How to Hire the Best Domestic Violence Defense Attorney in Savannah, GA

In the past 30 years, the number of people sentenced to prison has increased threefold. An increase in crime rates has led to an increased need for defense attorneys, too.

Fighting against a domestic violence charge in Savannah, GA can feel stressful enough. It’s even more difficult without a talented lawyer at your side. By finding the best domestic violence defense attorney in Savannah, you could find peace of mind.

They help you build the best possible defense. With their help, you can fight against your charges for a decreased sentence. You could even avoid jail time.

Want to minimize your sentence? Here are the eight tips you need when searching for “the best domestic violence defense attorney near me.” With these tips, you can simplify your search.

Discover the best possible representation for your case with these tips today. Visit our website for more information.

1. Consider Your Case

Before you start Googling “domestic violence attorney near me,” take a look at your charges. You’ll need to find a lawyer with the experience and expertise you need.

Otherwise, you could end up with a defense attorney who doesn’t understand the complexities of your case. An experienced domestic violence defense attorney will understand what you’re up against. They’ll also feel familiar with the laws and procedures that are relevant to your case.

What exactly happened? Look for an attorney who has experience with your situation. They can lean on their prior experience when building your case.

They could help you avoid jail time.

How many domestic violence cases have they handled over the years? How many of those cases were similar to yours? Ask them about the outcome for each of those cases, too.

You can schedule a consultation appointment with an attorney before hiring them. During your appointment, discuss the specifics of your case.

What outcome do they expect for your case? What outcomes have they experienced before?

Learning from their prior experience can help you develop realistic expectations. Meanwhile, you can recognize you’ve found an attorney with the experience you need.

2. Explore the Directories

You can start gathering options by searching for “the best domestic violence defense attorney near me” online. Make a list of potential lawyers to research. You can also check online directories like the Martindale-Hubbell website.

This directory will give you a list of lawyers that practice in the area.

How many of the lawyers on your list are members of professional organizations? Do any of those lawyers hold a leadership position?

If so, it’s likely they’ve gained the respect of their peers. These attorneys could stand out from the rest.

Consider checking your state or city’s criminal defense organization for referrals, too. They can help you narrow down your options.

During your search, it’s important to avoid basic mistakes. For example, you shouldn’t hire the first attorney you find online. You shouldn’t hire someone based on their fees, either.

Instead, use these tips to find the best domestic violence defense attorney in Savannah, GA. Finding someone with the experience, reputation, and expertise you need can strengthen your case.

3. Check Their License

Before you hire someone, it’s important to make sure they’re licensed to practice in the state. Check Georgia’s bar association website. If they’re not licensed to practice in the state, mark that attorney off your list.

Take the time to learn more about the lawyer’s work history, too.

How long have they practiced law? Have they always specialized in domestic violence cases? Do they take on other cases as well?

Domestic violence affects about 10 million people every year. If they haven’t handled similar cases in the past, they’re likely not the right fit.

Look for someone who works primarily on domestic violence cases. Remember, you want someone with the right experience.

4. Prioritize Courtroom Experience

Before you hire a domestic violence defense attorney, it’s important to make sure they can handle themselves in a courtroom. Otherwise, you might not realize they’re apprehensive about going to court until it’s too late.

How often do they go to court? Are they comfortable speaking in front of a judge and jury? What strategy will they use for your case?

If the attorney wants to avoid going to court, they might take a plea deal. These lawyers might not have your best interests in mind.

5. Find a Winner

Before hiring a lawyer, it’s important to make sure you have a winner on your side. Finding an attorney with a strong track record will give you peace of mind. You can trust that they’re capable of achieving the best possible outcome for your case.

What outcomes have they helped their clients achieve in the past? Which of those cases were similar to yours? What outcome do they expect for your case?

Avoid lawyers who try to give you guarantees. They can’t anticipate what will happen in a courtroom.

Instead, choose an attorney who helps you remain realistic.

6. Ask for Client References and Reviews

Every lawyer you meet will try to convince you that they’re the best domestic violence defense attorney in Savannah, GA. You don’t have to take their word for it. Instead, ask each attorney for references and reviews.

If you can, speak with some of their recent clients. Were they satisfied with the lawyer’s services? What was the outcome of their case?

Did the lawyer do everything they could to achieve the best possible outcome?

Check online for reviews, too. You can find reviews on the law firms’ Better Business Bureau or Google My Business listing.

7. Understand Their Skill Set

Look for a lawyer who has strong analytical and communication skills.

Your lawyer will need to listen to opposing counsel’s statements, then devise a quick response. They’ll also need to communicate concisely in front of a jury. If they lack these skills, they might not strengthen your case.

8. Schedule a Consultation

Meet each attorney on your list in person. Ask any lingering questions you have on your mind. Ask about their fees, too.

Will you need to pay by the hour, or does the lawyer use another fee structure? Make sure to review their contract before you sign on the dotted line.

Start Searching: Meet the Best Savannah, GA Domestic Violence Defense Attorney

Don’t rush to hire the first lawyer you come across. Instead, use these tips to find the best domestic violence defense attorney in Savannah, GA. With these tips, you can narrow down your options.

You can trust your attorney will have your best interests in mind.

Want to discuss the details of your case? We’re here to help.