How to Foster Collaboration Between Your Workers Even When They Are Based Across Multiple Offices

In many ways, the world is getting smaller and the office space is becoming larger, with the lines becoming increasingly blurred between the two. Thanks in part to COVID-19, it seems that the remote working revolution is here to stay and increase well into 2023. Though this may feel like a backwards step in some ways, we are in fact more free than ever when it comes to how we work.

It may feel as if we’re tethered to our office at home, but nowadays, we are free to travel and work simultaneously, allowing us a level of freedom almost unheard of prior to the pandemic. Above all, however, we have the ability to connect with our employees, whichever corner of the globe they may find themselves situated in.

Sure, the unavoidable issue of the time zone still exists, but generally speaking, we can work around that thanks to so many of the modern remote technologies that exist and allow us to work smart rather than hard.

Widening the communication thread

Anywhere with a Wi-Fi can now become our office, and in some cases we don’t even need that if we have a hotspot via our phone that we can connect to. With that in mind, one thing that is certain is that Microsoft Teams telephony is the new way of collaboration on Microsoft Teams when it comes to staying connected and working efficiently.

With landline technology firmly on the way out, it’s clear that we have to adapt, which in many cases we are doing already. Microsoft Teams offers Operator Connect – a simple and fast way to use speech on Teams, with the highest degree of reliability. As well as this, Direct Routing is also offered, meaning third-party pieces of equipment are unnecessary.

It couldn’t be easier to keep your employees connected nowadays, and with Microsoft Teams, we have the required technology to do so. There’s good reason it’s generally the go-to for so many companies, whether it be teaching students online, or handling business meetings, and anything in between.

You have the tools – so how can you put good collaboration into practise?

The key is establishing tangible and workable goals in a defined way, meaning that employees have a clear idea of their expectations and objectives. A strong team is only as strong as its weakest member, meaning that getting your employees on the same page is crucial. Offer rewards and incentives too – this effort toward collaboration shouldn’t go unnoticed, whether that collaboration happens within or beyond the physical office space.

Eventually, you’ll foster collaboration to the extent it will become second nature to your employees, which can only be a positive in the long-run. Lower staff turnover rates naturally become commonplace, meaning you’ve created an enviable workplace environment to be involved in.

Wherever your employees happen to be, we live in a golden age when it comes to harnessing tangible collaborative potential. Of course, there are some pitfalls to an increasingly technological world, but the majority of those are far outweighed by the extraordinary benefits we get within and beyond the workplace.