How To Get More TikTok Followers: Expert Guide

TikTok has more than 800 million monthly active users all over the world. This clearly indicates that there are more than enough people to form a huge following for yourself on the platform.

Well, gaining followers on any social media platform is not served on a platter until you are a celebrity. But if you are here, you are probably a beginner and want to increase your TikTok followers, right? Though you can buy TikTok followers through various social media tools, gaining them in an organic way has its own advantages. You can attract a like-minded crowd who genuinely likes your content and supports you.

Today, we are going to give you several tips on increasing your followers count on TikTok. Let’s start with that, shall we?

Expert guide to gain more TikTok followers

1. Identify your target audience

You must have heard the word “target audience” several times but if you still avoid it, you are making a huge mistake. Content has no limits and so does the audience. But do not forget, what some people like, might not impress others. That is why finding your target audience on TikTok is extremely important. The target audience is composed of people who will genuinely interact with your content and increase engagement on TikTok.

Once you identify your audience, make an effort to bring them to your profile. Create content around their interest. Having a general idea, if your audience is between the ages of 13 and 25, you can create funny and educational videos.

2. Use relevant hashtags

Keep this as your TikTok mantra, “Do not forget to use hashtags, ever.” hashtags play an important role in increasing visibility on the major social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, and TikTok is no less. Hashtags increase your chances of getting discovered by the users.

How to use hashtags, you must be thinking. Let us give you a step-by-step guide:

Firstly, find a relevant hashtag. Using a hashtag doesn’t mean using any hashtag. Always use one which is relevant to your video content or brand. If you use a random hashtag, it will attract a random audience that will be of no use for you.

Create your unique hashtag. This is a popular way of doing something that will make your brand stand out on Tiktok. Make your own hashtag that your followers could also use in their videos and spread like wildfire.

Add relevant hashtags to your post’s caption.

3. Cross-promote your Tiktok videos on other platforms

There are several social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, where you can promote your Tiktok content. Cross-promotion helps in increasing your follower count by bringing the audience from your other social media accounts to TikTok.

If you have already gained a huge following on other social media platforms, it is easier for you to perform this step. Simply add your TikTok profile link to your Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter bio. Share your Tiktok content too in the form of Instagram and Facebook posts and tweets. You can also post links to your TikTok videos on Reddit, Quora, etc. This strategy is used by several established brands and influencers that surely give them the desired results.

4. Participate in TikTok trends and challenges

TikTok trends and challenges are the most popular things on all social media platforms. Well, as they originate from TikTok, you must keep up with them and give them your unique touch. Do not forget to add their hashtag in your post’s caption so that people searching for that particular trend or challenge do not miss out on your video. Participating in these things will also give you more exposure and engagement and will surely attract more people to your TikTok profile.

5. Post at the peak hours

Just like all the other social media platforms, TikTok has its best time to post too. TikTok analytics offers a pro account in which you can find your best time at which most of your followers are active. At that time, your posts have high chances to reach a new audience, and thus bring more traffic to your profile.

You can also experiment with different types of content and keep track of their performance. The content that your audience likes the most can be your “perfect content”. You can also repost your best content to engage more people.

6. TikTok duets are great

Tiktok duets are extremely popular as they bring in a lot of engagement. Even though you are new to TikTok, you can collaborate with other TikTok users to create unique content.

This strategy helps you get viewed by your partner’s followers too and if they like your content, they will surely visit your profile and follow you.

At the initial stage, you can start by collaborating with people who have the same number of followers as you and once you gain more, you can try to partner up with other famous TikTokers.

Conclusion

We hope these 6 tips will help you gain more TikTok followers. It is an exceptional platform to showcase your talents in front of the whole world. You might have seen several viral TikTok videos that make those TikTok users, a star overnight. And, if you have the same dream too, try to create unique and entertaining content that can catch the attention of other users. These tips will also help you to increase engagement on TikTok.