the market share in in digital searches. This means that it is important for your website or business web page to be visible among the results that appear in the beginning. For that, you need to focus on optimizing the website.

This can be slightly challenging because SEO or search engine optimization requires investment in analytical tools and knowledge of software. There are also ways to do this organically but that can take a longer time.

If you are looking for ways to optimize your website for Google, here are a few ways that you can try.

1. Research The Right Keywords

In order to reach out to the right audience and promote your product or service to them, it is a good idea to conduct keyword research. This is one of the first steps to optimizing a website. So find what people typically search for when looking for businesses in your industry. If your business is about website development and offers branding services, you can look for relevant keywords.

Sometimes, people may use phrases such as how to make a construction logo for branding to find templates or design makers. Since you are optimizing the web page for the biggest search engine across the globe, you can use tools such as Google Keyword Planner as well. This will allow to find the commonly used terms in your industry and within a certain location too.

It is a good idea to use words that are widely searched but have less competition. You should also keep in mind that the keywords are to be exactly as you find them. The results can change for those who add or remove some terms or phrases.

2. Increase Loading Speed

Google has introduced a ranking system where websites that are slow and take time to load can move to a lower position in search results. Those pages that have a quick loading speed of about two to three seconds are likely to visible on the first page of Google search. Run checks on the contents of your website and make sure that there are less elements which slow down the loading speed.

Large videos, images and animations can affect the loading speed of the website and slow it down. So if you are adding product pictures or updating the website, you should keep in that mind that they are of suitable size and can allow the page to maintain its speed.

3. Change the Page Title

Businesses are not that likely to focus on the page name of the websites. Most of them stick to the name of the company instead of adding a name that people are likely to search for. Once you search for keywords and find the right ones, you can rename the page by adding it to your business name. This will allow the website’s ranking to improve and optimize it for Google.

4. Incorporate Keywords In Landing Pages

It is crucial to add the top keywords to all the landing pages. If you have multiple products with extended pages, you can incorporate the most relevant keyword in the description and track the performance of the page as well. If there are multiple landing pages, you can add more keywords in those for optimization.

However, keep in mind that the more pages there are on your website, the longer it may take to load. Those pages that are generating less traffic and not resulting in any conversions can be removed. You can remove the ones which do not bring the desired results. In order to optimize the website in the best way possible, you can track its performance by using tools such as Google Analytics.

5. On and Off-Page SEO

On-Page SEO is about optimizing the content of the website and its landing pages. So look for techniques that can help you increase the visibility of the business page in a short span of time. Most on-page SEO applies to blogs and backlinks. If you are hosting a blog on the website and offer tips or tricks and tutorials, it is important to include content which is clear, easy to understand and over 2000 words.

Similarly, a high number of backlinks establish credibility and proves to Google that your business is authentic. Off-page optimizing is focused on social media promotions or strategies that can help boost awareness about the business. You can look for guest posting and collaborate with bloggers to promote your business.

To Sum Up

These are some of the ways to optimize your website for SEO. You can follow a few of them to improve the ranking of your page and increase its reach among the audience. This could help generate more traffic and increase conversions as well.

About the Author

Janil Jean is a Head of Overseas Operations at LogoDesign, who loves to write about graphic design, digital marketing, branding, storytelling, startups and small business management. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Twitter.