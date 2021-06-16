How to Make Your Sales Calls Successful

Despite the multiple channels you can reach out to your target audience, phone calls are still relevant. So do telesales campaigns. Thorough preparations and efficient software will help you to achieve your sales targets. Read our telesales tips on how to increase your sales conversion and close more deals during outbound calls.

1. Set Clear Sales Targets

What do you want to achieve from your campaign? It’s the first question you have to ask yourself when planning it. Discuss with your team members what goal you want to achieve (for example, to close x number of sales per day). It will help you to track your progress.

2. Be Prepared

Nowadays we have information on our fingertips so it doesn’t require too much effort to do some research about your prospect before a call. Use the potential of the Internet and social media as much as possible. It will help you to learn everything you need to know about your prospect: business, needs, interests, recently won contracts, etc. Informed means armed or, in your case, having more chances to succeed.

3. Follow a Script

A well-written call script can become your guide that will help you to deliver a clear and confident message to your prospect. It saves you time as you don’t think too much about what to say in a certain situation and can focus on what your potential client says. It also gives you a chance to refine your sales methodology and increase your sales team performance.

4. Pay Attention to Greeting

A good opening line increases your chances to succeed in sales. It should be polite, positive and make your prospect feel that they’ll receive some benefit from this conversation. Start from saying hello, a short introduction and avoid phrases like “I know that you’re busy…”. It may spoil your call from the start as it makes a person agree that they’re busy even if it isn’t true. Say something like “Are you free to talk for a couple of minutes?”. It also makes your prospect agree but it’s more beneficial to you, isn’t it?

5. Use the ABC Philosophy for Overcoming Objections

Objections are inevitable in sales calls. And the classic one is that a prospect is too busy at the moment. CallCentreHelper recommends using the so-called ABC philosophy (Acknowledge, Bridge, Close). The first thing you should do after hearing an objection is to say that you understand that a prospect is very busy. It’s an acknowledgment part. After that, you say that the product you sell is designed to help busy people. It means that you build a bridge from acknowledgment to your product. And finally, you return to your sales pitch and talk about what you’re selling. Sure, this philosophy isn’t a magic wand and your prospect may be really busy. Then, you should just say when it would be okay to call them later.

6. Focus on Selling Solutions Instead of Products

The main goal of telesales is not to sell a product but a solution to customer challenges. When you start describing how your product can solve problems that your prospect is likely to have you come across as an industry expert. People are more likely to buy from experts instead of ordinary salesmen. If you know about clients with similar problems solved by your product, don’t hesitate to tell prospects about that. It will only increase your chances of selling.

7. Keep Promises

If you’ve promised a prospect to do something, keep your promise. Regardless of what it should be – a follow-up email or SMS, a callback – take actions as quickly as possible. VoIPTime Contact Center solution allows you to do these activities in a single interface so you can send a message with an offer or schedule a callback within seconds.

Choose Proper Software

The right software is as important as all your plans, strategies, and techniques. It can automate such routine tasks as dialing & redialing, reduce idle time and make callbacks simpler. Our VoIP Contact Center software solution offers you three dialing modes: Preview, Power (Progressive), and Predictive. Each of them suits different needs.

Preview Dialer

This mode allows an agent to see the client card before the call. If an agent decides not to call this number, the system skips it and doesn’t display until the end of the campaign. It’s good when you contact existing clients or make complex sales so every call requires some time to think. However, if you want to close more sales per shift, proceed to the next dialing mode.

Power Dialer

This dialer allows you to work faster. It places one number at a time for each available agent that reduces the possibility of abandoned calls. Power dialer connects you only with live calls so you don’t have to listen to all the busy signals, answer machines, and beeping. However, agents don’t see the client card before the call. This dialer is good for small teams (1+ agents) with a reliable contact list.

Predictive Dialer

It has the same advantages as the previous dialer: automated dialing, answer machine detection, etc. Its benefit is an intelligent algorithm that calculates the dialing speed based on real-time data. The system can dial several numbers for each agent simultaneously and do it when they are about to finish the call. The client card is also displayed during the call. If a prospect answers a call before an agent becomes available, they hear a recorded message with the necessary information. This mode is good for big teams (5+ agents). The more agents you have in the team; the more accurate predictions are. Predictive dialer reduces the agents’ idle time and keeps them motivated. That, in turn, means increased productivity.

Conclusion

Telesales is still one of the most effective ways to reach out to your potential customers. Phone calls help you to establish more human connection than other communication channels. And if you have a thorough plan and efficient call center software you are more likely to succeed.