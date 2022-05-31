How to Optimize Your Fitness Regimen

Working out is about results, and if you spend a lot of time training without seeing results, you will eventually fall off the exercise wagon. This is what usually happens with people who either don’t put the effort necessary into their workouts or simply don’t know how to work out properly. You might assume that you’re doing everything right when you could get much more out of your training. Even experts have to correct their routines from time to time, so there’s probably a chance that you could improve your routine as well by making a few changes. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of your training.

Sleep Better

If you’re up until 1 in the morning playing video games, don’t be surprised if you get no results and can’t seem to get over that hump in the gym. Sleep is just as important as lifting to boost and maintain muscle mass, if not more, and the quality of your sleep will affect both your appearance and performance in the gym.

You should be getting at least 8 hours of sleep every night, and this is non-negotiable. If you are having trouble reaching that mark, you need to have strict sleeping rules and a clear schedule. Go to sleep at the same time every night and try to get to bed before 11 pm. You can also look into supplementation if you’re having trouble catching Zs.

Also, make sure that your sleeping environment is optimized for sleep. Just doing something as simple as dropping the temperature in the room down to around 65 F could make a world of difference, as it was found to be the perfect temperature range for the body to fall asleep. Get black-out curtains if light penetrates the room during the evenings, as it can trump your internal clock. Also, stop watching screens at least two hours before going to sleep.

Eat Better

You have to understand how different foods act on the body and what your body needs to do its job. Pre-workout meals need to be high in fast-digesting carbs because your body needs an easily accessible source of energy. There also needs to be protein to support muscles.

Post-workout is where people get things wrong. They will often be scared of things like refined sugar, but it might be the only time where it could be beneficial. That’s because the muscles will be craving glycogen at that time and will be able to absorb more of it, and glycogen is made from glucose. If you didn’t know, glycogen is where muscles get most of their energy from and is stored in them. This reserve gets depleted and needs to be replenished before your next workout, or else you’ll be completely flat. So, learn how to replenish and maintain your glycogen properly and you’ll feel much better.

Use Supplements

out of everything on that list, supplements are probably the single thing that will make the biggest difference. You should at the very least consider adding whey protein or any other type of protein mix into your diet. It’s recommended that you consume at least 1g of protein per pound of body weight. That means that a 180-pound person would need to consume 180g of protein. Just for reference, a quarter pound of chicken will only have around 30g. So, there’s a strong chance that you’re not getting enough protein in your diet right now.

Another supplement we suggest you give a close look at is turkesterone or turk. Turk is derived from plants and insects and is a naturally occurring steroid, but it’s not like anabolic steroids at all and is legal. Turkesterone has been around for decades but is just starting to get mainstream recognition and is very promising. If you want to learn more about it, you’ll get everything you need in this post about turkesterone.

Optimizing your training is not that complex, you just have to understand how the body works. Once you have the basics down, you can start trying different things until you find something that works.