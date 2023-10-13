How to Grow Cannabis: A Detailed Beginner’s Guide to Growing Weed

By Anna Miller

Growing cannabis can be a rewarding and enjoyable hobby, but it also requires some knowledge, skills, and equipment. Depending on the legal status of cannabis in your area, you may also face some risks and challenges.

In this article, we will guide you through the basics of how to grow cannabis indoors or outdoors, from choosing the right seeds and soil to harvesting and curing your buds.

We will also provide some tips and tricks to help you optimize your yield and quality. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, we hope this article will help you grow your own cannabis successfully and safely.

Essential Equipment for Growing Cannabis

Growing cannabis is a rewarding hobby, but it requires some essential equipment and supplies to ensure a successful harvest. Here are some of the items you will need to grow your own cannabis at home:

Grow room setup and ventilation

You will need a dedicated space to grow your cannabis plants, whether it is a closet, a tent, or a spare room. The grow room should be clean, secure, and easy to access.

Lighting systems for cannabis cultivation

You will need a suitable light source to provide the energy your plants need to grow and flower. There are different types of grow lights available, such as high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), fluorescent tubes, and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs).

Grow medium

There are two main categories of grow mediums: soil and soilless. Soil is the most natural and organic option, but it can be prone to pests, diseases, and pH imbalances.

Soilless mediums are more sterile and inert, but they require more precise feeding and watering schedules. Some examples of soilless mediums are coco coir, perlite, vermiculite, rockwool, and hydroponic systems.

Nutrients and supplements

You will need to provide your plants with the essential macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) and micronutrients (calcium, magnesium, iron, etc.) they need to grow healthy and strong. There are many brands and formulas of cannabis nutrients available on the market, both organic and synthetic.

Pots and buckets

You will need containers to hold your plants and your grow medium. The size and shape of your pots will depend on the size and number of your plants, as well as the type of grow medium you use. You will also need trays or saucers to catch the runoff water from your pots.

Ventilation and air circulation equipment

You will need fans to circulate the air inside your grow room and create a gentle breeze around your plants. This will help prevent hot spots, improve gas exchange, strengthen the stems, and deter mold and pests. You can use oscillating fans or clip-on fans to achieve this effect.

Temperature and humidity control tools

Ideally, you want to keep the temperature between 68°F and 77°F (20°C and 25°C) and the humidity between 40% and 60% for most of the growing cycle. You can use thermometers, hygrometers, heaters, coolers, humidifiers, or dehumidifiers to achieve this goal.

What Are the Factors to Consider Before Growing Marijuana?

There are many factors to consider before growing marijuana, as it is a complex and delicate plant that requires specific conditions and care to thrive. Some of the most important factors are:

Legal status

Before you start growing marijuana, you should check the legal status of cannabis cultivation in your state or country. Not all places allow home growing, and some have strict limits on the number of plants, the type of seeds, and the methods of cultivation.

Seeds

Choosing the right seeds is crucial for growing marijuana, as they determine the genetics, characteristics, and quality of your plants. When you grow your own cannabis from high-quality seeds, you can even eventually learn to make your own THC gummies and edible brownies.

There are different types of seeds available, such as regular, feminized, autoflowering, or high-CBD seeds.

Grow medium

The grow medium is the material that supports the roots of your plants and provides them with water and nutrients. There are two main categories of grow mediums: soil and soilless.

Soil is the most natural and organic option, but it can be prone to pests, diseases, and pH imbalances. Soilless mediums are more sterile and inert, but they require more precise feeding and watering schedules.

Lighting

Lighting is one of the most important factors for growing marijuana, as it provides the energy your plants need to grow and flower. There are different types of grow lights available, such as high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), fluorescent tubes, and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs).

Ventilation

Ventilation is important for maintaining a fresh and clean environment for your plants. You will need a ventilation system that consists of an exhaust fan, an intake fan, ducting, and carbon filters. You will also need fans to circulate the air inside your grow room and create a gentle breeze around your plants.

How to Grow Marijuana: Step by Step Guide

Here is a step by step guide on how to grow marijuana from seed to harvest:

Step 1: Germinate

Germination is the process of activating the seeds and making them sprout. The most common method is to place the seeds between moist paper towels and keep them in a warm and dark place until they develop a taproot. This can take anywhere from 24 hours to a week, depending on the seed quality and age.

Step 2: Seedling Stage

The seedling stage is when the sprouted seeds are transferred to their growing medium and start developing their first leaves. The seedlings need a lot of light, but not too intense, to grow strong and healthy.

You can use fluorescent lights, CFLs, or LEDs for this stage, and keep them 2-4 inches above the plants. The seedlings also need a humid environment, around 65-70%, and a temperature of 20-25°C (68-77°F).

Step 3: Vegetative Stage

The vegetative stage is when the plants grow rapidly and develop their branches, stems, and leaves. This stage can last from 3 to 16 weeks, depending on the strain and your preference. The plants need more light, nutrients, and water during this stage, as well as more space and airflow.

You can use HID lights, such as MH or HPS, or high-power LEDs for this stage, and keep them 12-18 inches above the plants. The plants also need a lower humidity level, around 40-70%, and a temperature of 22-28°C (72-82°F).

Step 4: Flowering Stage

The flowering stage is when the plants start producing buds and resin glands that contain THC and other cannabinoids. This stage can last from 6 to 12 weeks, depending on the strain and the desired potency.

The plants need less light, but more intense, to trigger the flowering response. You can use HPS lights or full-spectrum LEDs for this stage, and keep them 12-18 inches above the plants.

Step 5: Harvesting

Harvesting is when you cut down your plants and remove the buds from the branches. The best time to harvest is when most of the trichomes (the resin glands) are cloudy or milky, and most of the pistils (the hair-like structures) are brown or orange. This indicates that the buds have reached their peak THC level and terpene profile.

Step 6: Drying

Drying is when you remove the excess moisture from the buds to prevent mold and preserve their quality. The best way to dry your buds is to hang them upside down in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated room for about a week or until they feel dry to the touch but not brittle.

Step 7: Curing

Curing is when you store your buds in airtight containers to enhance their flavor, aroma, and potency. The best way to cure your buds is to place them in glass jars and open them once or twice a day for 10-15 minutes to release the excess moisture and gasses. This process is called burping and it helps to prevent mold and improve the buds’ quality.

Step 8: Storing

Storing is when you keep your cured buds in a dark, cool, and dry place to maintain their freshness and potency. The best way to store your buds is to keep them in glass jars with airtight lids and place them in a cupboard, closet, or drawer.

Where to Buy Cannabis Seeds − Top Seed Banks

Here are some of the top seed banks that offer a wide range of marijuana seeds for sale, such as feminized, autoflowering, regular, CBD, and high THC seeds.

Seed Supreme – Best Overall

Seed Supreme is a UK-based seed bank that ships worldwide. They have over 4000 strains from more than 100 breeders, including some of the most popular and award-winning ones. They also offer free seeds, stealth shipping, and loyalty points for every purchase.

ILGM – 100% Germination Guarantee

ILGM stands for I Love Growing Marijuana, and it is one of the most trusted and experienced seed banks in the industry. They have over 100 strains of high-quality cannabis seeds, including some of the classics and new favorites. They also offer free shipping, 100% germination guarantee, and grow support.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Loyalty Program

Cannabis Co. is a US-based seed bank that specializes in feminized and autoflowering seeds. They have over 500 strains from their own in-house breeders, as well as some of the best-selling strains from other reputable breeders. They also offer free shipping, germination guarantee, and customer support.

Tips for Maximizing Cannabis Yield and Potency

If you are interested in maximizing your cannabis yield and potency, you might want to check out some of the following tips:

You should use a high-quality LED grow light that can provide enough light intensity and full spectrum coverage for your plants.

Training your plants is a way of manipulating their shape and structure to increase the yield and potency.

Nutrients are essential for cannabis growth and bud production. You should use a balanced and organic fertilizer that can provide the right amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and micronutrients for your plants.

Climate control is another important factor for cannabis cultivation. The ideal temperature range for cannabis is between 20°C and 28°C (68°F and 82°F), while the ideal humidity range varies depending on the stage of growth.

Harvesting at the right time is crucial for maximizing the potency and flavor of your buds. You should monitor the trichomes and pistils of your buds to determine when they are ready to harvest.

How to Grow Cannabis – Your Questions Answered

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about how to grow cannabis.

Is it hard to grow cannabis at home?

Growing cannabis at home is not hard if you follow some simple guidelines and avoid common mistakes. Cannabis is a resilient plant that can adapt to different environments and conditions.

However, it does require some care and attention to produce high-quality buds. You will need to invest some time, money and effort to set up your grow space, acquire the necessary equipment and supplies, and maintain your plants throughout their life cycle.

How long is it to grow cannabis?

Generally speaking, it can take anywhere from 8 to 32 weeks from seed to harvest. This includes the germination stage (1-7 days), the vegetative stage (3-16 weeks), and the flowering stage (6-12 weeks).

How do I control weed odor?

The best way to control weed odor is to use a carbon filter attached to an exhaust fan that vents the air out of your grow space. Carbon filters are effective at removing the smell of cannabis from the air by trapping the odor molecules in their pores. You will need to replace the filter periodically when it becomes saturated.

How long does it take for weed to grow indoors?

You can expect to harvest your weed in about 12 weeks from seed or 10 weeks from clone. This assumes that you use a photoperiod strain that requires a change in light cycle to induce flowering.

If you use an autoflowering strain that flowers automatically regardless of light cycle, you can harvest your weed in about 10 weeks from seed.

Should I grow cannabis indoors or outdoors?

Growing cannabis indoors gives you more control over the environment and allows you to grow year-round regardless of the weather. However, growing indoors also requires more equipment, electricity, space, and maintenance than growing outdoors.

Growing cannabis outdoors exposes your plants to natural sunlight and air circulation, which can enhance their growth and potency. However, growing outdoors also exposes your plants to pests, diseases, thieves, animals, and law enforcement.

What is the best soil or growing medium for cannabis plants?

Some of the most popular options are: organic soil enriched with compost and worm castings, pre-mixed soilless mixes that contain peat moss, perlite, vermiculite, and other additives, and coco coir, which is made from coconut husks and has a neutral pH and high water retention.

What are some common mistakes to avoid when growing cannabis?

Some of the most common mistakes to avoid when growing cannabis are: overwatering or underwatering your plants, overfeeding or underfeeding your plants, using the wrong pH level for your water or nutrient solution, exposing your plants to too much or too little light, heat, or humidity and not checking your plants for signs of pests, diseases, or nutrient deficiencies.

How Do You Grow Weed – Conclusion

We hope this article has given you some useful information and guidance on how to grow your own cannabis successfully and safely.

Remember to always follow the laws and regulations in your area, and consult your doctor before using cannabis for any medical purpose.

Cannabis is a complex and fascinating plant that can offer many benefits, but also pose many risks. It is up to you to make informed and responsible decisions about your cannabis cultivation and consumption. Happy growing!

About the Author

Anna Miller is an avid researcher of all things cannabis-related and has edited over 200 articles on growing marijuana, from choosing the correct grow medium, strains, controlling your indoor climate and even where to purchase seeds from.

