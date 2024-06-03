HGH is produced by the pituitary gland to help manage growth and regulate how we process food into energy. Both deficiencies and excesses of HGH require medical treatment, and as people age, many are growing more curious about how to increase HGH for better health, more energy, and a better quality of life overall.

In this article, we’ll explore natural ways to boost your HGH levels or improve your performance and overall health. These include lifestyle changes, using natural HGH supplements like Brutal Force HBULK, and more.

What Is Human Growth Hormone (HGH)?

HGH is a 191-amino-acid single-chain polypeptide produced by the anterior lobe of the pituitary gland, which rests at the base of the brain. It regulates growth and how we process food into energy.

There is also a synthetic form of HGH known as somatotropin that is FDA-approved and available only by prescription. Somatotropin is prescribed by doctors for not only HGH deficiencies but other health conditions as well, like short bowel syndrome and the wasting away of weight loss caused by HIV [1][2].

What Is the Function of Human Growth Hormone (HGH)?

The body uses HGH for two main purposes: to regulate how we use food for energy and to help us grow physically from childhood through adulthood.

HGH and Metabolism

HGH is involved in the metabolism of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. Lipids help promote the breaking down of triglycerides and the process of oxidation in the cells.

For proteins, HGH enhances amino acid uptake and protein synthesis while decreasing protein oxidation. HGH is also involved in regulating blood glucose by boosting an endocrine secretion called insulin-like growth factor1 (IGF1) that helps to control blood sugar.

HGH and Growth

HGH stimulates the secretion of somatomedins from the liver, which helps with tissue, bone, and muscle growth in children. It also helps induce thyroid secretions, which stimulate skeletal growth as children age.

Understanding how to increase growth hormones in children can help support their growth and development, especially if there are concerns about their growth rate or potential deficiencies.

What Triggers Human Growth Hormone (HGH)?

On a cellular level, HGH is controlled by two secretions of the hypothalamus. The first is Growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH), which enhances HGH release, and the other is somatostatin, which conversely inhibits HGH release.

HGH release can also be stimulated by sleep, stress, exercise, and low blood sugar. It commonly reaches its highest point during puberty when a child is going through the physical and psychological transformation and ascension into adulthood.

What Are Normal Levels of Human Growth Hormone (HGH)?

Before worrying about how to increase HGH in reaction to normal aging, you should first be aware of what the normal HGH level is for your age and gender.

Normal levels can be assessed through blood tests, typically measuring either the concentration of HGH directly or the levels of IGF-1, which is produced in response to HGH and remains more stable throughout the day. Here’s a breakdown of the normal levels of HGH per age group:

Adults

Men: 0.4 to 10 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL)

Women: 1 to 14 ng/mL

Children and Adolescents

Prepubescent Children: Higher HGH levels than adults, often ranging from 0 to 20 ng/mL.

Puberty: Levels can peak at 10 to 50 ng/mL due to rapid growth and hormonal changes.

Infants

Infants typically have high levels of HGH to support rapid growth, often exceeding those found in children and adults.

What Are the Ways to Increase HGH Naturally?

If you’re feeling a lack of energy and vitality, it might be due to a decrease in your HGH. If that’s the case, you might be wondering how to increase HGH so you can feel younger and stronger again.

Here are some scientifically proven ways to increase HGH. The pituitary gland releases HGH into the body in bursts. This amount rises and falls continuously and can be managed by paying attention to the following activities.

1. Reducing Body Fat

Carrying excess weight can suppress HGH production. So, shedding some pounds can be a double win–you’ll feel lighter and potentially boost your HGH levels [3].

2. Regular Exercise

If you’re wondering how to increase human growth hormone naturally, exercise is a fantastic way to do so. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) gets your heart pumping and spikes HGH levels. Strength training is another winner, building muscle that continues to burn calories even at rest [4].

3. Periodic Fasting

Short-term fasting periods, like intermittent fasting, can be a powerful tool for increasing HGH. When your body is in a fasted state, it taps into stored fat for energy, which can trigger HGH release [5].

4. Lowering Sugar Consumption

Sugary drinks and processed foods (that usually contain refined carbs) can raise insulin levels, which, in turn, may dampen HGH production [6]. Reducing your intake and opting for natural, unprocessed foods may help optimize growth hormone levels. We also recommend a balanced diet if you’re curious about how to increase growth hormone naturally by food.

5. Using Natural Multi-Ingredient Supplements

Some natural supplements contain ingredients like L-arginine and certain amino acids, which might enhance HGH production [7]. However, speak with your doctor before adding anything new to your routine.

Common examples of top multi-ingredient HGH supplements include:

6. Getting Adequate Sleep

HGH increases during sleep due to melatonin production [8]. Conversely, those with chronic sleep disturbances exhibit lower HGH, which is significantly correlated with obesity [9]. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to keep your HGH levels optimal.

What Happens When Human Growth Hormone Levels (HGH) Are Too Low?

When HGH levels are too low, it can lead to a variety of health issues depending on the age of the individual. HGH is crucial for growth, metabolism, and overall well-being. Here’s a detailed look at what happens when HGH levels are insufficient:

HGH Deficiency in Adults

HGH plays a major role in the muscle tone of an adult’s body and how it collects fat, particularly around the midsection. HGH is also important in adult cholesterol counts and bone density.

In addition, it is essential in maintaining normal brain function. With this in mind, some symptoms of low HGH in adults are:

A higher level of body fat

Less muscle

Low strength and stamina

Anxiety and depression

Decreased sexual function

Fatigue

Feelings of isolation

Greater sensitivity to heat and cold

Less stamina

HGH Deficiency in Children

A major sign of HGH deficiency in a child is when their height doesn’t seem to increase much after the third birthday. An indication of this would be if they are growing less than 1.4 inches a year after age 3.

Learning how to increase growth hormone in children can be achieved through a combination of natural methods and, in some cases, medical intervention.

Here are some other symptoms of HGH deficiency in children:

Slow or limited hair growth

Late puberty

Can HGH Make You Taller?

While it’s true that HGH increases vertical growth in children, once the growth plates in their bones close and they reach adulthood, HGH has no effect on their height.

Once you’ve reached your true genetic height, HGH will instead work to maintain your musculature, energy, strength, and stamina. So, learning how to increase HGH for height is only useful for children and adolescents who are still in their growth phase.

What Happens When Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Levels Are Too High?

A high level of HGH causes bones to increase in size. In childhood, this leads to an excessive increase in height, which is known as gigantism or childhood acromegaly.

Acromegaly in Children

When a child’s body produces too much HGH before they have reached the end of puberty and their bone plates have fused, it results in a rare condition known as childhood acromegaly. This condition causes a young person to grow very tall while at the same time experiencing delayed puberty and easily getting fatigued.

Acromegaly in Adults

Once an adult’s bone plates have fused, producing too much HGH will not make them taller; instead, it will affect the shape of their bones, organ size, and other health factors.

The most common symptoms are larger hands, feet, ears, lips, nose, and a more prominent jaw and forehead. Although acromegaly can occur at any time after puberty, it is most often diagnosed in adults in their 40s and 50s.

What Test Measures HGH Levels?

Before you can figure out how to increase HGH or which HGH supplements to take, you first need to get your HGH measured. The test that measures the ability of the body to produce HGH is called the GH Stimulation Test.

Here’s the rundown:

The Prep: You’ll need to fast for 10-12 hours beforehand since food can alter the results.

The Test: An IV is inserted, and a blood sample is drawn. Then, an amino acid called arginine is injected into your vein to trigger HGH release.

The Monitoring: More blood samples are taken over 2–5 hours to see how your HGH levels respond.

The test basically checks if your body can produce enough HGH when stimulated. If the results are low, it means your body might not be making enough HGH on its own.

How Is HGH Used as Medication?

If you’re wondering how to increase HGH, there is an FDA-approved, synthetic form of the hormone available by prescription. It’s called somatotropin and is administered through an injection.

Somatotropin is used to treat diagnosed conditions of GH deficiency, short bowel syndrome, and HIV-related weight loss or wasting away. It should be noted this medication is not available in pill form.

What Are the Side Effects of Synthetic HGH?

If you’re curious about how to increase the HGH hormone through medication, you should be aware that there are some side effects associated with somatotropin or synthetic HGH.

Type 2 diabetes

Swelling (edema) in the arms and legs

Joint and muscle pain

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Increased risk for certain cancers

Enlargement of breast tissue (for men)

When Should I See My Healthcare Provider About My Child’s HGH Levels?

If you notice your child showing symptoms of HGH deficiency, like slow growth, delayed puberty, or symptoms of excess HGH levels, like abnormal growth, weakness, and headaches, see your doctor.

If you’re experiencing symptoms that suggest your HGH levels may be low and you’d like to learn how to increase HGH production in your body, you should ask your doctor about a GH test. This test requires an injection and draws several vials of blood and lasts 2–5 hours.

FAQs on How to Increase HGH

Here are some common questions asked by people interested in increasing their HGH level for a healthier life.

What Stimulates the Release of HGH?

HGH is released in intermittent bursts by the pituitary gland throughout the day. These bursts are regulated by a pair of secretions in the hypothalamus gland. GHRH stimulates HGH release, and somatostatin, conversely, inhibits HGH release. You can also consciously control how to increase HGH naturally by getting more sleep and exercise, as well as taking some HGH supplements.

How Can I Increase My HGH Levels Fast?

If you are wondering how to increase HGH levels fast, here are a few suggestions. Reduce your sugar intake, start an exercise program, get sufficient sleep, consider taking an arginine or GABA supplement, and fast periodically.

What Foods Increase Growth Hormone the Most?

If you’re looking for how to increase HGH through diet, foods rich in melatonin would be best. These include foods such as eggs, fish, tomatoes, nuts, and grapes.

Can Exercise Increase HGH?

Exercise can definitely increase your HGH levels. For instance, high-intensity workouts or strength training can trigger a short-term spike in HGH production. This won’t lead to huge, permanent increases, but it can contribute to a healthier overall HGH balance over time.

Final Words on How to Increase HGH

They say that 50 is now the new 30. If that’s true, it’s only possible because of the miracle of HGH. To reiterate what we just covered, HGH, or human growth hormone, is the miraculous secretion of the pituitary gland that helps us grow from infancy into big, strong adults.

Once you’re a grown-up, HGH then helps you maintain muscle mass, stamina, and sexual health as you age. So, if you want to be that 30-year-old at 50, then you need to learn how to increase HGH as you age.

One hint: go for a run after reading this. Then, start eating healthy meals and consistently get a good night's sleep. You can also add any of the best HGH supplements in the market to your routine.

About the Author

Robert James is a full-time freelance writer and editor specializing in the health niche and its ever-expanding sub-niches. As a food and nutrition scientist, he knows where to find the resources necessary to verify health claims.

References

