How to Find a Russian Bride Without Going Abroad: Full Guide on Dating Sites

Many men believe that Slavic women are the best marriage match. Russian girls are more family-oriented, they know how to cook and run a house, do not mind having several children, and often look more feminine and seductive than the average Western lady.

If you want to spend your life with a Russian beauty, but are not ready to jump off the spot and go to Russia, then Russian mail order wife services are a good start. These are professional international marriage broker agencies (IMB) that help American or European men meet Russian women and accompany them at all stages of the process, up to marriage.

Now we will tell you how to choose a Russian mail order bride and introduce you to the many nuances of cooperating with agencies so that your love journey ends as successfully as possible!

Top 3 Russian Bride Dating Sites

Best Sites to Find a Hot Russian Bride

SweetyDate is a fairly young, but promising website for dating single Slavic girls (here you can find many Russian mail order wives, women from Ukraine, Belarus, and other countries of Eastern Europe).

This site has a progressive design and an intuitive interface. All the necessary options such as text and video chat, image and video sharing, adding video clips to a profile are available. A thoughtful and extensive list of characteristics and filters makes finding your perfect partner as simple as pie!

Main features:

verified users;

high-quality moderation support;

mobile-friendliness;

reliable data protection;

ample opportunities for chatting, sending emails, uploading a video in your profile, etc.;

professional assistance in organizing meetings;

Prices: from $9.98 for 20 credits.

Mamba.ru

The site is designed for making new friends, traveling, having sexual relations, chatting, doing sports together, building serious relationships, and creating a family. Now the platform has more than 31 million users from different parts of the world, among which you will find a huge number of Ukrainian and Russian girls for marriage.

Main features:

free online registration;

lots of profiles for every taste;

the ability to search for friends by email;

GeoSearch;

chatting with users for free;

Prices: $11.99 for 25 coins.

Badoo.ru

Badoo is another perfect place to find a Russian bride. It is one of the world’s largest social networks with 346 million users from almost 200 countries. Badoo places a lot of emphasis on security and counterfeiting. There is a mobile version and an app.

Main features:

a really large number of active users;

convenient “Who is there?” feature;

live video broadcasts;

thorough moderation and a minimum of fake profiles;

chatting at no extra charge.

Price: $2.99 for 100 credits (one credit buys one additional feature).

Russain Mail Order Brides Services: What Do They Provide?

Diverse catalogs of members

Access to thousands, hundreds of thousands, and even millions of accounts of people from all over the world with detailed profiles (age, dating goals, appearance, values, religions, etc.), photos, and opportunities for communication greatly increase your chances for quickly finding a Russian wife!

Search Options

How to get a Russian wife without checking out thousands of girls’ profiles? Well, there’s no way you can do that… Unless you use the wide range of search filters on the website so that you can customize your search according to the parameters you are interested in!

Professional Matchmaking

Good platforms offer professional matchmakers who are ready to find Russian wives for marriage that best suits your tastes and requirements. You just have to choose the best candidate!

Convenient chats and opportunities for conversations

To understand what kind of person your potential partner is, you need to communicate a lot. Dating sites offer a complete set of tools for that:

text messages;

voice messages;

voice calls;

video calls.

Virtual Gifts

The right gifts are always a good investment: they will help you win a lady’s heart, build a deeper emotional connection and give the girl a clue that you really like her.

Translation Services

Professional translators of the agency can help you with your online communication, or be there when you meet Russian women in real life, helping you to perfectly understand each other.

24/7 Help and maintenance

A professional and responsive customer support team can give a customer some useful tips on how to use the website, how to create a stunning profile, dating, and relationships, provide more details on services and pricing plans, and, in general, offer a full range of online services to help you to marry a Russian girl.

Russian Mail Order Brides Sites vs. Common Dating Sites: The Difference

Most often, typical dating sites work within one country, while mail order bride services help to search for a soulmate all over the world.

Online dating service is just an online platform that helps users satisfy their needs and communicate online. IMB agencies take on more responsibility accompanying your relationship from the first time you speak to Russian wives online to a wedding ceremony with your chosen one.

Unlike usual dating sites, where you can pursue different goals of dating (friendship, sex, traveling), mail order services users set themselves the goal of building a serious relationship and creating a family.

While usual dating websites care less about their users, mail-order bride websites are quite more helpful.

Mail order bride websites users are much more responsible in creating their profile, as they have serious intentions.

IMB platforms’ services are more expensive than that of typical dating websites, but this is where your investment pays off!

Advantages of Finding a Russian Brides on Mail Order Brides Services

Full spectrum of services

user-friendly interface;

free, quick, and easy registration;

progressive matchmaking algorithms, advanced searching tools;

private messaging;

instant chat;

video/audio calls;

winks, smileys, and virtual gifts;

mobile app;

advanced security features;

translators;

mail order bride tours;

customer support service.

Marriage-aimed female members

For 95% of Russian brides, marriage is the most desired outcome of such relationships. Of course, every other woman will be ready to move to the country right away for permanent residence.

Options of traveling to Russia

Instead of going to Russia and blindly looking for your beloved, we recommend you to use a mail-order website first, so you can come to the country specifically to visit the mail order Russian bride of your choice, and continue your stormy online romance!

The Highest Chances of Achieving The Goal

Online platforms like this gather thousands of women who pursue the same goal as you. Here, you can chat only with women with serious intentions without wasting your time with girls who just want to have fun!

How to Choose a Decent Service to Meet Russian Brides?

To identify a reliable mail order bride platform, pay attention to the following parameters:

popularity;

reviews and feedback;

size and quality of the catalog

design and usability;

rich website functionality;

wide range of additional services;

competitive pricing.

Are Russian Mail Order Brides Legal?

A huge number of people are interested in an important question: are Russian brides legal? Today, they’re fully legal, as well as they’re in high demand.

But, since these services are not yet clearly regulated, there are some federal laws regarding such practices. For example, “The International Marriage Broker Regulation Act (IMBRA) requires parties to comply with established rules and transparency of information, as implies the obligation of the IMB to provide brides with full information about their legal rights and resources related to immigration, domestic violence, and support for children and spouses…

How to avoid scams on Russian dating sites?

According to Federal Trade Commission recommendations, to avoid scams on dating sites you should keep in mind the following rules:

Check the personal information of your potential partner: make your online research confirm the name, appearance, location, and other data.

Do not be pressured to make quick, rash decisions.

Do not rush to send money (including wiring money, buying gifts or cash reload cards) to strangers. If sent, notify your financial institution about that in time.

Scammers will try to make you continue communicating in some another place but not on the website: don’t get provoked!

They always postpone or cancel meetings in real life having some “force majeure”.

Finding a Russian bride in no time

According to USCIS, IMB marriages have a lower divorce rate than those in the country as a whole, and email order bride services result in between 4,000 and 6,000 marriages between American men and foreign brides each year.

Impressive, isn’t it? We hope our guide will help you avoid the pitfalls and find your perfect wife!