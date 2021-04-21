Following Massachusetts Governor’s decision to consider recreational cannabis stores as ‘non-essential’ and consequently order their closure, a significant proportion of Massachusetts residents have been actively searching the web for information on how to get a medical marijuana card in Massachusetts. Why are people in Massachusetts suddenly in a hurry to acquire a medical marijuana card? Well, even though all recreational cannabis shops in Massachusetts are currently closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, all medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to remain open. However, to be allowed to purchase marijuana from medical marijuana dispensaries, buyers need to present a Massachusetts Medical Marijuana card as evidence that they are registered patients. Apart from the fact that Medical Marijuana dispensaries are not permitted to sell marijuana to individuals lacking medical marijuana cards, why are medical marijuana cards so important?

Imagine a situation where a loved one is sick and depends on marijuana for treatment but had not obtained a medical marijuana card just because they could easily purchase marijuana from a recreational marijuana shop. The provisional closure of recreational marijuana raises a lot of panic for such individuals and their loved ones, right? Well, there is no need to worry because currently, it is possible to apply and successfully obtain a medical marijuana card online due to Massachusetts’ expansion of telemedicine provisions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In essence, the process of securing a medical marijuana card in Massachusetts is swift and easy. Massachusetts’ legal provisions concerning medical marijuana cards dictate that all Massachusetts residents who have attained 18 years of age can apply for a medical marijuana card via a HIPAA acquiescent process offered by accredited telemedicine platforms. The legal provisions concerning medical marijuana also permit medical marijuana for children suffering from medical conditions such as epilepsy and cancer, provided that the listed caregiver is aged 21 years or over. So, how does one apply for a medical marijuana card in Massachusetts?

Well, as indicated earlier, the process of applying for a medical marijuana card in Massachusetts is swift and straightforward. First and foremost, you need to register online with an accredited telemedicine platform. Secondly and arguably the most important step, you need to book an appointment with a qualified physician who is licensed in the state of Massachusetts. For a patient below 18 years to qualify for a medical marijuana card in Massachusetts, he or she must have been diagnosed by two Massachusetts certified physicians, one of whom must be a board-licensed pediatric sub-expert with a debilitating life-limiting sickness.

Upon receiving a medical marijuana certificate from a state-certified physician, all you need to do is register with the Massachusetts Medical Use of Marijuana Program. Once your application is approved, a plastic medical marijuana card will be mailed to you within 7-14 days of the approval of your application. The entire process of applying and acquiring a Massachusetts medical marijuana card is as easy as visiting your doctor for a monthly check-up.