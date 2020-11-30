How To Make Your Home Smoke Free

Most smokers are aware that second hand smoke can be just as dangerous to others than the smoke that comes out of the end of a cigarette. However, most of them are not aware that the smoke can, in fact, stay in a room for much longer than what they think. This is because after the cigarette smoke has been in the air, it then makes its way down and settles on any surface that it finds itself on.

With second hand smoke, it can be breathed in by anyone that either lives or comes into your house, including friends, family, and even children. Young people are particularly prone to experiencing the negative side effects of this, which results in issues, such as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), pneumonia, ear infections and bronchitis.

Ways to eliminate second hand smoke

There are a number of things that you can do to both remove second hand smoke from your home and minimize the impact that it has on the health of others within your home. This includes things like smoking in a completely separate room, opening the windows, and using things like extractors, fans, and air conditioning units. These are important things to do if you are unable to quit the habit and give up smoking altogether.

One way that you can help with quitting smoking is by using chewing tobacco instead. For those who have never used this before, they are unlikely to be aware that this now comes in a range of different flavors, both loose and in pouches. For those who want to completely give up using tobacco products altogether then there are even tobacco free dips available that you can use. This website is a great place to get your hands on some of this.

Another way is by using various CBD products in the form of cigarettes, pipes, and vape pens. Not only does using these things make transitioning away from traditional tobacco cigarettes that much easier but it also comes with its own benefits to your health, including taking away chronic pain, minimizing the risk of certain cancers, and treating the effects of depression and anxiety. CBD has become so popular that it is now even in dog treats, such as these ones https://vermafarms.com/collections/pets.

Follow these tips

Here are some handy tips on how you can easily keep your home free from cigarette smoke. The first is, if you can avoid it, never smoke inside of your house. This is because smoking in just one room can actually contaminate the rest of the house with the second hand smoke given off. By creating a comfortable, warm, and dry space to smoke outside, you will be more likely to actually go outside to smoke – especially during those cold winter nights.

If you are unable to make a comfortable space outdoors, then try leaving an umbrella next to the door, as this will encourage you to go out for a smoke even when it is raining.