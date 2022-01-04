How to Import and Export Help Desk Data

Help desk data is like acquired corporate property for any organization; it must be stored somewhere safe, maintained correctly to assure its quality, only enable authorized employees to access it, and taken with you in case of transfer. However, it cannot be quickly packed and relocated, unlike purchased property.

Client data gathered through customer assistance is an essential part of your company’s history and, if structured, great material for analytics. But how do you protect and move it when your present solution can’t handle the volume, your customer service staff is annoyed by data turmoil, or you need to submit it for, say, acquisition purposes? In a nutshell, how do you import and export Help Desk Data as and when required?

Continue reading to determine when data transfer may occur, what typical methods businesses utilize, and how Help Desk Data Migration solves this issue.

When Does a Business Need to Export or Import Data?

A corporation may want to import or export help desk data for one of four reasons:

Your current solution (Gmail, Outlook, or other shared inboxes) cannot handle the number of customer demands.

You’d want to change to a more efficient support desk provider.

You need to back up your data to comply with data processing laws.

Even though you’ve purchased another firm or your enterprise was acquired, you need to export or import help desk data.

Whatever the scenario, one thing is sure: you must move all existing data fast, effectively, and intact. Each of the plans, though, has its quirks.

Let’s go through them again.

Storage Capacity for Shared Inboxes

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that have begun to expand their customer base and explore global markets find themselves dealing with an increasing number of client difficulties. Since shared inbox solutions such as Gmail and Outlook have ticket/storage limits, these businesses look for ways to export shared inbox data. In addition, help desks provide their customer support team with more tools for managing claims and keeping up a high level of customer satisfaction.

Your current help desk solution falls short of expectations.

Customer service software is continually improved in response to the demands of customer care workers. Zendesk, Freshdesk, Jira Service Desk, Freshworks, ServiceNow, and Intercom are just a handful of the market players you may have heard of, with more on the way. They compete for customers, just like any other business, by offering better pricing, unique features, and integrated software that is too good to pass up. When you decide to move, you must migrate your old data to the new help desk system.

The Importance of Data Backup

Backing up client data is especially important when you wish to keep a copy before transferring it elsewhere or for other business purposes (audits, legal requirements to do so, etc.) However, you must first export it from the source in a format compatible with the help desk data structure target.

Data Migration: Issues and Fixes

Traditionally, businesses managed data migration manually. Typically, this entailed designating an in-house team or contracting with a specialist organization to deal with it. Then, they would create a script to transform data from shared inboxes/databases/other help desks into the format required by the target help desk system.

The disadvantages of this technique include the additional costs, extended wait times, and potential bottlenecks in the team’s principal activities. As a result, when automation solutions were available, many organizations chose to use them.

One of these alternatives is Help Desk Data Migration. It may import or export data in a matter of hours or days, depending on the number of records. It includes a Migration Wizard and an on-screen instruction for exporting data from help desk platforms, databases, or shared inboxes and automatically importing it into CSV files or other help desk systems.

But how exactly does Help Desk Migration solve data import and export problems?

Manual data relocating is too time-consuming.

Whether you decide to manually export Gmail or Outlook records into a CSV file or migrate them from one help desk system to another, you need to retrieve the source data first, convert it into the required format, and then upload it to the target platform. Of course, the more data you have, the more challenging it is to import CSV files with all the labels and tags there originally. If that already sounds too time-consuming, rest assured — it is.

By automatically exporting Outlook, Gmail, or any other help desk data, you save time and reduce the likelihood of data corruption.

Furthermore, our automatic solution does not discriminate based on data volume: it can migrate more than 200 emails in one hour and combine Zendesk instances into one in 24 hours, considering time zone variations and traffic speed.

Data format incoherence

Format load is another issue that occurs during migration. Every help desk platform, including Gmail, Outlook, and other shared inbox solutions, has its export format. If the latter has an in-built importing tool, it will care for the problem for you. If it doesn’t, be prepared for manual migration, which will be time-consuming once again.

Whether you want to export CSV files or migrate the database from one support desk to another, you can do so with a few clicks without dealing with numerous data types.

Errors are possible

Manually migrating a large volume of data necessitates a lot of copy-pasting, which is typically error-prone and results in data mayhem. When you manually transfer and arrange your records in the target help desk, several copies of the same client’s data, a lack of organization, and specific files loss are unavoidable. And where does it leave us?

Analytical errors

Critical data is lost.

Legal liability for the loss of data that you were required to keep safely

Help Desk Migration allows you to migrate records and their relationships, map out their location, add tags, skip attachments, and keep a comprehensive record of client requests in chronological order.

Why not let the software do the work that might otherwise take weeks in only a few hours?

The data transfer procedure is heading toward automation. But, instead of wasting time and money and diverting the tech staff from core responsibilities by reinventing the wheel, many businesses rely on ready-to-use migration tools to do the task in hours or days. Help Desk Migration is here to assist your company in keeping a transparent and well-structured customer request history and enable you to leverage the data your clients entrust you with to create a better customer experience.