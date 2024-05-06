How to Leverage Enterprise SEO for Maximum Impact

Enterprise SEO is the process of enhancing search engine results for a large enterprise company. Scaling content, continuing technical SEO management, and automation of all common methodology to enterprise-level SEO.



Here are some instances of websites which may require enterprise-level SEO:



Fortune 500 firm.

Large ecommerce site with over 10,000 pages.

Businesses with numerous locations around the globe.

Enterprise businesses with multiple websites.

Most typical SEO techniques will not function as well on such a site. Even many traditional SEO recommended practices must be tailored to a corporate site with millions of pages.

How does Enterprise SEO differ from “normal” SEO?

Here are some of the most significant differences between enterprise SEO and traditional SEO:

Scalability:

The primary distinction between SEO for enterprise sites and “normal” sites is scalability.

It’s one thing to optimize a few pages of a tiny website. However, when working with a site with thousands of pages, you must scale everything you do. Otherwise, it’s unlikely to significantly impact the site’s organic traffic.

Internal linking is a good example of an SEO smart practice.

On a small site, internal linking from a few pages can have a significant impact on your rankings.

However, a few internal connections are unlikely to have a substantial impact on a large website like Amazon. We are talking about millions of pages. Internal linking on a site like that requires scaling up.



This could include creating an SEO-friendly site layout that automatically produces internal links between different sections of the site. Alternatively, you may need to write a simple script that automatically inserts internal connections to relevant pages. In either case, it is unlikely that you will be able to manually scale internal linking on an enterprise-level site.



Content creation is another aspect of SEO that commercial sites frequently require to scale. If we’re talking about an ecommerce site, that usually implies writing unique content for every product and category pages. If it’s a content site, this typically entails assembling an editorial team. In addition, a staff will work to optimize each page.



If the site includes a lot of user-generated content (UGC), scaling content involves moderation and community building.



For example, consider Backlinko. Backlinko is far from an enterprise-level website.



However, we had to build a full content team only to increase content production from one article per month to ten or more posts per month. So, a fourfold growth required an altogether new procedure. There has also been numerous new hiring (including a project manager).



An company website’s content output may need to be multiplied by ten or even one hundred. That level of size sometimes necessitates the establishment of a separate department dedicated to content marketing.

Different SEO Tools

Enterprise sites demand enterprise tools.



(Or at least high-level plans.)



In reality, there are specialist enterprise SEO platforms. Depending on the company site, you may be allowed to utilize a “normal” SEO tool. And just upgrade to a higher plan.



However, many SEO tools (including Semrush) provide a customized strategy for commercial clients. You may also apply for early access to the new Semrush Enterprise platform.



Obtaining team buy-in can be challenging when implementing changes on an enterprise site, especially for minor ones.



This is because an enterprise-level site typically has a large number of individuals (and departments) working on it.



For example, suppose you’re a marketing firm dealing with an enterprise SEO customer.

As you are aware, each page should only have one H1 tag. It’s one of those things that won’t completely destroy the on-page SEO of the website. But fixing it is a wise move.



“Hey Mark, I noticed that your category pages have multiple H1 tags,” you email one of the site’s developers. Could you please correct that?

Regards.



The developer may occasionally be able to address that issue.



However, such a modification frequently needs clearance from stakeholders across multiple departments, including development, design, and SEO.



Not to add that a lot of enterprise websites use specialized content management systems. one implies that occasionally, one “simple” modification may break several other sections of the website.

And that only involves altering an H1. Consider writing a script to facilitate internal linking. Alter the website’s structure to make it more search engine friendly. Typically, you take weeks or months at a time for meetings. There’s no assurance that they’ll take your advice into consideration even then.



He who has experience working with multiple huge organizations shares this:



Scaling up SEO isn’t the only aspect of enterprise SEO. or optimizing numerous pages

How to Contract Out Your Business’s SEO Approach

Leveraging specialized skills can be achieved through outsourcing your company SEO. To make sure your relationship succeeds, do these steps:



Determine Your Needs: Examine your present SEO proficiency and pinpoint any areas that want improvement. In terms of scale, technologies, team buy-in, and particular problems, enterprise SEO is different from traditional SEO.



Establish Your Objectives: To target competitive keywords, make sure your SEO objectives are clear and take advantage of your site’s advantages, such as high domain authority.

Select the Appropriate Partner: Seek out consulting firms or agencies with expertise in enterprise-level operations, strategic planning, cutting-edge technologies, and cultural alignment. Ask for references and case studies.

Create Communication Procedures: Establish definite routes for communication and reporting schedules. Make sure your partner is aware of the hierarchy inside your company.

Integrate with Internal Teams: To eliminate silos, make sure that the agency and your internal teams work together seamlessly.

Establish KPIs and Expectations: Establish quantifiable, precise KPIs linked to your SEO goals in order to define success. Think Long-Term: See the interaction as a continuing collaboration with space for development. Keep an eye on, tweak, and expand: Review frequently, adjust for lessons learned, and scale projects that work. Finding a partner that is aware of the special opportunities and problems faced by large-scale websites is essential when outsourcing corporate SEO.



You may accomplish your company SEO objectives by being transparent about expectations, keeping lines of communication open, and consistently improving.