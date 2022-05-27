How to Optimise PPC Campaigns

A pay-per-click or PPC campaign refers to a marketing strategy where you pay a search engine or social media network for every click your ad receives. If you are thinking about launching a PPC campaign or already have an active one, this post will help you optimise your PPC campaigns through various techniques.

9 Ways to Optimise Your PPC Campaign

You can optimise your pay-per-click campaign by leveraging the following nine methods.

1. Keyword Research

PPC allows you to use demographics to target potential customers. For instance, you can target users based on age, gender, race, location, profession, interests etc. However, to find the right audience, first, you have to figure out what keywords users enter in the search engine query box to find a product or service similar to yours.

The more keywords you add to your content, the higher your search engine ranking amongst the results will be.

2. Leveraging FOMO

FOMO is an acronym for Fear of Missing Out, and is a very effective PPC optimisation tactic to increase your sales. This strategy allows you to appeal to customers’ psychological impulses and react as fast as possible to make a purchase before the item runs out. For instance, you can use terms like “limited stock available” or “sale ends in 24 hours.” Etc.

3. Improving Your Website Performance

The load time for a webpage matters the most. Did you know 53% of users will abandon your website if it takes longer than 3 seconds to load?

Therefore, you should focus on optimising your website’s performance. Even if your PPC campaign is doing well, a slow website may frustrate your customers and opt for your competitor instead. You have to optimize your website for laptops as well as phones.

4. Leveraging Ad Extensions

Ad extensions are free add-ons that can improve optimisation of your PPC campaign. You can use ad extensions to get a glimpse of what your website is all about and what your customers think about your brand, product, or service.

Some ad extensions can also show your contact details allowing customers to call you directly. This will not only increase website traffic but also give you a competitive edge over other players in the market.

5. Creating Landing Pages

Whether you are launching a PPC campaign by yourself or working with a PPC agency London, creating landing pages is one of the best strategies to optimise your PPC campaign. These landing pages will act as branches of your ad campaign that spread across wide geographical locations. Each landing page will be optimised for its respective location. However, all landing pages direct the visitors to your official website.

6. Remarketing or Retargeting

There must be customers who may have bought from you in the past or shown interest in buying but never completed the transaction. A great way to optimise PPC is to retarget and remarket these customers. This will not only help you stay fresh in your customers’ minds but also convert already interested visitors into paid customers.

7. Honing Your Copywriting

Let’s be honest – nobody wants to read long ads. Therefore, copywriting plays a critical role in optimizing your PPC campaign. You have to keep it short, simple, unique and persuasive to entice the target audience to click on the ad and land on your web page to complete the desired call-to-action.

8. Choosing the Right Channels

In PPC marketing, you have to ensure that you are targeting the right audience. Therefore, you must research the social media platforms and other channels you will use to reach potential customers. For instance, if you are targeting professionals for B2B sales, then LinkedIn is the most suitable for your PPC campaign.

If it is the teenagers you want to entice, platforms like TikTok and Snapchat are your best bet. Targeting Millennials? Facebook and Instagram are going to be the right channels. The PPC campaign for search engines is comparatively a no brainer as Google is the top most used search engine globally. Therefore, you can leverage the PPC ads served by Google to target all its users.

The best part is that you only have to pay for each click your ad receives. Plus, with most of the aforementioned paid advertisement campaigns, you get to set a limit on how much you want to spend on each PPC campaign. This will allow you to stay within your budget at all times.

9. A/B Testing

Testing your advertisement campaign is an ongoing process where you test different digital marketing strategies to enable the highest conversion rates. One way to optimise your PPC campaign is to create different versions of your landing pages and ads and see which one performs betters. Sometimes, you can even combine the factors from the best performing ads and create a single PPC based on your findings.

Conclusion

If you are a company thinking about launching a PPC campaign, it is best to hire a professional digital marketing agency with expertise in pay-per-click marketing. This will help you create and launch an optimised PPC campaign right off the bat.