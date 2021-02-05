How to Gamble Effectively with a Limited Budget

Gambling is often associated with stacks of chips on a table and wagers going well into thousands of dollars. This is right, but only for a high-profile gambler who can afford to lose tens of thousands on a single visit. But playing on a tight budget is entirely possible as well, especially in online casinos. Even if you have as little as $100, there are certain principles you can follow to extend your playtime by quite a bit.

Online casinos with low-limit deposits are quite easy to encounter these days. Even if you choose to cash in with $1, you can explore the various games an online casino has to offer before depositing more. If you’re on a budget but would like to try out gambling as a pastime activity, here are some tips you can utilise to gamble effectively and at a low losing rate.

Setting a budget

First of all, you’ll need to establish some limits for yourself. Namely the overall gambling budget, a time limit and a win limit. Gambling is highly addictive, and it may become an activity that is harmful to your overall life situation. For this reason, it’s vital for you to set a gambling session budget and not ever go over the line. Crossing the boundary is a slippery slope and you may find yourself in a situation where you try to make up for what you’ve lost on a losing streak with extra bets. Setting a loss limit should be the first thing you do. As for the time limit, it’s easy to lose the track of time when gambling. Be sure to set a timer for yourself.

As far as the win limit goes, say you have $100 in your budget. You’ve hit a lucky streak and made another $50. Now, you cash out that $50 and gamble with your leftover $100. That way, you can ensure that you come out on top in case of a win. Casinos encourage you to use up all of your winnings, but it’s entirely possible to get lucky and walk away with a profit.

Make sure to use separate wallets with different debit cards or an entirely new account assigned to them. That way, you’ll be sure that you’re not going over the line with your previously set loss limits.

Now, apart from setting the budget, here are some other tips to gamble efficiently.

Skip brick ‘n’ mortar casinos

Brick ‘n’ mortar casinos, while known for their unique atmosphere and gambling experience, are far more expensive to play at most of the time. Places like Las Vegas are certainly not viable for gamblers on a tight budget. Besides, they don’t offer as good benefits as their online counterparts do. Furthermore, most land-based casinos either operate with a reduced capacity and strict safety rules right now. Apart from the fact that land-based casinos are more costly, you’ll surely get lured into buying overpriced snacks and drinks.

Cheap slot machines

Most online casinos have some pretty cheap slots on their offer. If you’re into penny slots, you can gamble for little money, although with slightly worse odds of winning. As little as $50 can provide you with hours upon hours of spinning. If you prefer to play at regular slots, then the cheapest ones you can find are about $1 minimum per spin. If you go with $100, and the house edge is at 15%, then you can expect to have $85 left after a while playing. Those are just statistics though, and anomalies happen, making you either come out on top or losing it all.

Play blackjack

Blackjack has the best odds of you winning. The house edge with blackjack is at 1%, making it the lowest out of all casino games. In fact, you can further reduce the edge by following basic strategy, which is just a few principles. Reduced odds can be as low as 0.5%. Of course, you could go to a land-based casino and, say, count cards, turning the odds in your favour. This requires a lot of skill, though, and possibly a larger investment than your budget is. If you go ahead and bet minimal amounts, $100 can provide you with hours of fun playing blackjack.

Free poker tournaments

There are plenty of no entry fee poker tournaments that you can enter. While the rewards are mostly pretty low, it’s a great place to test your skills and strategy. These tournaments let you in for free and you’re given a set amount of chips to play with. Some tournaments, the so-called satellites let you play at the higher-level ones if you manage to win. Satellite tournaments’ buy-in can be as little as $1 while offering some pretty good rewards.

Go for sports betting

Sports betting can be practised with very small wagers while providing some great entertainment. It feels way different watching a game you bet on. If you like sports and you know your way around them, then it might be just the thing for you. You can go for combined bets to give you far better odds than the normal ones, though placing ones that are likely to win requires a lot of research.

Take advantage of free bonuses

All the online casinos offer welcome benefits and bonuses for frequent players or club members. The welcome bonuses mostly include free spins and triple your first deposit. That’s enough for you to have quite a bit of a session if you decide to deposit $100. If you’re a lowballer, but a frequent online casino goer, then you might want to consider becoming a club member, to get some additional bonuses. Another thing worth thinking about would be registering at multiple casinos to use all of the bonuses to their full potential. Before doing so, though, be sure to read the terms and conditions of the benefits.

Do your research

There are plenty of free articles concerning the strategy for various games. It doesn’t take much to learn the basic blackjack principles, roulette methods, or poker tactics. If you’ve got some more time on your hand, then researching for sports betting can prove to be the most lucrative out of the bunch.