Layers over layers of online paper dolls are the perfect definition of what services Picrew offers. No one can resist the temptation of creating the cutest avatar for themselves or someone they love. And since the pandemic started, online avatars rapidly growing and caught everyone’s attention.

Easily maneuver the tools without the need for a tutorial, it’s sleek and no brainer to use. Everyone would love how unique and different Picrew is from others. There are very intriguing ways to take your avatars to the next level of the game. Make your own alter ego from Picrew.

A large selection of presets you will definitely encounter on Picrew. Most especially for female avatars that everyone can dress up, up to two thousand presets. However, if you want to be unique and looked up to by others, you may develop your own presets. You may also let everyone know the preset you created and ask them to try it out.

In addition to the normal format for downloading a 2D avatar, PNG, Picrew allows users to save their avatar in jpeg, which could be beneficial for posting profile icons to the internet. You will surely care less about updating your profile picture on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Moreover, it will never go out of style or age since it’s just an avatar.

Since Picrew has a wide selection of preset avatars that you may use for a plethora of reasons, I will teach you how you can create the ultimate avatar of the year. And don’t worry, this is certainly for FREE!

6 Ultimate Steps for Beginners!

Step 1: Select the sexual preference for your avatar

You’ll start by deciding on the sexual identity of your avatar. You would see two different icons herein that represent male and female, respectfully. The facial features of both males and females are synced chronologically by gender.

Step 2. Pick the skin complexion

You’ll immediately notice the upper torso and a variety of skin tones from which to choose. You may also move the avatar from right to left. Or move the avatar up and down. And you may also zoom in and out to see if the skin tone is the perfect complexion you want to go for your avatar.

Step 3: Select a facial structure

After we’ve completed the sexual orientation and skin tone, you can move on to the face. You may pick from fifteen different facial forms and customize each one to look like more of a rounded or oval face.

Step 4: Personalize the face-defining features

Eyes. Some claim that if somebody is spouting lies and distortions, they won’t make an eye to eye contact because eyes cannot lie. Let’s all pick the perfect eyes here so that whatever we say is directed straight at you! Male and female eyes have about the same amount of forms, fifteen in total. They also can be comical, quirky, or surreal. Choose what you want! You may even use eyeliner to draw a clear line throughout your eyes!

Nose. There are several other forms to choose from. Each nose is meticulously sculpted. You will undoubtedly encounter the ideal one or pick one of your likings.

Mouth. The mouths of men and women are not the same. You can pick the form of the mouth to either its expressing madness or cheerfulness or laugh or stay the lips closed from this menu. You may even customize the tint of the lips or put a lipstick. Whatever you want! There are different versions, both for males and females.

Irises. You may change the shape, color, and size, so they can be either realistic or not. Remember to consider their viewpoints as well. Everyone is unique, you know. There are ten different kinds of irises and placements that could be adjusted.

Eyebrows. There are plenty of options to choose from for both genders. And, yes, there are additional controls for adjusting the shape, angle, positioning, size, and other aspects of the eyebrows! The color of the eyebrow may also be altered to suit your tastes.

Step 5: Select a hairstyle

You may select from 17 male hairstyles and 25 female haircuts. You may think that’s too many options for girls. Hey! You know girls will always be girls! Remember to dye the avatar hair as well! There are also 12 styles of goatee for male avatar makers. Make a ruthless replica of yourself or flaunt your strong identity!

Step 6: Select your avatar’s clothing.

This is the final stage of today’s lecture! Outfit! It’s necessary to get a bit dressed up. There’s a wide range of dresses, tops, blouses, trousers, accessories, scarves, jackets that you can choose from for both genders.

Everything is in order and ready to go! So flaunt it in your Instagram or Facebook account! And if you want to check this on your smartphone, Picrew is freely available on Google Play and the iPhone App Store.