Increasing YouTube views is one of the biggest challenges faced by all content creators. You may create the most entertaining video on your channel. But all these efforts go in vain when there is no audience to watch your videos. In such cases, most creators and brands buy YouTube subscribers to increase views.

Every video needs promotion to succeed on YouTube. Running a giveaway contest is one of the best ways to boost your YouTube views. However, you need to know the right way to build your giveaway campaign. Here, in this article, we will show you how to increase YouTube views with giveaways and contests. These tips will also help you grow your subscribers and promote your brand online.

1. Set a Goal for Your Giveaway

Having a goal for your giveaway helps to build a strategy to organize the contest and plan what type of engagement you want from your audience. Most creators run a giveaway contest to gain more views on YouTube. Others organize giveaways to grow YouTube subscribers, increase engagement and boost their channel.

Find the primary purpose for conducting a giveaway. It will help guide you through the content creation process. It will help you measure the success of your contest at the end.

2. Choose a Relevant Giveaway Prize

Once you have set goals for your giveaway, you must choose the type of prize you want to give to the winner. The best way to choose the prize is to understand what your audience likes. The prize should be able to generate excitement among your audience. This will help increase engagement rate and convert potential leads into sales.

For example, if you have a YouTube channel that focuses on health and fitness, you can offer a collection of fitness goodies. You can also offer gift vouchers to your store, cash prizes, or even a bundle of your bestselling brand products.

3. Set the Entry Requirements

Now that you have set a goal and picked a prize, it is time to build your giveaway campaign. The following ideas will help you increase YouTube views with giveaway campaigns –

Watch a video to enter – this is one of the most effective ways to gain more views on YouTube through a giveaway contest. On your website, add an action to your giveaway widget by entering the URL of the video. Any viewer who clicks on the video will automatically gain an entry to your giveaway.

Visit your YouTube Channel to enter – this is an excellent way to increase your channel visibility and gain more views on YouTube. This allows the viewer to watch your video and even subscribe to your channel if they like the content.

Answer questions about your video to enter – this option helps increase more engagement rate of your videos. Create a giveaway video and at the end include a question that your viewers must answer to enter the contest.

4. Create Giveaway Rules

Clear giveaway rules ensure your contest is fair. It is straightforward and eliminates any confusion that your participants may have. Moreover, it aligns the contest with your goals. You can set any type of rule for your giveaway. Some of the rules that you can define for your giveaway are –

Minimum age limit for entering the giveaway contest

Limitation to a specific geographic location

Specific path of entry

Permission to tag other friends

These rules will help build your giveaway contest in a more organized way.

5. Promote your Giveaway on YouTube and other Social Media Networks

Cross-promotion is one of the best ways to boost your giveaway and gain more views and subscribers on your YouTube. It brings in maximum participation and increases engagement rate on your YouTube and other social media platforms. There are several ways to cross-promote your YouTube giveaway. Let’s take a look at them!

Promote Giveaway on YouTube

You can publish a video on YouTube including all the entry details. In addition to this, you can follow up with more videos throughout your giveaway to maintain the pace. You can also add interactive call-to-actions at the end of the video to increase engagement or drive traffic to your website.

Another excellent way to promote your giveaway on YouTube is to collaborate with relevant YouTubers. Ask them to promote your giveaway contest on their channel. This strategy works well to gain more YouTube subscribers and video views,

Promote Giveaway on Other Social Media Networks

One of the most popular ways to promote your YouTube giveaway is to share the campaign on different social media channels. Here, you can create a post or a teaser video on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with a link to your giveaway video or giveaway landing page. You can also create email newsletters to generate new entries to your giveaway.

6. Increase YouTube Views after Giveaway

Even if your giveaway contest is over, there are many ways to gain more views on YouTube. For example, you can go live on YouTube to announce the winner of the contest. This will help attract a lot of attention and views on your YouTube channel. Moreover, it will help keep your giveaway contest more transparent and fair.

After the YouTube live, you can create a thank you video acknowledging all the participants for their contribution. This will make your viewers feel valued enough to enter future contests and stay loyal to your YouTube channel.

You can also do a post-contest interview with the winner of the contest to share their experience with your brand products or the contest prize. Such types of videos boost the authenticity and credibility of your brand.

Conclusion

Most brands often buy youtube views. Although it is an effective way to gain more views on YouTube, there are other ways as well. Online video giveaway campaigns on YouTube are one of them. It is also an excellent strategy to increase the engagement rate on your YouTube channel.

The above steps will guide you to create a powerful giveaway contest that will bring high-quality traffic to your YouTube as well as other social media networks. Furthermore, it will help to gain more views and subscribers on YouTube.