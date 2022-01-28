How to Make TikTok Work for Your Business?

As of now, TikTok has 1 billion monthly active users, and it has been installed over 3 billion times globally. Keeping these stats in mind, it can be said that this social media platform can be really beneficial for your business marketing purposes. Once you start to get TikTok followers, you can grow your business on this platform to increase brand awareness and the sales of your products or services.

While TikTok can help you reach your business goals, it’s essential to consider that you need to use this platform the “right” way to make sure it works well for your business. Therefore, this article will guide you on how to use TikTok for your business effectively. Keep reading to know the details!

Sign Up for a Business Account

Of course, the first step to leveraging the benefits of TikTok is to create a business account. A business account allows you to keep a check on the analytics, so you can evaluate and adjust your TikTok marketing strategies accordingly, along with other features.

In case you have a personal account, you should click on the three dots on the top right side and then “manage account”. In “account control”, tapping on “switching to pro account” will give you an option to choose between business and creator. Choose accordingly and start using this app.

Create an Effective TikTok Strategy

No matter how much familiar you are with other social media platforms, your first step should be to get well-familiar with TikTok in order to use it in a better way for your business.

Get familiar with TikTok

You should go to the “for you” page on TikTok and see what other users are doing on this platform, as this can give you better insights. Moreover, you should check out the filters, music, and other awesome features that this app has to offer.

Check out your competitors on this app

Your competitors can give you an idea of how you can use the app, but it doesn’t mean that you copy them. Take a look at their profiles for inspiration only, otherwise, you won’t be able to stand out.

Moreover, you can also get to know what your competitors are missing out on, so you can use it as your opportunity.

Stay consistent

You need to post regularly in order to go viral on TikTok. Whether you have hired a social media manager or not, a content calendar will help you stay on track.

Using such tools can help you in creating, scheduling, and posting fun videos automatically without having to miss any trends. The more the content, the more the chances to grow big on TikTok.

Set clear goals

Every business has its own primary marketing objective, and in order to achieve this, you need to have a SMART strategy.

If you don’t have the right strategy to achieve your major objectives, your time and effort will simply go to waste.

Don’t Overlook the Importance of Your TikTok Business Profile

Even the small details on your profile are important, as they can leave an impression on the user as soon as they land on your profile.

You should start off with a high-resolution profile photo and make sure it’s the same for other social media accounts as well, for better brand recognition.

As only 80 characters are allowed for bio, use it wisely, and you can always add a call-to-action too. Moreover, you will be given a choice to add a URL to your profile. You can add the URL of your website for which you want to drive traffic and encourage conversions.

Curate Creative TikTok Videos

Most TikTok videos go viral overnight either due to the fact that they are really creative, hilarious, or informative. Therefore, you can make a how-to video or a funny video that resonates with your brand, as this will capture the attention of your audience.

It’s also ideal to create top-notch quality videos, and you certainly don’t have to invest in expensive camera equipment; instead, make videos in a well-lit environment.

Moreover, you must use relevant hashtags in your videos. Hashtags make your content more discoverable, so make sure to use trending and appropriate hashtags.

You can also collaborate with popular TikTokers that are relevant to your niche. This way, you can get more exposure and increase your brand awareness.

Keep an Eye on TikTok Analytics

The best thing about having a business account on TikTok is that you can assess analytics to help you adjust your strategy in a better way. You can view plenty of stats such as shares, comments, likes, profile views, video views, etc.

You can also leverage them to tailor your content accordingly. For instance, if you see that how-to videos are performing better than your funny videos, you should focus on curating how-to videos to ensure your brand gets more exposure.