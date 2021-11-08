How to Increase Unstable Protein Expression in E. Coli: 6 Things to Know

Scientists involved in pharmaceutical studies majorly use E. Coli to produce proteins as it is cheaper and can produce proteins at a fast rate. However, it is challenging to express unstable proteins for in-vitro studies. It requires time, patience, and money to get high-quality recombinant proteins that are pure and active.

To increase the expression of the unstable proteins in E. Coli, here are six things that you can do.

1. Use Bacterial Strains That Are Well Adapted

Increasing the quantity and quality of proteins produced in E. Coli is now possible because of innovative strategies. You now have access to different tools that are available in the market with abundant bacterial strains.

These bacteria have specific characteristics that enable them to produce toxic or membrane proteins. Some E. Coli have rare codons or disulfide bonds that make them appropriate to increase unstable protein expression.

2. Use the Right Expression Vector

These are multiple replicons, promoters, cloning sites, selection markers, and fusion protein. Since many plasmids are available on the market, choosing the right one for recombinant protein expression. Some of the promoters include:

The lac promoter is a significant component of the lac operon and lac UV5. You can use this promoter together with pMAL and pUC vectors to increase protein expression.

Ara promoter- most scientists like using it as a positive control as its background expression levels are low. Examples include araP BAD promoter that is available in pBAD.

T7 promoter, found in pET vectors, is one of the promoters most scientists use in recombinant protein expression. Successful use of this promoter can cause the target protein to make up to 50% of the total cell protein.

pL promoter is another promoter that most people use. The λcI repressor represses it when in use.

3. Codon Optimization

Codon optimization involves switching codons in a transgene without altering the amino acid sequence that it encodes. Many tRNAs correspond to a single amino acid as multiple codons encode a majority of amino acids. There are cases where redundant tRNAs are more than the others coding for similar amino acids in a cell.

Optimization increases the number of proteins by replacing rare codons with abundant ones in the host organism. You can optimize translation rates of heterologous expression systems using its natural ratios in tRNAs content. However, you should know that the success of codon optimization differs from one target protein to another.

Also, stretching mRNA does not occur uniformly. It links the speed to modulating the time it requires to correct folding domains of multi-domain proteins. Therefore, optimizing codon usage increases the rate of elongation through the sequence. However, it facilitates the formation of partially folded types that the cell will degrade or incorporate into inclusion bodies.

4. Reduce the Temperatures of Expression

Cultivating bacteria at low temperatures lowers the rate of protein aggregation by reducing the rate of synthesizing proteins and folding kinetics. It reduces the hydrophobic interactions that occur during protein self-aggregation.

The low temperatures reduce or impair protein degradation, as heat shock proteases induced during protein overproduction do not work well at this temperature.

However, you have to be careful as the low temperature can affect the replication, transcription, and translation rate of proteins. It also decreases the growth rate of bacteria and the formation of proteins. You can, however, overcome the adverse effects of low temperatures by using cold-inducible promoters that maximize the production of proteins at low temperatures.

5. Produce Your Proteins in Adapted Conditions and Media

Another method of increasing unstable protein expression is by using suitable culture media composition and additives. Optimal conditions for each protein differ from one to another. To know the right media for your bacterial strain, you might have to do several experiments using different media cultures. You can use various additives in the media culture.

6. Use Stabilizing Sequences

You can use different tags to make the protein more soluble and easier to purify.

Stabilizing and Solubilizing Tags

Scientists have developed many tags that you can use to increase the solubility of your target protein, such as FLAG, SUMO, MBP, VS, GFP, and Trx. To make them work well, you must add them at the N- terminal or the C-terminal of the protein. You can also use the Strep II tag, which enhances protein solubility and does not interfere with membrane translocation or folding.

Using Small Peptides with Single Amino Acids

Poly amino-acid peptides are good for increasing the solubility of proteins. They amplify adhesive, polymerization, aggregation, and solubility properties of amino acids, especially when you add it at the C-terminus of the protein.

Conclusion

There is no one particular method that you can use to increase the expression of all unstable proteins in E. coli, as each protein is unique. However, you can increase their expression by considering their physio-chemistry and trying out different methods given above. It would be best to conduct several experiments in various conditions before finding one that works well for your target protein.