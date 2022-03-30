How to Maintain Your Rental Property

By Raymond James

As someone who owns a rental property, you need to put in some effort to keep things maintained. The investment that you made to purchase the property should push you to do all that you can to make sure that the property will last a long time and that people will always want to live in it. Know what it is that you need to do to keep your property at its best.

Keep the Exterior and Yard Looking Nice:

One of the most important things for you to do when it comes to maintaining your property is to keep the exterior and yard cleaned up and in good shape. People are going to make decisions related to renting your property or not based on the exterior and yard. Keep the grass mowed, the trees trimmed, and all pathways and parking lots patched and in good shape.

Inspect for Issues on a Schedule:

You need to know that there are not pests living in the properties that you are renting out. You also need to know that there are not leaks or other issues causing problems inside the buildings. You should have a schedule that you follow to inspect for pests, leaks, issues with pipes, and more.

Hire Someone to Look at the Roof:

The roofs of the buildings that you are renting out should be in good shape at all times. If you experience an issue with one of the roofs, that might cause a leak and even lead to damage that will get your renters packing. You should bring in an expert to look over the roof of each building that you own to make sure that there is nothing that needs to be done on it.

Consider Investing in New Appliances:

Older appliances can annoy renters or even lead to safety concerns. When someone is touring one of your rental properties, they might be turned off by old appliances and decide to rent through someone else. You can invest in new appliances to maintain your rental properties and keep them up to date.

Complete Repairs with Quality Materials:

When a renter reports an issue to you and you get someone to take care of that, you want to make sure that good materials are being used. If you replace a doorknob or a cabinet, you want to do that in a way that will help your building to last well. Make sure that anyone who does repairs for you uses quality materials when taking care of those repairs.

Change Out Filters Regularly:

The air that is moving through your rental buildings should be clean and easy to breathe in. It is important for you to take the time to regularly change the filter on any air purifier used at your rental properties. The filter on your HVAC system should be changed out regularly, as well, to keep the system running efficiently and safely. It does not cost a lot to replace filters, and doing that is an important part of keeping your rental properties at their best.

Make Sure All Windows and Doors are Sealed Well:

If there is cold air leaking into the buildings that you own during the winter months, that can cause issues for tenants. If there is moisture getting into the buildings, that could cause future problems that you will have to deal with, such as mold and mildew. You should make sure that all of the windows and doors on your rental properties are sealed well. Doing that will help keep the interior of the building at a good temperature.

Use a Management Company to Keep Units Occupied:

It is important for you to have tenants in the buildings that you own. This not only helps you generate a good income, but it can help the units to stay in better shape. You can use a company like Shield Management to find people who want to rent your properties.

Maintain Your Properties Now So That They Last Well:

You want to be able to rent out your properties for years to come. Taking on maintenance issues immediately and properly can help your rental properties to stay in good shape for a long time

About the Author

Raymond James is a sought after thought leader and an expert in financial and money management. He has been published and featured in over 50 leading sites and aims to contribute articles to help novice financial planners. One of his goals is to impart his knowledge in finance to educate and help ordinary people create and achieve their financial goals.