How to Find a New Job While You’re Still Employed

If you are looking for another job but are still employed by another company, you will need some of our tips to make it easier. Not only does it take you a lot of time since it can take months, requiring multiple rounds of interviews, but also you must make sure you don’t lose your current job before you are ready to move to the next one. So here are some tips on how to successfully start looking for a job while still employed.

1. Use discretion

As tempting as it can be, you should not talk to any of your coworkers about your job search. Your intent to find a job elsewhere could easily get back to your supervisor, and the result of that may be you losing your current job. Hence, it is best for you to use discretion and tell no one about your other employment opportunities.

2. Use your personal devices for searching

It is recommended that you use your personal phone, laptop, or email to search for a job. If it is necessary to conduct any job search-related business while you are at work, you must use your cell phone and your own data plan rather than the company Wi-Fi. You should use your personal email account for searching and contacting the other companies. Moreover, you may want to consider setting up a business email address to appear more professional to hiring managers.

3. Schedule smartly

You should let the other employer know that you are trying to be discreet with your job search and ask if you can interview during your lunch hour or after work. If it’s not possible, consider taking a personal day or scheduling your interview on a vacation day. Try Interactive email strategies, they can have a huge impact on your schedules.

4. Use former employers as references

Most hiring managers are comfortable with being given references from a former employer. Therefore, compile a list of former employers or supervisors and let them know in advance that they may be hearing from potential new employers.

5. Be cognizant of your attire

Be careful what you wear during your interviews. Wearing a suit in a casual work environment would alert your employer that you are looking for another job. That is why it is more appropriate to wear smart casual, depending on the work environment.

6. Update your LinkedIn profile

Before you begin editing your profile, turn off notifications so that changes won’t be shown to your personal LinkedIn network. You should also keep your listed skills updated and consistent with what you are doing at your current job. You have to make sure that your photo is current and professional, but you should avoid any drastic changes to your profile. Hence, it is best to keep your profile always updated to be ready at any time to make a career move.

7. Make job-related calls away from the workspace

Usually, before a formal interview, employers often want to conduct an online call. You must schedule these calls, as well as any other related job search, away from your current office. You should always go to a nearby coffee shop or in your car so you can focus and have privacy.

8. Job hunting in your time

Make sure you are doing all job search activities in the comfort of your home on your own time. You should avoid the temptation to review new job postings from your mobile device or respond to emails from potential employers. If emails need to be responded to immediately, see if it is possible to set aside time over your lunch.

You should block out one or two hours each day to search job postings, research companies, write cover letters, and submit resumes.

9. Ask potential employers to be discreet

Hiring managers and recruiters understand that you don’t want your employer to know you are looking for another job. Be clear about your need for discretion to avoid any uncertainty. If you see that any recruiter may not be discreet, consider looking for someone new to aid in your search.

10. Continue to work hard

Since it usually takes months to find another job, it is important to put in your best effort at your current job and maintain a strong relationship with your supervisor and coworkers. Therefore, it is also important to maintain a positive attitude as you seek opportunities elsewhere.

11. Work part-time

You can eventually work part-time in another company while you are still employed full-time. Many jobs that include IT, such as a data analyst, find it easier to work remotely, and it is easier to find jobs. Therefore, you can set your schedule when you are going to work.

Conclusion

As people always say, don’t quit your current job until you have a written offer in hand. The job-seeking market comes with its pros and cons. You have to be extremely careful in your current workspace and on the internet. Some of our useful tips may come in handy someday if you look for a new position at a different company.